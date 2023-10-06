Global Wind Power Generator Market to Achieve 5.85% CAGR, Surpassing $30.7 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2023 -- The "Wind Power Generator Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

The global wind power generator market is set to experience significant growth from 2022 to 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.85%.

In 2022, the market generated USD 19.9 billion in revenue, and it is anticipated to reach USD 30.7 billion by 2030. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the wind power generator market, covering key geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW (Rest of the World) for the period from 2021 to 2030.

Harnessing Wind Energy for Sustainable Power Generation

Wind power generators, also known as wind turbines or wind energy converters, play a crucial role in converting the kinetic energy of the wind into electrical energy. These systems typically consist of tall towers equipped with large rotor blades. As the wind blows, it sets the rotor blades into motion, driving a generator to produce electricity.

The market for wind power generators is witnessing robust growth driven by the global demand for clean and renewable energy sources to meet the rising energy needs. Additionally, the expansion of offshore wind power generation presents significant growth opportunities for the market, as offshore wind resources tend to be stronger and more consistent.

Dominance of Horizontal-Axis Wind Power Generators

The dominant segment in the wind power generator market is the horizontal-axis wind power generator. This type of wind turbine features a horizontally oriented main rotor shaft and generator. It is widely favored in the industry due to its efficiency and reliability. Technological advancements have been key to the dominance of horizontal-axis wind turbines, resulting in well-developed and proven performance, reliability, and efficiency.

These turbines have the ability to generate higher power outputs compared to other designs, making them particularly suitable for utility-scale applications. The combination of technological advancements, proven performance, and higher power outputs has propelled the horizontal-axis wind power generator segment to dominate the market.

Asia Pacific Leads the Market

Asia Pacific led the wind power generator market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast years. Rapid economic growth and urbanization in the region have driven an increase in energy demand, creating favorable conditions for wind power generation. Countries like China, Japan, and India have implemented supportive policies, incentives, and regulatory frameworks to promote renewable energy, with a specific focus on wind power.

These measures include tax incentives and favorable regulations that encourage wind power project development. Substantial investments in wind power infrastructure in Asia Pacific further facilitate the growth of the market. Additionally, the region benefits from abundant wind resources, particularly in coastal and offshore areas, making it highly suitable for wind power generation.

Report Findings

Drivers

  • Global Demand for Clean Energy: The need for clean and renewable energy sources to meet the rising global energy demand is a significant driver for the wind power generator market.
  • Supportive Government Policies: Many governments worldwide are implementing favorable policies, incentives, and subsidies to promote the adoption of wind power generation, contributing to market growth.

Restraints

  • Challenges in Site Location: Identifying suitable wind farm sites, considering land availability, environmental impacts, and potential conflicts with other land uses, can be challenging and may restrict market growth.

Opportunities

  • Offshore Wind Power Generation: Expanding into offshore wind power generation presents significant opportunities, as offshore wind resources tend to be stronger and more consistent.

Segmentation

The global wind power generator market is segmented based on product and application.

By Product:

  • Offshore
  • Onshore

By Application:

  • Horizontal Axis Wind Power Generator
  • Vertical Axis Wind Power Generator

Company Profiles

The report includes profiles of key companies operating in the market, offering insights into their product portfolios, revenues, SWOT analysis, and latest developments. Some of the companies covered in the report include:

  • Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
  • General Electric
  • Vestas
  • Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd
  • Goldwind
  • NORDEX SE
  • Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited
  • Alstom
  • MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
  • United Power

What the Report Delivers

  1. Comprehensive Market Analysis: The report provides a detailed analysis of both the global and regional wind power generator markets, covering trends, developments, and market size forecasts up to 2030.
  2. Segment Coverage: Complete coverage of all market segments enables a thorough examination of trends and developments in the global market.
  3. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of companies operating in the market include analyses of their product portfolios, revenues, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments.
  4. Investment Insights: The Growth Matrix offers insights into product segments and geographical areas for market players to consider for investment, consolidation, expansion, or diversification.

