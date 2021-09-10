Global Wind Power Market Report 2021-2027 - Wind Energy Research & Development Projects Get a Shot in the Arm Leading to Increase in Patent Filing
Sep 10, 2021, 08:30 ET
The "Wind Power - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Wind Power Market to Reach 69.7 Thousand Megawatts by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wind Power estimated at 58.3 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 69.7 Thousand Megawatts by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 15.8 Thousand Megawatts, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
The Wind Power market in the U.S. is estimated at 15.8 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 14 Thousand Megawatts by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Wind Power: Advanced, Affordable, and Proven Choice of Low-Carbon Clean Energy
- Market Snapshots
- Recent Market Activity
- Wind Turbine Innovations & Designs Summarized
- Wind Turbine Implementation: Advancements and Challenges
- Advancements
- Challenges
- Energy Driven Versus Environment Driven Markets
- Classification of Environment Driven & Energy Driven Markets
- Key Factors Hampering Deployments of Wind Energy
- China and the US Dominate Wind Power Generation Worldwide
- Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide (2018): Ranking Based on Key Wind Power Facts
- Asia-Pacific and Europe Dominate Wind Power Capacity Installations
- Denmark Leads the World in Wind Turbine Manufacturing
- Brazil: A High Potential Market for Wind Energy
- Global Market Outlook
- Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- ABB Limited (Switzerland)
- American Electric Power (USA)
- China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited (China)
- DeWind Inc. (USA)
- Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited (China)
- Enel Green Power S.p.A. (Italy)
- ENERCON GmbH (Germany)
- Wind World (India) Limited
- Envision Energy Limited (China)
- Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation (Japan)
- General Electric Company (USA)
- GE Renewable Energy (France)
- Guodian United Power Technology Company Limited (China)
- Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd. (China)
- NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (USA)
- Nordex SE (Germany)
- ACCIONA Windpower S.A. (Spain)
- Pacific Hydro Pty Ltd. (Australia)
- Senvion S.A. (Germany)
- Shell WindEnergy, Inc. (USA)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (Spain)
- Suzlon Energy Limited (India)
- TransAlta Corporation (Canada)
- Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark)
- MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S (Denmark)
- Xinjiang GoldWind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- VENSYS Energy AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Escalating Climate Change and the Resulting Renewable Energy Revolution Drive Strong Market Growth for Wind Power
- Wind Energy Costs on a Downward Trend
- The IneviTable Shift to Renewable Sources of Energy
- Promising Outlook for Renewable Energy in both Developed and Developing Markets
- Wind and Solar Expansion Lead to Renewable Power Revolution
- Renewable Energy Offers Strong Competition to Established Power Sources
- Recent Trends in the Renewable Energy Market Summarized
- Technology Developments and Removal of Political Barriers Essential for Growth of Renewable Energy
- Surging Renewable Energy Investments in Developing Countries Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
- Auction Models, Lack of Subsidies & High Interest Rates: Leading to Future Market Uncertainty?
- Growing Popularity & Share of Wind Energy in Total Energy Mix Benefit Market Demand
- Increasing Investments in Solar and Wind Power Disrupting Global Electricity Systems and Benefiting Adoption
- Offshore Wind Power Generation: The New Frontier to Race Ahead of Onshore Production in the Long Run
- Offshore Wind Energy: Turning Point and Innovations
- Offshore Wind Power: At the Forefront of Innovation
- Offshore-Wind Energy Penetration and the Major Challenges
- Rising Popularity of Small Wind Turbines Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Shift towards Larger, Hybrid, and Taller Wind Power Turbines Gain Traction
- Quest for Larger Machines Lead to Steady Increase in Wind Turbine Size
- Potential Size Limits
- Performance of Large Wind Turbines
- Extensive Range of Design Options for Wind Turbines Bodes Well for Market Adoption
- Wind Energy Research & Development Projects Get a Shot in the Arm Leading to Increase in Patent Filing
- Prospects of Wind Energy: Mystifying Favoritism?
- Myriad Benefits of Wind Energy Drive Widespread Installations
- List of Wind Generated Electrical Power Benefits
- Important Factors Supporting the Rising Prominence of Wind Power
- Spiraling Electricity Appetite from Ballooning Global Population Drive Market Demand
- Wind Power Emerge as a Cost-Competitive and Reliable Energy Resource
- Critical Role of Technological Advancement in Improving Wind Power Technologies
- Improvement in Power Generation Capacity
- Enhancing Reliability and Performance of System Component
- Research Supporting Advancement of Wind Turbine Systems
- Innovative Interface Technology for Wind Turbine Condition Monitoring
- Drones: An Efficient Technology for Wind Turbine Inspections
- Air-Borne Wind Technology in Place of Traditional Wind Turbine
- Bladeless Wind Turbines
- EnergySails: Harnessing Wind and Solar Energy on Ships
- High Flying Turbines: A Major Breakthrough for Harnessing More Wind Power
- Advanced Algorithm Enhances Small Wind Turbines' Efficiency
- Advanced Robot Systems for Examining Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Current & Future Analysis for Wind Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Wind Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for Wind Power by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c20h8k
