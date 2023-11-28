Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2030 - Wind Arena Witnesses Winds of Change with Turbine Standardization & Modularization

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wind Turbine Bearings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Wind Turbine Bearings estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

On-Shore, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$21.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Off-Shore segment is estimated at 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Wind Turbine Bearings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Scenario

Collaboration as Key to Unlock Reliability & Performance Gains for Wind Turbines

Select Innovations

Wind Turbine Bearings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Turbines: Enhancing the Performance of Power Generation

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Application

World Wind Turbine Bearings Market by Application (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for On-Shore, and Off-Shore

Regional Analysis

World Wind Turbine Bearings Market (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Wind Turbine Bearings Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Rest of World, USA , Canada , Europe , and Japan

, , , Rest of World, , , , and Wind Energy and Wind Turbines: An Overview

Wind Turbine Design

Wind Energy and Wind Turbines: Notable Facts

Bearings: Essential Anti-Friction Parts in Modern Mechanical Machinery

Bearings and Major Applications

Wind Turbine Bearings: An Introduction

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Energy Sector: Pandemic Brings Numerous Challenges to Wind Energy Sector

Global Energy Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Opportunities for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-Pandemic Era

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver

Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide: Ranking Based on Key Wind Power Facts

World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts) by Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024

Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Electricity Demand Patterns to Drive Growth for Wind Energy: Application-Specific Bearings Gain Momentum

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2025, & 2035

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA , China , India , Russia , Brazil , EU, Middle East and Rest of World

, , , , , EU, and Rest of World Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China , India , Latin America , and North America over the Period 2010-2030

, , , and over the Period 2010-2030 Wind Arena Witnesses Winds of Change with Turbine Standardization & Modularization

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Wind Energy and Turbines

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050

World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 & 2040

Smart Cities & Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for Wind Energy and Turbines

Global Smart Grid Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020

Advent of Bearings with Sensors Drives Growth

Bearings, IIoT & Predictive Maintenance

Market to Witness Unconventional Growth for Smart Bearings as Adoption of Predictive Analytics in Failure & Maintenance Rises on the Back of IIoT: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Focus on Lightweighting Has Manufacturers Looking Beyond Steel

Wind Turbine Manufacturing Next Level with Next-Generation Bearings

Sophisticated Bearing Solutions Storming into Wind Turbine Space

Wind Energy Industry Runs Like a Wind with Tapered Roller Bearings for Turbines

Sail Ahoy Moment for Wind Energy with Innovative Gearbox Roller Bearings

Need to Bring Down Levelized Cost of Wind Power Sets Ideal Stage for Advanced Rolling Bearings

Black Oxide Bearings is the New Black for Reliable Wind Energy Operations

Bearing Failures in Wind Turbines: A Major Challenge to Overcome

Ultrasound Devices for Detecting Issues with Turbine Blade Bearings

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 49 Featured)

AB SKF

Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Co. Ltd.

Defontaine SAS - Rollix

IMO Antriebseinheit GmbH & Co. KG

Kaydon Corporation

Liebherr-International AG

NSK Ltd.

NTN Corporation

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

The Timken Company

thyssenkrupp rothe erde Germany GmbH

Zhejiang Tianma Bearing Group Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n97kqh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets