Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2030 - Wind Arena Witnesses Winds of Change with Turbine Standardization & Modularization

28 Nov, 2023, 05:30 ET
Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Wind Turbine Bearings estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
On-Shore, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$21.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Off-Shore segment is estimated at 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Wind Turbine Bearings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Competitive Scenario
- Collaboration as Key to Unlock Reliability & Performance Gains for Wind Turbines
- Select Innovations
- Wind Turbine Bearings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Turbines: Enhancing the Performance of Power Generation
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Analysis by Application
- World Wind Turbine Bearings Market by Application (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for On-Shore, and Off-Shore
- Regional Analysis
- World Wind Turbine Bearings Market (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Wind Turbine Bearings Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- Wind Energy and Wind Turbines: An Overview
- Wind Turbine Design
- Wind Energy and Wind Turbines: Notable Facts
- Bearings: Essential Anti-Friction Parts in Modern Mechanical Machinery
- Bearings and Major Applications
- Wind Turbine Bearings: An Introduction
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Energy Sector: Pandemic Brings Numerous Challenges to Wind Energy Sector
- Global Energy Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- Opportunities for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-Pandemic Era
- Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver
- Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide: Ranking Based on Key Wind Power Facts
- World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts) by Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024
- Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050
- Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries
- Electricity Demand Patterns to Drive Growth for Wind Energy: Application-Specific Bearings Gain Momentum
- Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2025, & 2035
- Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
- Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
- Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
- Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North America over the Period 2010-2030
- Wind Arena Witnesses Winds of Change with Turbine Standardization & Modularization
- Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Wind Energy and Turbines
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050
- World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050
- World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 & 2040
- Smart Cities & Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for Wind Energy and Turbines
- Global Smart Grid Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020
- Advent of Bearings with Sensors Drives Growth
- Bearings, IIoT & Predictive Maintenance
- Market to Witness Unconventional Growth for Smart Bearings as Adoption of Predictive Analytics in Failure & Maintenance Rises on the Back of IIoT: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
- Focus on Lightweighting Has Manufacturers Looking Beyond Steel
- Wind Turbine Manufacturing Next Level with Next-Generation Bearings
- Sophisticated Bearing Solutions Storming into Wind Turbine Space
- Wind Energy Industry Runs Like a Wind with Tapered Roller Bearings for Turbines
- Sail Ahoy Moment for Wind Energy with Innovative Gearbox Roller Bearings
- Need to Bring Down Levelized Cost of Wind Power Sets Ideal Stage for Advanced Rolling Bearings
- Black Oxide Bearings is the New Black for Reliable Wind Energy Operations
- Bearing Failures in Wind Turbines: A Major Challenge to Overcome
- Ultrasound Devices for Detecting Issues with Turbine Blade Bearings
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 49 Featured)
- AB SKF
- Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Co. Ltd.
- Defontaine SAS - Rollix
- IMO Antriebseinheit GmbH & Co. KG
- Kaydon Corporation
- Liebherr-International AG
- NSK Ltd.
- NTN Corporation
- Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
- The Timken Company
- thyssenkrupp rothe erde Germany GmbH
- Zhejiang Tianma Bearing Group Co., Ltd
