Global Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market (2020 to 2026) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global wind turbine inspection drones market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global wind turbine inspection drones market to grow with a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on wind turbine inspection drones market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on wind turbine inspection drones market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global wind turbine inspection drones market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global wind turbine inspection drones market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Drone inspection is a cost-effective inspection method

It is provides a benefits such as a safe working environment, and reduced downtime

2) Restraints

Requires hiring skilled labor

3) Opportunities

Technological advancement

Segment Covered



The global wind turbine inspection drones market is segmented on the basis of product type, and application.



The Global Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market by Product Type

Fixed Wings Drones

Rotary Wing Drones

Others

The Global Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market by Application

Offshore Wind Energy

Onshore Wind Energy

Company Profiles



The companies covered in the report include

Aeryon Labs

Strat Aero

Cyberhawk Innovations

UpWind Solutions

Hexagon

AeroVision Canada

DJI

DroneView Technologies

AIRPIX

Others

What does this Report Deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the wind turbine inspection drones market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the wind turbine inspection drones market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global wind turbine inspection drones market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market



4. Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market by Product Type

5.1. Fixed Wings Drones

5.2. Rotary Wing Drones

5.3. Others



6. Global Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market by Application

6.1. Offshore Wind Energy

6.2. Onshore Wind Energy



7. Global Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market by Product Type

7.1.2. North America Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market by Product Type

7.2.2. Europe Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market by Product Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market by Product Type

7.4.2. RoW Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Aeryon Labs

8.2.2. Strat Aero

8.2.3. Cyberhawk Innovations

8.2.4. UpWind Solutions

8.2.5. Hexagon

8.2.6. AeroVision Canada

8.2.7. DJI

8.2.8. DroneView Technologies

8.2.9. AIRPIX

8.2.10. Others



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gox82j

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

