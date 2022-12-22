Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market Report 2022: A $2.83 Billion Market in 2021 - Analysis by Vessel Type, Turbine Size, Competitive Landscape, & Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market - Analysis By Vessel Type, By Turbine Size, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023F-2028F)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market was valued at around USD 2834 Million in the year 2021

The need for dry bulk shipping as part of the building of offshore wind farms is expected to increase, leading to an increase in the number of vessels used to install wind turbines (WTIV).



Many shipping corporations from a variety of industries have expanded into new markets and industries, making investments in everything from ports and terminals to logistics and technology. The wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) has had difficulty keeping up with the offshore turbines' fast growth in size and height. Vessels that were delivered at the beginning of the decade are now either being pushed to the edge of the market, undergoing extensive maintenance, or needing to improve their cranes and decks significantly in order to remain competitive.



The first generation of WTIVs had a short lifespan, which had previously discouraged vessel builders from investing in newbuilds. However, the impending shortage of WTIVs that can support the largest turbines currently available, along with the globalisation of the offshore wind market and the opening up of new markets in Taiwan, Japan, and the US, has finally resulted in a surge of newbuild orders.



Based on the Vessel Type, the market is segmented into Self-Propelled Jack-Up Vessel, Heavy Lift Vessel. The Heavy Lift Vessel segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period as the high share of this segment can be attributed to the high popularity as the demand for specialized installation vessels has increased over the past year in response to the growth of the offshore wind energy market, as turbines get larger and project size increases in scale and scope.



The Europe region holds the major Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market share. In addition, the movement of several of these vessels into the Asia/Pacific wind market has also narrowed the pool of available WTIVs for wind turbine installation.

Demand for 11+ MW segment is expected to grow in coming years as wind turbines are an increasingly important source of intermittent renewable energy. The many innovative solutions in specific design detail demonstrate again our technical leadership.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development. The companies analysed in the report include - Jan De Nul Group, Van Oord, Cadeler, DEME Group, DNV, Lamprell plc, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited (ZPMC), A2SEA, MPI Offshore, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.



Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market By value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market By Vessel Type (Self-Propelled Jack-Up Vessel, Heavy Lift Vessel).

The report analyses the Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market By Turbine Size (0-5 MW, 6-11 MW, 11+ MW)

The Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market has been analysed by Countries ( United States , United Kingdom , Germany , Belgium , Denmark , Netherlands , China , South Korea ).

, , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through economic factors. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Vessel type, By Turbine Size.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market: Product Overview



4. Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2018H-2028F

4.2 Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market: Growth & Forecast

4.3 Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market: Global Presence

4.4 Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market: Ecosystem Factors

4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market



5. Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market By Vessel Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market: By Vessel Type (2022E & 2028F)

5.2 By Self-Propelled Jack-Up Vessel- Market Size and Forecast (2018H-2028F)

5.3 By Heavy Lift Vessel- Market Size and Forecast (2018H-2028F)



6. Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market By Turbine Size

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market: By Turbine Size (2022E & 2028F)

6.2 By 0-5 MW- Market Size and Forecast (2018H-2028F)

6.3 By 6-11 MW- Market Size and Forecast (2018H-2028F)

6.4 By 11+ MW- Market Size and Forecast (2018H-2028F)



7. Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market: By Region (2022E & 2028F)



8. United States Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market: An Analysis (2018H-2028F)

8.1 United States Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market: Market Indicators

8.2 United States Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market By Value: Size and Forecast (2018H-2028F)

8.3 United States Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market: Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation By Vessel Type (Self-Propelled Jack-Up Vessel, Heavy Lift Vessel)

8.5 Market Segmentation By Turbine Size (0-5 MW, 6-11 MW, 11+ MW)



9. Europe Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV): An Analysis (2018H-2028F)



10. Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market: An Analysis (2018H-2028F)



11. Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market Drivers

11.2 Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market Restraint

11.3 Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market - By Vessel Type (Year 2028F)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market - By Turbine Size (Year 2028F)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) Market - Region (Year 2028F)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of Leading Global Companies



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

Jan De Nul Group

Van Oord

Cadeler

DEME Group

DNV

Lamprell plc

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited (ZPMC)

A2SEA

MPI Offshore

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hbnew

