Global Wind Turbine Market Study 2019-2024 - Driven by the Growing Need for Clean Energy, Innovations & New Technologies, Climate Concerns, and Supportive Policies for Renewable Sources

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wind Turbine Market - Analysis By Wind Farms (Onshore, Offshore), Components (Rotor Blades, Gearbox, Tower, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wind Turbine Market was valued at USD 49,882.36 million in the year 2018.



The market is expected to grow owing to a number of factors including climate concern reducing CO emission, abundant availability of wind energy, growing need to use renewable resources for clean energy, improving policies like auctions and utilise the fullest capacity of wind energy available on earth.



The market is primarily driven by growing need for clean energy, innovations in Wind turbine, new technology to improve efficiency, the climate concern in developed countries with developing countries also adopting renewable sources, supportive policies like FITs (feed in tariff), PPAs (power purchase agreement) for renewable sources, auctions and other mechanisms.



The APAC region holds the largest market of Wind Turbine Market and is estimated that it will continue to dominate the market share in the forecast period.



