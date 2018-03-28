Global Wind Turbines Market 2017-2024: Global Warming Reaching A Point Where It Is Impossible To Ignore

The Global Market for Wind Turbines, at $157 Billion in 2017, is Anticipated to Reach $254 Billion in 2024



The leading vendors in the Wind Turbine industry have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge capability to leverage renewable energy markets. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as wind turbines prove their value by managing to capture significant amounts of renewable energy that can be used as electricity.



Lowering electrical generation costs is a key benefit. Wind turbines have emerged as the go to technology of choice. While most offshore wind turbines are being put in more remote settings, they are still being put in place, mostly in as shallow waters as can be found.



Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as wind turbines prove their value by managing to capture significant amounts of renewable energy that can be used as electricity. Lowering electrical generation costs is a key benefit.



With the world general recognizing the need to embrace renewable energy, wind turbines have emerged as the go to technology of choice. While most offshore wind turbines are being put in more remote settings, they are still being put in place, mostly in as shallow waters as can be found.



Onshore wind turbine markets continue to grow. There is a strategic move to use the wind energy where it is generated. The ability to use wind electricity where it is generated as much as possible appears to be the most cost-efficient way to leverage renewable energy.



Demand prospects remain positive. Emerging markets continue to play a role. Renewal of auctions is reactivating mature markets. Southern Europe is reactivating mature markets with auctions. Activating new markets in Argentina and Russia is being achieved. Excluding China, the global market demand for installations is expected to increase by 8% from 36 GW in 2017 to 45 GW in 2020.



Vestas and GE among others are driving wind turbines as their clients are making further investments in development of renewable energy.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Abstract: Wind Turbine Markets Bring Strong Growth to Renewable Energy Projects



2. Wind Turbine Executive Summary



3. Wind Turbine: Market Description and Market Dynamics

3.1 Go to Market Strategies



4. Wind Turbine Market Shares and Forecasts

4.1 Wind Turbine Market Driving Forces

4.1.1 Local Generation of Wind Energy

4.1.2 Wind Energy Leverages Smart Grid

4.1.3 Wind Turbine Market Saturation In Areas of High Wind

4.1.4 High Energy Factories, Data Centers, And Commercial Plants Can Be Relocated

4.1.5 Significant Shift In Vendor Strategy

4.1.6 Global Warming Reaching A Point Where It Is Impossible To Ignore

4.1.7 Storage of Wind Generated Electricity:

4.2 Wind Turbine Market Shares

4.2.1 GW Unit Analysis

4.3 Wind Turbine Market Forecasts

4.4 Wind Turbine Market Segments

4.4.1 Wind Turbine Market, by Installation

4.4.2 Onshore

4.4.3 Offshore Wind Turbines

4.4.4 Siemens Offshore

4.4.5 North Sea Artificial Power Island Project

4.4.6 Massachusetts Offshore Wind Farms

4.4.7 Wind Turbine Segment Forecasts, Vertical, Horizontal

4.4.8 Horizontal Axis Wind Turbine

4.4.9 Vertical Axis Wind Turbine

4.5 Wind Turbine Market Prices

4.6 Wind Turbine Regional Market Segments

4.6.1 Germany

4.6.2 India



5. Wind Turbine Opportunity Description

5.1 Utility Scale Wind Turbine Projects

5.2 Software for Onshore Wind

5.3 Electricity Storage



6. Wind Turbine Research and Technology



7. Wind Turbine Company Profiles

7.1 Enercon

7.2 Envision

7.3 Eveready Diversified Products

7.3.1 Kestrel Wind Turbines

7.3.2 Eveready South Africa Brands

7.3.3 Kestrel e400nb Applications

7.4 GE Wind Turbines

7.4.1 GE Turbine Sizes

7.4.2 GE Digital Wind Farm

7.4.3 GE Offshore Wind Turbines

7.4.4 Block Island Wind Farm, The First Offshore Farm in the U.S.

7.4.5 GE Wind Turbine Global Presence

7.5 Goldwind

7.5.1 Goldwind Manufacturing Plants

7.6 Leitwind

7.7 Mingyang

7.8 Nordex

7.9 Siemens Wind Power And Renewables

7.9.1 Siemens Gamesa Third-Quarter Revenue

7.9.2 Siemens Onshore

7.9.3 Siemens Onshore

7.9.4 Siemens Off shore

7.9.5 Siemens Offshore

7.9.6 Siemens Digital Transformation

7.10 Suzlon

7.11 United Power

7.12 Vestas

7.12.1 Vestas Strategy

7.12.2 Vestas Revenue

7.12.3 Vestas Onshore

7.12.4 Vestas Activities in the Offshore Wind Power Area

7.12.5 Vestas Services

7.12.6 Vestas Regional Split

7.12.7 Vestas Revenue

7.12.8 Vestas Service Revenue



8. Research Findings and Conclusion



9. Selected List of Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mh3k75/global_wind?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wind-turbines-market-2017-2024-global-warming-reaching-a-point-where-it-is-impossible-to-ignore-300621072.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

