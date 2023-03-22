Global Wine & Food Event Returns to Wine Country

The Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience, May 18-21, 2023

HEALDSBURG, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in the heart of California wine country, the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience (HWFE) will be a weekend-long celebration featuring the best of Sonoma County and world-renowned food and wines. The festival will showcase the region's makers – farmers, growers, winemakers, and chefs – alongside globally recognized wines from the greatest wine regions of the world, as it seeks to highlight the vibrant culinary diversity, sustainable farming practices and deep connection to agriculture that Sonoma County offers.

Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience

The weekend-long event will include special wine tastings and seminar discussions, barbecues, exceptional lunches, dinners, celebrity chef demonstrations, cocktail experiences, and an expansive Grand Tasting. There will also be a live outdoor concert featuring Maddie & Tae at Rodney Strong on Saturday, May 20.

New highlights from this year's event will feature a Farm-To-Glass cocktail seminar hosted by the award-winning team of the Little Red Door from Paris; culinary demos from chefs including Joe Sasto, and Viet Pham; a special dinner experience at Michelin starred and recently reopened Cyrus; and a new Zinfandel tasting and pairing event hosted by Leslie Sbrocco called Zinfandel Live, with a unique live music component at Villa Chanticleer on Sunday.

"We couldn't be more excited to be returning for our 2nd annual Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience," said Steve Dveris, founder, and CEO of the festival. "Our goal has always been to highlight the vibrant culinary diversity, amazing wines and sustainable farming practices of Sonoma County as it relates to the rest of the world."

Chefs who are participating in the event include local chef Dustin Valette, chef/owner of The Matheson and Douglas Keane from award winning Cyrus; Food & Wine's Best New Chef Matt Horn; Food Network star Maneet Chauhan; "Top Chef" winner Stephanie Izard; Food Network's "Chopped" star and "Top Chef" finalist Joe Sasto; Food & Wine's Best New Chef and Iron Chef America winner Viet Pham. The local participating beloved chefs include Thomas Bellec, Domenica Catelli, Duskie Estes, Matt Horn, Crista Leudtke, Tracey Shepos, Leah Scurto, Casey Thompson, and Ari Weiswasser.

Events will be held around Healdsburg, including at The Matheson, Montage Healdsburg, and the Madrona, along with wineries including Aperture Cellars, Bacchus Landing, Bricoleur Vineyards, Ferrari-Carano Winery, Jordan Winery Estate, Kendall-Jackson Estate and Gardens, and Rodney Strong Vineyards, and more.

The event also strives to give back to the local community. The outdoor concert at Rodney Strong Vineyards on Saturday evening with the band Maddie & Tae benefits the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation. The organization's mission is to raise funds that support the Leadership Academy, workforce development and other resources that elevate local vineyard workers, farmer workers and their families. This year's event will also feature a community brunch at Chalkboard Restaurant to benefit Healdsburg Future Farmers of America (FFA). Sponsored by Foley Family Wines, a significant donation will go towards the HWFE Future Farmers Scholarship, created by HWFE for students from the local Healdsburg High School FFA chapter. We will also contribute to Farm to Pantry, whose goal is to bring together our communities to end food injustice and reverse global warming by rescuing and sharing locally grown food with those who have been marginalized.

"As co-founders and partners in this event, we believe in the dual mission to showcase Sonoma County wine, ag and sustainability on this global stage while raising funds to elevate and celebrate the local vineyard workforce. The mission is exemplified in the events and messaging throughout the entire weekend. Have fun while doing good, what is better than that?" comments Karissa Kruse, CEO & president of Sonoma County Winegrowers and Executive Director of the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation.

Partners of the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience include Kendall-Jackson Wines, Rodney Strong Vineyards, Stonestreet Estate Vineyards, Foley Food & Wine Society, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, along with event co-founders the Sonoma County Winegrowers. For more information: healdsburgwineandfood.com, follow @healdsburgwineandfood on Instagram, or subscribe to the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience Youtube channel. A la carte tickets, VIP Ticket packages as well as Ultra VIP packages are available.

