Global Wine Logistics Market 2018-2022: Key Players are Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, JF Hillebrand Group, Kerry Logistics & Wine Logistics International

The Global Wine Logistics Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% during the period 2018-2022.

Global wine logistics market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The global wine logistics market includes customized services such as transportation and warehousing provided by logistics service providers to the producers of wine.

One trend affecting this market is the automation in wine warehousing. To reduce the labour cost warehouse space, wine warehousing providers are adopting automation systems, such as route sequence optimization system and voice directed bottle picking system, in warehouses. Furthermore, automation can bring better visibility in inventory operation.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rising demand for wine in China. The demand for wine has increased significantly in China since 2011. Wine consumption in China grew by more than 45% between 2011 and 2017 and is expected to increase further during the forecast period. This increase in consumption should trigger the demand for wine logistics in the country.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the volatile fuel prices. Volatile fuel prices in various regions across the globe are directly impacting the growth of the global wine logistics market. Volatility in fuel prices is expected to affect the cash flow forecast of wine logistics players across the globe.

Key vendors

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

JF Hillebrand Group

Kerry Logistics

Wine Logistics International

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICES

Segmentation by services

Comparison by services

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Warehousing and value-added services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by services

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing online wine retailing

Automation in wine warehousing

Penetration of cross-docking in wine logistics

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

