Global Wine Logistics Market 2018-2022: Key Players are Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, JF Hillebrand Group, Kerry Logistics & Wine Logistics International

The "Global Wine Logistics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Wine Logistics Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% during the period 2018-2022.
Global wine logistics market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The global wine logistics market includes customized services such as transportation and warehousing provided by logistics service providers to the producers of wine.
One trend affecting this market is the automation in wine warehousing. To reduce the labour cost warehouse space, wine warehousing providers are adopting automation systems, such as route sequence optimization system and voice directed bottle picking system, in warehouses. Furthermore, automation can bring better visibility in inventory operation.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rising demand for wine in China. The demand for wine has increased significantly in China since 2011. Wine consumption in China grew by more than 45% between 2011 and 2017 and is expected to increase further during the forecast period. This increase in consumption should trigger the demand for wine logistics in the country.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the volatile fuel prices. Volatile fuel prices in various regions across the globe are directly impacting the growth of the global wine logistics market. Volatility in fuel prices is expected to affect the cash flow forecast of wine logistics players across the globe.
Key vendors
- Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
- JF Hillebrand Group
- Kerry Logistics
- Wine Logistics International
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICES
- Segmentation by services
- Comparison by services
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Warehousing and value-added services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by services
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing online wine retailing
- Automation in wine warehousing
- Penetration of cross-docking in wine logistics
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jhptdf/global_wine?w=5
