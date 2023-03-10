Global Wine Market to Reach $528.3 Billion by 2030
Mar 10, 2023, 11:10 ET
NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wine estimated at US$379.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$528.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.2% over the period 2022-2030. Still Wine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$273.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sparkling Wine segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $103.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Wine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$103.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$116 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Alcoholic Beverages: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Wine: A Niche Category within the Global Alcoholic Beverages
Sector
Wine Sector - Influenced by Myriad Factors
Mixed Trend in Wine Consumption Patterns
Diverse Range of Products Enhance the Addressable Market
Europe: Core Region for the Global Wine Industry
Wine Sector Identifies Substantial Opportunities Outside Europe
Global Market Outlook
Issues & Challenges
Declining Image of Alcohol Drinks among Health-Conscious Consumers
Climate Extremes Influence Wine Production
Counterfeit Wines
Anti-Alcohol Campaigns and Legislations
Competition
Market Structure
Wineries Deploy Various Different Strategies
Collaborations - Key to Market Success
Aggressive Marketing & Promotional Campaigns
New Product Launches: A Key Business Strategy
Enhancing Taste, Flavor and Quality Remains a Top Priority
Private Label Wines Give Stiff Competition to Leaders in
Matured Markets
Wine - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Accolade Wines Australia Limited (Australia)
Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)
Brown-Forman Corporation (USA)
Cantine Riunite & CIV S.C.Agr. (Italy)
Castel Group (France)
Caviro s.c.a (Italy)
Codorníu, S.A. (Spain)
Constellation Brands, Inc. (USA)
E. & J. Gallo Winery (USA)
Freixenet S.A. (Spain)
Grupo Peñaflor S.A. (Argentina)
Gruppo Italiano Vini S.P.A. (Italy)
Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei KG (Germany)
J. García Carrión S.A (Spain)
Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates, Ltd. (USA)
LANSON-BCC (France)
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. (France)
Miguel Torres S. A (Spain)
Pernod Ricard Groupe (France)
Remy Cointreau Group (France)
The Schenk Group (Switzerland)
Treasury Wine Estates Limited (Australia)
Vina Concha y Toro S.A. (Chile)
The Wine Group LLC (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New World Wines Make Robust Gains
Old World Wines Remain Major Segment
Still Wines: The Dominant Segment
Sparkling Wine Evolves into A Niche Category
Diverse Line of Products: Key Trait of Sparkling Wine Market
Champagne: Highly Distinguished Sparkling Wine
Prosecco's Phenomenal Performance
New Variants Aim to Penetrate the Market
Rose Wine Set to Expand Market Share
Natural Wines Gain Traction
Organic Wine: The New Growth Vertical
Rice Wine Seeks Global Audience
Fortified Wines Gain Traction among Heavy Drinkers
Preference for Premium Wines Soars
On-Trade Channel: A Potential Revenue Generator
Wine Sales Remain High in Off-Trade Channel
Retail Stores: The High-Volume Distribution Medium
E-Commerce Evolves into High-Potential Sales Vertical
Social Media Emerges as New Promotion Tool
Wine Market Sees Packaging Diversification
Bag-in-Box for Extended Shelf Life
Canned Wine: The New Fad
Bourbon Barrels: The Upcoming Wine Aging Method
Precision Agriculture Methods & 'Tech' Innovations to Aid Wine
Grape Growers
Lifestyle Trends & Cultural Issues Favor Wine Market
Busy Lifestyles
Disposable Incomes
Urban Population
Wine-Drinking Occasions
Dining Out
Desire for Trendy Drinks
Demand for Drinks Considered as Healthy
Religion
Tourism
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Wine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Still
Wine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Still Wine by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Still Wine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sparkling Wine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Sparkling Wine by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Sparkling Wine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Wine Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine
by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA Historic Review for Wine by Product Type - Still
Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: USA 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine, Sparkling
Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wine by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Wine by Product Type -
Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine, Sparkling
Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine
by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Wine by Product Type -
Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine, Sparkling
Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine
by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: China Historic Review for Wine by Product Type -
Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: China 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine, Sparkling
Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wine by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Wine by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wine by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Wine by Product Type -
Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine, Sparkling
Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wine by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: France Historic Review for Wine by Product Type -
Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: France 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine, Sparkling
Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wine by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Wine by Product Type -
Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine, Sparkling
Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine
by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Wine by Product Type -
Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine, Sparkling
Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine by
Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: UK Historic Review for Wine by Product Type - Still
Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: UK 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine, Sparkling
Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 44: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine
by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Spain Historic Review for Wine by Product Type -
Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine, Sparkling
Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 47: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wine by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Russia Historic Review for Wine by Product Type -
Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine, Sparkling
Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wine by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wine by Product
Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wine by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still
Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wine by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wine by Geographic
Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Wine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wine by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wine by Product Type -
Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine,
Sparkling Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wine by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Australia Historic Review for Wine by Product Type -
Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine,
Sparkling Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 62: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine
by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: India Historic Review for Wine by Product Type -
Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: India 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine, Sparkling
Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 65: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wine by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: South Korea Historic Review for Wine by Product Type -
Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine,
Sparkling Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Wine by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wine by
Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Wine by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still
Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
LATIN AMERICA
Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wine by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Wine by Geographic
Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Wine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wine by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Wine by Product
Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine,
Sparkling Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 77: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wine by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Argentina Historic Review for Wine by Product Type -
Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine,
Sparkling Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
BRAZIL
Table 80: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wine by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Brazil Historic Review for Wine by Product Type -
Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine, Sparkling
Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
MEXICO
Table 83: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wine by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Mexico Historic Review for Wine by Product Type -
Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine, Sparkling
Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Wine by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Wine by
Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Wine by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still
Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
MIDDLE EAST
Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wine by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Wine by Geographic
Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Wine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wine by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Wine by Product Type -
Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine,
Sparkling Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 95: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine
by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Iran Historic Review for Wine by Product Type - Still
Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Iran 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine, Sparkling
Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ISRAEL
Table 98: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wine by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Israel Historic Review for Wine by Product Type -
Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Israel 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine, Sparkling
Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 101: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wine by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Wine by Product
Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Saudi Arabia 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine,
Sparkling Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 104: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine
by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UAE Historic Review for Wine by Product Type - Still
Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: UAE 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine, Sparkling
Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Wine by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Wine by
Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Wine by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still
Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
AFRICA
Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wine by Product Type - Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Africa Historic Review for Wine by Product Type -
Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Africa 16-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Still Wine, Sparkling
Wine and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
