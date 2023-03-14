Global Wiper Systems Market to 2028: Featuring Mitsuba, Robert Bosch, Trico Products, Valeo and Wexco Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wiper Systems Market by Type, Vehicle, Component, Sales Channel, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wiper systems market size reached US$ 8.94 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.09 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.16% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Albany Magneto Equipment Inc

Cardone Industries

Doga SA

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Faurecia SE)

Mitsuba Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Syndicate Wiper Systems (P) Ltd

The Matador Company Limited

Trico Products

Valeo

Wexco Industries Inc.

Technological advancements, increasing sales of passenger and commercial automobiles, and rising cases of road accidents are some of the major factors positively influencing the market.

Wiper systems are integrated electromechanical systems used for removing rain, snow, ice, and debris from the windscreen of vehicles. They are manufactured using rubber, aluminum, and steel, which are readily available at low cost. They comprise a wiper drive and two wiper arms with spray nozzles wherein the drive moves the two wiper arms at a certain angle across the windshield and permits a clear view of the surroundings.

They also include a rubber wiping lip that offers an optimal wiping result. They help mitigate driving distractions, improve visibility, prevent vehicle collisions, and enhance the safety of drivers and passengers. At present, rain-sensing wiper systems are gaining traction across the globe and are widely employed in cars, trucks, metro trains, and certain aircraft and watercraft with a cabin.

The increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles across the globe on account of the growing population represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the rising expenditure capacity of individuals and improving standards of living are catalyzing the demand for luxury vehicles with premium features.

Apart from this, the introduction of various technological advancements in the wiper system and the development of rain-sensing wipers are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Rain wipers detect rain and then activate the car wiper motor through a microcontroller-based circuit and prevent distraction caused by adverse weather conditions while driving. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of rear wipers in sports utility vehicles (SUVs) with an upright rear window that collects dust, dirt, and snow because of aerodynamics is contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, shifting consumer preferences toward electric vehicles (EVs) due to rising environmental concerns is offering lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers of wiper systems. Besides this, numerous automobile manufacturers are continuously funding digital marketing campaigns and promotional activities through social media posts and online videos to attract a wider consumer base, which, in turn, is impelling the market growth.

Moreover, the rising focus and increasing investments by leading automobile companies in various research and development (R&D) activities to improve the safety standards of passengers is propelling the market growth.

