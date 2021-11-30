Global Wire and Cables Materials & Technology Markets Report 2021-2026 Featuring Corning, Fujikura, Finolex Cables, Leoni, TE, Usha Martin, and W. L. Gore & Associates

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wire and Cables: Materials, Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for wires and cables is estimated to grow from $335.0 billion in 2021 to reach $426.8 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global market for power cables is estimated to grow from $244.5 billion in 2021 to reach $296.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

in 2021 to reach by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The global market for telecom cables is estimated to grow from $90.5 billion in 2021 to reach $130.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report captures the enormous diversity in cabling morphologies and associated technical and market implications. In addition, it is the only report that covers the twin markets of power and telecom cables in a single place.

The cable industry can be summarized as one that deals with an uncomplicated technology interplaying with complex macro and microeconomic factors. Macroeconomic factors affect the pricing of raw materials and the health of end-user domains, while the microeconomic factors affect region-specific market parameters.

It is paramount that the availability of raw materials, such as copper, the principal material in both power and telecom cables, is addressed in this market. Aluminum and optical fiber are becoming credible alternatives in terms of performance and pricing in the concerned domains.

The principal purpose of this report is to identify the extent to which the alternatives will be accepted and to analyze the role played by pricing in such acceptance.

The report also sheds light on the role played by end-user markets on the pricing of the cables. It is worth noting that end users have significant leverage over prices.

With the rapid growth of wireless communication technologies, there is a well-founded apprehension about the long-term prospects of the wire and cable market, especially in the communication function space. This report provides a qualitative and quantitative response to this concern.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the overall power and telecom cables market size both value and volume terms, and their corresponding market share analysis

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada , China , India , Germany , and France

, , , , and Assessment of the overall power cable market along with voltage and functional attributes: extremely low voltage (ELV), low voltage, high voltage and magnetic applications

Market breakdown of the individual telecom cable conductor materials by geographic region (Americas, EMEA, APAC), end-use applications (energy and utilities; industrial; telecom devices; wireless/wireline infrastructure; IT devices) and distance stretch (access, metro, backbone) in volume and value terms

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces influencing the demand for power and telecom cables, and impact COVID-19 on the progress of this market

Insight into the key mergers and acquisitions within the global marketplace and activity summary of major stakeholders

Comprehensive company profiles of leading industry players, including Corning Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Finolex Cables, Leoni AG, TE (Formerly Tyco Electronics Ltd.), Usha Martin Ltd., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

What's New in this Update?

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Overview and Definitions

Introduction

Overview of the Global Market for Cables

Market Breakdown by End-Use Application

Market Breakdown by Region

Cable Types and Their Applications

Airframe and Military Wire and Cable

Appliance Wiring Material (AWM)

Bulk Cords

Computer and Multimedia Cables

Cable Television (CATV) Drop and Trunk Lines

Extension Power Cords

Flat Cable

Flexible Cables

Jelly-Filled Cables

Metal-Clad Cable and Armored Cable

Machine Tool Wire

High voltage Cables

Hookup Wire

Motor Lead Wire

Multi-Conductor Electronic Cables

Nonmetallic-Sheathed Cables

Paper Power Cables

Portable Power Cables

Power-Limited Circuit Cables

Premise Wiring

Service-Entrance Cables

Shipboard Wire and Cables

Submarine Cables

FFT-x

Thermocouple Wire

Thermoplastic-Insulated Underground Feeder and Branch Circuit Cables

Thermoplastic-Insulated Wire and Cables

Thermoset-Insulated Wire and Cable

Transit Wire and Cable

Uninsulated Electrical Conductors

Welding Cable

Technology Behind Power Cables

Technology Overview and Key Concepts

Technology Behind Telecom Cables

Technology Overview and Key Concepts

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Opportunities

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on Global Wires and Cables Market

COVID-19 Impact on Wires and Cables Market

Chapter 5 Raw Materials and Pricing

Principal Raw Materials

Copper

Aluminum

Optical Fiber

Chapter 6 Market Analysis by Functional Application

Market Overview of Power Cables

Power Cables by Metal

Power Cables by End-Use Applications

Power Cables by Region

Market Overview of Telecom Cables

Telecom Cables by Type of Network

Telecom Cables by End-Use Applications

Telecom Cables by Geographic Regions

Power Cable Market Breakdown by Voltage Capacity and Functional Profile

Market Analysis of ELV Power Cables

Market Analysis of Low-Voltage Power Cables

Market Analysis of High voltage Power Cables

Market Analysis of Magnetic Power Cables

Telecom Cable Market Breakdown by Choice of Conductor

Market Analysis of Metal Telecom Cables

Market Analysis of Fiber-Optic Telecom Cables

Chapter 7 Market Analysis by Country

Wires and Cables Market Breakdown by Country

Market Analysis of U.S.

Market Analysis of Canada

Market Analysis of China

Market Analysis of India

Market Analysis of Germany

Market Analysis of France

Chapter 8 Vendor and Market Analysis

Market at a Glance

Extreme Fragmentation

High Levels of Standardization

Mergers and Acquisitions

Focus on Alternative Energy Sources

Activity Summary of Major Stakeholders

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

AKSH Optifiber

Amphenol

Apar

Atkore

Baosheng High Voltage Cable Co., Ltd.

Belden

Commscope

Cords Cables

Corning Inc.

Delton Cables

El Sewedy Electric

Encore Wire Inc.

Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies

Finolex Cables

Fujikura Ltd.

Havells

Hengtong Group Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Metals

International Wire Group

Iusa Wire

Jiangsu Etern Co., Ltd.

Kei Industries

Leoni

Leviton

Molex

Neccon Power And Infra Ltd.

Nexans

Ningbo Orient Group

Okonite

Optical Cable Corp.

Polycab Wires

Prysmian

Q-Flex Cables

Qingdao Hanhe Cable Group Co., Ltd.

Rea Magnet Wire Co.

Relemac

RPG Cables

Saudi Cable Co.

Shandong Yanggu Cable Group Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Shenghua Cable Group

Southwire Co.

Sterlite Technologies

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Superior Essex

Surbhi Telelink

The Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Te (Formerly Tyco Electronics Ltd.)

The Marmon Group

Tianjin Suli Cable Group Co., Ltd.

Torrent Power

Tpc Wire And Cable Corp.

Usha Martin Ltd.

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Walsin Lihwa Corp.

Wuxi Jiangnan Cable Co., Ltd.

Xignux S.A. De C.V

Yazaki Corp.

Zhejiang Wanma Group Co., Ltd.

Zhuhai Hansen Technology Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sn702c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

