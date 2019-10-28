Global Wire Compound and Cable Compound Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Wire Compound and Cable Compound market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.3%. Halogenated Polymers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.8 Billion by the year 2025, Halogenated Polymers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$262.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$232.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Halogenated Polymers will reach a market size of US$379.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abu Dhabi Polymers Co., Ltd. - Borouge; Aum Udyog; DowDuPont, Inc.; Eastman Chemical Company; Electric Cable Compounds Inc.; Evonik Industries AG; Exxon Mobil Corporation; General Cable Technologies Corporation; Hanwha Chemical Corporation; Melos GmbH; Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc.; Newgen Specialty Plastics Ltd.; Nuc Corporation; Otech Corporation; Plasgom SA; PolyOne Corporation; SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Shakun Polymers Limited; Solvay SA; Sonneborn LLC; Techno Vinyl Polymers India Ltd.; Teknor Apex Company; Trelleborg AB; Web Industries, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wire Compound and Cable Compound Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Halogenated Polymers (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Halogenated Polymers (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Halogenated Polymers (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Non- Halogenated Polymers (Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Non- Halogenated Polymers (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Non- Halogenated Polymers (Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Construction (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Construction (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Construction (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Power (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Power (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Power (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Communication (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Communication (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Communication (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Automotive (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Automotive (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 25: United States Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Wire Compound and Cable Compound Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 30: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 34: Canadian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 35: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Wire Compound and Cable Compound:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wire

Compound and Cable Compound in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 41: Japanese Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Wire Compound and Cable Compound

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Review in

China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 49: European Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Wire Compound and Cable Compound Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: French Wire Compound and Cable Compound Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Wire Compound and Cable Compound Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Wire Compound and Cable Compound Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Wire Compound and Cable Compound

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Wire Compound and Cable

Compound: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Wire Compound and Cable Compound in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Wire Compound and Cable Compound Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 85: Spanish Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 86: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Russia by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2018-2025

Table 95: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 98: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 101: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 118: Indian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 119: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wire Compound and

Cable Compound: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wire Compound and Cable

Compound Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Wire Compound and Cable Compound in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wire Compound and Cable

Compound Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 137: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Wire Compound and Cable

Compound in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 146: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Wire Compound and Cable Compound Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Wire Compound and Cable

Compound Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Rest of

Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Wire Compound and Cable

Compound Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Wire Compound and Cable

Compound Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 164: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 165: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 167: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 170: The Middle East Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 173: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Wire Compound and Cable Compound:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wire

Compound and Cable Compound in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 179: Iranian Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 180: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share Shift

in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 182: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Wire Compound and Cable Compound Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 185: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Wire Compound and Cable

Compound in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Wire Compound and Cable

Compound Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:

2009-2017

Table 195: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 196: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Wire Compound and Cable

Compound Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 198: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Wire Compound and Cable Compound

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market in Africa by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Wire Compound and Cable Compound Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ABU DHABI POLYMERS CO., LTD. - BOROUGE

AUM UDYOG

DOWDUPONT

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

ELECTRIC CABLE COMPOUNDS

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

GENERAL CABLE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

HANWHA CHEMICAL CORPORATION

MELOS GMBH

MEXICHEM SPECIALTY COMPOUNDS

NEWGEN SPECIALTY PLASTICS

NUC CORPORATION

OTECH CORPORATION

PLASGOM SA

POLYONE CORPORATION

SCG CHEMICALS

SHAKUN POLYMERS

SOLVAY SA

SONNEBORN

TECHNO VINYL POLYMERS INDIA

TEKNOR APEX COMPANY

TRELLEBORG AB

WEB INDUSTRIES, INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

