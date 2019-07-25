Global Wireless Audio Industry
Wireless Audio market worldwide is projected to grow by US$17 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 9.
Jul 25, 2019, 15:57 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799982/?utm_source=PRN
6%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Home Audio, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.4 Billion by the year 2025, Home Audio will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$690.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Home Audio will reach a market size of US$825 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Apple, Inc. (USA); DEI Holdings, Inc. (USA); Harman International Industries, Inc. (USA); Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands); Sony Corporation (Japan); VOXX International Corporation (USA)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799982/?utm_source=PRN
WIRELESS AUDIO MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wireless Audio Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wireless Audio Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Wireless Audio Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Wireless Audio Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in $
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Commercial (Application) Worldwide Sales in $ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Commercial (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in $
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Commercial (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Consumer (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Consumer (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Consumer (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Home Audio (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Home Audio (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in $
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Home Audio (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Wireless Audio Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Wireless Audio Latent Demand Forecasts
in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Wireless Audio Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in $ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Wireless Audio Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Wireless Audio Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 24: Canadian Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireless
Audio in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Japanese Wireless Audio Market in $ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 27: Wireless Audio Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Wireless Audio in $ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Wireless Audio Market Review in China in $ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Wireless Audio Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 31: European Wireless Audio Market Demand Scenario in $
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Wireless Audio Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in $ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: European Wireless Audio Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Wireless Audio Addressable Market
Opportunity in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 35: Wireless Audio Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in $ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: European Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Wireless Audio Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: French Wireless Audio Historic Market Review in $
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Wireless Audio Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Wireless Audio Market in Retrospect in $
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Wireless Audio Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Wireless Audio in $ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Wireless Audio Market Review in Italy in $ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Wireless Audio in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: United Kingdom Wireless Audio Market in $ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Wireless Audio Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Wireless Audio Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Wireless Audio Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 51: Spanish Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Wireless Audio Latent Demand Forecasts in $
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Wireless Audio Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in $ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Wireless Audio Addressable Market
Opportunity in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Wireless Audio Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in $ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Wireless Audio Market Estimates and
Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Wireless Audio Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in $ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Wireless Audio Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Wireless Audio Historic Market Review in
$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Wireless Audio Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Wireless Audio Market in Retrospect in $
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Wireless Audio Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Wireless Audio Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Wireless Audio Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 69: Indian Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Wireless Audio Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Wireless Audio Historic Market Analysis
in $ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Wireless Audio Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Wireless Audio in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wireless Audio Market in $
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Wireless Audio Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Wireless Audio Market Trends by
Region/Country in $ Million: 2018-2025
Table 77: Wireless Audio Market in Latin America in $ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Wireless Audio Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Demand for Wireless Audio in $ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Wireless Audio Market Review in Latin America in $
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Wireless Audio Addressable Market
Opportunity in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: Wireless Audio Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in $ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Wireless Audio Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Wireless Audio Historic Market Review in $
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Wireless Audio Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Wireless Audio Market in Retrospect in $
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Wireless Audio Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Wireless Audio Latent Demand
Forecasts in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Wireless Audio Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in $ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Wireless Audio Market Estimates and
Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Wireless Audio Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in $ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Wireless Audio Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Wireless Audio Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireless
Audio in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Iranian Wireless Audio Market in $ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Wireless Audio Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Wireless Audio Addressable Market
Opportunity in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Wireless Audio Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in $ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Wireless Audio in $ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Wireless Audio Market Review in Saudi Arabia in $
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Wireless Audio Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Wireless Audio Historic Market
Analysis in $ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Wireless Audio Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Wireless Audio Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Wireless Audio Market in
Retrospect in $ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Wireless Audio Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Wireless Audio Latent Demand Forecasts in $
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Wireless Audio Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in $ Million for 2009-2017
Table 117: Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
APPLE
DEI HOLDINGS
HARMAN INTERNATIONAL
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV
SONY CORPORATION
VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799982/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article