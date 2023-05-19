Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence rate of TBI Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Brain Sensors Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless brain sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.2% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

BrainScope

Cadwell Industries, Inc.

EMOTIV

InteraXon Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc

Natus Medical Incorporated

NeuroSky

NeuroWave Systems Inc.

This report on global wireless brain sensors market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global wireless brain sensors market by segmenting the market based on product type, application, end-user, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the wireless brain sensors market are provided in this report.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

The rise in adoption of unhealthy lifestyle

Rising prevalence rate of TBI

Growth of government initiatives

Challenges

Technological Advancements in Wireless Brain Sensors Market

Regional Expansion and Increasing Adoption of Wireless Brain Sensors in Emerging Economies

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices

Sleep Monitoring Devices

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices

Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices

Intracranial pressure (ICP) Monitors

Others

by Application

Epilepsy

Huntington's Disease

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Dementia

Alzheimer's Disease

Sleep Disorders

Parkinson's Disease

Others

by End-User

Research Institutes

Neurology Hospitals

Diagnostic Centre

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

