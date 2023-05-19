Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence rate of TBI Fuels the Sector

19 May, 2023, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Brain Sensors Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wireless brain sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.2% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.
- BrainScope
- Cadwell Industries, Inc.
- EMOTIV
- InteraXon Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic Plc
- Natus Medical Incorporated
- NeuroSky
- NeuroWave Systems Inc.
This report on global wireless brain sensors market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global wireless brain sensors market by segmenting the market based on product type, application, end-user, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the wireless brain sensors market are provided in this report.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- The rise in adoption of unhealthy lifestyle
- Rising prevalence rate of TBI
- Growth of government initiatives
Challenges
- Technological Advancements in Wireless Brain Sensors Market
- Regional Expansion and Increasing Adoption of Wireless Brain Sensors in Emerging Economies
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices
- Sleep Monitoring Devices
- Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices
- Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices
- Intracranial pressure (ICP) Monitors
- Others
by Application
- Epilepsy
- Huntington's Disease
- Traumatic Brain Injuries
- Dementia
- Alzheimer's Disease
- Sleep Disorders
- Parkinson's Disease
- Others
by End-User
- Research Institutes
- Neurology Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centre
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
