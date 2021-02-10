Global Wireless Building Management Services Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trends & Drivers
DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Building Management Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 107-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Wireless Building Management Services Market to Reach $52.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless Building Management Services estimated at US$11.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.1% over the period 2020-2027.
Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.4% CAGR and reach US$40.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other End-Uses segment is readjusted to a revised 20.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.4% CAGR
The Wireless Building Management Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.7% and 20.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.7% CAGR.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.
- Aruba Networks, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- CommScope, Inc.
- Crestron Electronics, Inc.
- Daintree Networks, Inc.
- Digital Lumens
- ElMeasure India Pvt., Ltd.
- Enlighted, Inc.
- EnOcean GmbH
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Ideal Industries, Inc.
- JETEC Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Johnson Controls, Inc.
- Kmc Controls
- Legrand Group
- Linear Technology Corporation
- Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.
- Open Mesh, Inc.
- OSRAM GmbH
- Schneider Electric SA
- Seimens AG
- Trend Control Systems Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Wireless Building Management Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 41
