Wireless charging is defined as a process of electrically charging several devices and equipment without the need for any cables, which provide an electrical power connection. Wireless chargers enable the wireless transfer of electrical charge from a charging node to the recipient device.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global wireless chargers market's CAGR is expected to be close to 20%, however, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wireless chargers market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Wireless Chargers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Energizer

• Powermat

• Qualcomm Technologies

• SAMSUNG

• WiTricity



Market driver

• Increasing adoption of the Qi Standard

Market challenge

• Difficulty in replacing traditional charging cables

Market trend

• Over-the-air wireless charging

