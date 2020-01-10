Global Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicles Market, Forecast to 2027 - New Revenue Pockets in Europe & Asia-Pacific Present Opportunities
DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market by Power Supply (3-<_1_ _1-50_="_1-50_">50 KW), Application (Home & Commercial), Distribution channel (Aftermarket & OE), Component, Charging System, Propulsion, Vehicle type, & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 46.8%, from USD 16 Million in 2020 to USD 234 Million by 2027.
Increasing focus on R&D activities, rapid development of EV technology, and the ease of charging vehicles are expected to fuel the demand in wireless charging for electric vehicle market.
The rising demand for BEVs and PHEVs is expected to fuel the overall growth of the wireless charging for electric vehicle market. Increasing R&D investments by manufacturers of wireless charging systems and the growing number of partnerships and joint ventures between major OEMs and domestic players have created growth opportunities in the wireless charging for electric vehicle market.
However, the high cost of upgrading to wireless charging technology may restrain the growth of the market. The transmission range of a wireless charger through electromagnetic induction and/or magnetic resonance is limited to a certain distance. This limitation of range poses a serious challenge for manufacturers, especially in the case of LCVs and SUVs with high ground clearance.
>50 KW segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, by power supply range.
The >50 kW segment of the wireless charging for electric vehicle market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Various incentives are provided for the development of commercial electric vehicles. Moreover, the >50 kW segment focuses on dynamic charging, which is a new and upcoming technology and has not yet commercialized. Thus, the development of dynamic charging is likely to fuel the >50 kW segment in the wireless charging for electric vehicle market.
Home Charging Station is estimated to be the largest segment of wireless charging for electric vehicle market, by charging station type.
The rising demand for BEVs and PHEVs has fueled the growth of the wireless charging for electric vehicle market. Growing environmental concerns, rising fossil fuel prices, long-term supply concerns, and improved technology have accelerated the growth of the BEV and PHEV technology.
Many OEMs are now offering BEVs and PHEVs equipped with wireless power transfer technology. For instance, the new Toyota Prius, a PHEV by Toyota, is equipped with a new wireless charging system developed by WiTricity Corporation. These developments are expected to drive the home charging station segment.
Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the wireless charging for electric vehicle market during the forecast period.
The availability of sound infrastructure and increasing electric vehicle sales in the region are expected to drive the wireless charging for electric vehicle market in Europe. The presence of leading players in the wireless charging for electric vehicle markets, such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, and HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co, would also drive market growth in the region. The adoption of wireless charging technology by automotive companies such as BMW is also expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.
The report provides insights into the following points:
- Market Penetration: The report offers comprehensive information about the wireless charging for electric vehicle market and the top players in the market.
- Product Development/Innovation: The report provides detailed insights into the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the wireless charging for electric vehicle market.
- Market Development: The report offers comprehensive information about the wireless charging for electric vehicle market. The report analyzes the wireless charging for electric vehicle market across regions and provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets.
- Market Diversification: The report provides exhaustive information about new products, untapped regional markets, recent developments, and investments in the wireless charging for electric vehicle market.
15 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market, By Region
15.1 Introduction
15.1.1 Increasing Demand for Safe Charging of Electric Vehicles is Expected to Boost the Market
15.2 Asia Pacific
15.2.1 China
15.2.1.1 Increasing Stringency of Emission Regulation Would Drive the Market
15.2.2 India
15.2.2.1 Favorable Government Policies Will Impact the Market Positively
15.2.3 Japan
15.2.3.1 Development of Advanced Ev Technology Will Fuel the Market
15.2.4 South Korea
15.2.4.1 Reduced Price of Components of Wireless Charging System Will Drive the Market
15.3 Europe
15.3.1 Austria
15.3.1.1 Reduced Cost of Batteries Will Increase the Market
15.3.2 Denmark
15.3.2.1 Installation of A Large Number of Ev Charging Stations Will Drive the Market
15.3.3 France
15.3.3.1 Increased Sales of PHEVs and BEVs Would Fuel the Growth of This Region
15.3.4 Germany
15.3.4.1 Presence of Leading Players Will Boost the Market in Germany
15.3.5 The Netherlands
15.3.5.1 Huge Investments in Ev Technology are Expected to Boost the Overall Growth
15.3.6 Norway
15.3.6.1 Rapid Advancements in Wireless Charging System Would Initiate Rapid Growth of the Market
15.3.7 Russia
15.3.7.1 Increasing Focus on Ev Technology is Driving the Demand
15.3.8 Spain
15.3.8.1 Increasing Focus on Low Emission Vehicles is Driving the Demand
15.3.9 Sweden
15.3.9.1 Rapid Advancements in Dynamic Wireless Charging Would Accelerate the Market
15.3.10 Switzerland
15.3.10.1 Increased Purchasing Power Will Boost the Market
15.3.11 UK
15.3.11.1 Increased Financial Support From the Government Would Drive the Market
15.4 North America
15.4.1 Canada
15.4.1.1 Developments in Ev Infrastructure Will Fuel the Growth
15.4.2 Mexico
15.4.2.1 Rising Awareness of Low Emission Vehicles Will Drive the Market
15.4.3 US
15.4.3.1 Presence of Wireless Ev Charging System Manufacturers and Increased Ev Sales Will Boost the Market
15.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
15.5.1 Brazil
15.5.1.1 Increasing Government Support for Electric Vehicles Will Boost the Demand
15.5.2 South Africa
15.5.2.1 Growing Adoption of Ev Technology Will Impact the Market
18 Recommendations
18.1 Europe Will Be the Major Market for Wireless Charging of Electric Vehicles
18.2 Home Charging Unit Can Be A Key Focus for Manufacturers
18.3 Conclusion
