Global Wireless Charging Market to 2023 - Increasing Shipments of Smartphones and Other Wearable Devices Fuelling the Demand

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Wireless Charging Market Analysis & Forecast (2018-2023): Focus on Applications, Components, Technology, Implementation & Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Global Wireless Charging Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2023, is a compilation of different segments of global wireless charging market including the market breakdown by implementation type, technology, region, and applications. The report further details market dynamics and the competitive landscape and profiles key participants of the industry.



Wireless charging means eliminating the use of wires to power devices. The wireless charging technology enables a battery-powered device to be automatically charged when placed near a transmitter. Wireless charging, which has witnessed significant developments in the past three years, has advantages that offer a huge potential for the wireless charging industry. Moreover, adoption of Qi (pronounced as chee) standard by the majority of the companies across the globe has been a significant boost for the wireless charging industry. Further, owing to the establishment of specific standards and extensive adoption the smartphone and wearable devices market, wireless charging technology is bound to expand into other sectors such as healthcare, aerospace, and defense as well in the coming years.



The demand for wireless charging varies in different regions. The wireless charging market holds a prominent share in countries of North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). Region-wise, North America led the global wireless charging market in 2017 in terms of value. APAC region, however, is estimated to witness the highest growth in this market during the forecast period,2018-2028. The growth of the wireless charging market in the APAC region is attributed to the widespread adoption of Qi standard for wireless charging and increased shipments of smartphones, smartwatches and other wearable devices. Additionally, wireless charging infrastructure for Electric Vehicles (EVs) is another factor w expected to propel the growth in this region.



The global wireless charging market has witnessed several strategic and technological developments in the past few years, undertaken by different market players in their attempt to attain their respective market shares. Some of the strategies that the companies conduct and that are covered in this report are product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. The preferred strategy for the companies has been partnerships and collaborations that help them strengthen their positions in the global wireless charging market.



The key market players in the global wireless charging market are Aircharge, Belkin International, Inc., Convenient Power Limited, Energous Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, NuCurrent Inc., Powermat Technologies Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corporation, TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments, and WiTricity Corporation among others.



The report answers the following questions on the global wireless charging market:

What will be the global wireless charging market value by 2023 and the market's estimated CAGR?

What are the driving factors for the global wireless charging market from 2017 to 2023?

Which factors are impeding the growth of the global wireless charging market?

What are the trends and developments in the global wireless charging market?

What is the wireless charging market outlook by the implementation (integrated or aftermarket) during the forecast period, 2018-2023?

Which receiver application will be leading the global receiver market by 2023?

Which transmitter application will be leading the global receiver market by 2023?

Which region will be leading the global wireless charging market by 2023?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market Drivers

1.2.1 Increasing shipments of Smartphones and other Wearable Devices fuelling the demand

1.2.2 Standardization of Regulations for Wireless Charging

1.2.3 Increasing In-built Wireless Charging Options in various applications

1.3 Market Restraints

1.3.1 Fast Charging: Priority for Customers

1.3.2 High Price and Lower Efficiency of Wireless Charging

1.4 Market Opportunities

1.4.1 Wireless Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicle (EV)

1.4.2 Far-Field Wireless Charging

1.4.3 Internet of Things (IoT) and Wireless Charging



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Strategies and Partnerships

2.1.1 Product Launches

2.1.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture and Collaborations

2.1.3 Business Expansion

2.1.4 Others

2.1.5 Merger & Acquisition

2.2 Industry Attractiveness

2.3 Leading Player Analysis



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Patent Analysis

3.2 Consortium and Associations

3.3 Supply Chain Analysis



4 Global Wireless Charging Market, By Technology

4.1 Assumptions & Limitations

4.2 Wireless Charging Technology Market Overview

4.3 Inductive Technology

4.4 Resonant Technology

4.5 RF Technology

4.6 Others



5 Global Wireless Charging Market, By Implementation

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Receivers Market, by Implementation

5.2.1 Integrated

5.2.2 Aftermarket

5.3 Transmitters Market, by Implementation

5.3.1 Integrated

5.3.2 Aftermarket



6 Global Wireless Charging Market, by Application

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Global Receivers Market for Wireless Charging, by Application

6.2.1 Consumer Electronics

6.2.1.1 Smartphones & Tablets

6.2.1.2 Smart Wearables

6.2.1.3 Others

6.2.2 Healthcare

6.2.3 Automotive

6.2.4 Others

6.3 Global Transmitters Market for Wireless Charging, by Application

6.3.1 Consumer Electronics

6.3.2 Commercial

6.3.2.1 Hospitality

6.3.2.2 Public Avenues

6.3.2.3 Office & Education

6.3.3 Automotive

6.3.3.1 In-Vehicle

6.3.3.2 Electric Vehicle

6.3.3.3 Others



7 Global Wireless Charging Market (by Region), $Million and Units Million, 2017-2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Wireless Charging Market (by Country)

7.1.1.1 U.S.

7.1.1.2 Canada

7.1.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Wireless Charging Market (by Country)

7.2.1.1 Germany

7.2.1.2 France

7.2.1.3 U.K.

7.2.1.4 Rest-of-Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Market (by Country)

7.3.1.1 China

7.3.1.2 India

7.3.1.3 Japan

7.3.1.4 South Korea

7.3.1.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

7.4 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

7.4.1 RoW Wireless Charging Market (by Country)

7.4.1.1 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

7.4.1.2 Latin America



8 Company Profiles



Air Charge

Belkin International, Inc.

Convenient Power Limited

Energous Corporation

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Powermat

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Semtech Corporation

TDK Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

WiTricity Corporation

NuCurrent Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4l3mfk/global_wireless?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

