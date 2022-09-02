Global Wireless Gigabit Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Highly Secure and Virtually Interference-Free Operations Driving Sector

Sep 02, 2022, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wireless Gigabit Market (2022-2027) by Type, Product, Technology, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Wireless Gigabit Market is estimated to be USD 20.59 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 72.25 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.54%.
Market Segmentations
The Global Wireless Gigabit Market is segmented based on Type, Product, Technology, Application, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified into 802.11AD, 802.11AC.
- By Product, the market is classified into Consumer Electronics, Display Devices, Network Infrastructure Devices, and Networking Devices.
- By Technology, the market is classified into Integrated Circuit Chip, and System on Chip.
- By Application, the market is classified into BFSI, Commercial, Consumer Electronics, Government, Healthcare, IT & telecom, and Networking.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Wireless Gigabit Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Wireless Gigabit Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Wireless Gigabit Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Requirement for Improved Internet Connectivity and Better Speed
- Growing Demand for Highly Secure and Virtually Interference-Free Operations
- Advantages of The 60 GHz Frequency Band Such as Unlicensed Availability
Restraints
- Increasing Chipset Manufacturing Costs with Development of Complex Embedded WiGig Chipsets
Opportunities
- Growing Popularity of Cloud Storage Solution Due to Its Cost Effective Nature
- Ongoing Technological Innovations and Developments in The Field of Communications
Challenges
- Short Operating Range of Wireless Gigabit Products
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Wireless Gigabit Market, By Type
7 Global Wireless Gigabit Market, By Product
8 Global Wireless Gigabit Market, By Technology
9 Global Wireless Gigabit Market, By Application
10 Americas' Wireless Gigabit Market
11 Europe's Wireless Gigabit Market
12 Middle East and Africa's Wireless Gigabit Market
13 APAC's Wireless Gigabit Market
14 Competitive Landscape
15 Company Profiles
16 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Micro Devices
- Azurewave Technologies
- Blu Wireless Technology
- Broadcom Corp Cisco Systems
- Infineon Technologies
- Intel
- MediaTek
- NEC Enterprise Communication Technologies
- NetGear
- Nvidia
- NXP Semiconductors
- Panasonic
- Peraso Technologies
- Qualcomm
- Sivers Semiconductors AB
- STMicroelectronics
- Tensorcom
