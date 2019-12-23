Global Wireless Headphones Industry
Wireless Headphones market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.
2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.5%. In-Ear Wireless, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, In-Ear Wireless will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$66.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$162 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, In-Ear Wireless will reach a market size of US$233.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$671 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Apple, Inc.; Bose Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG; Skullcandy, Inc.; Sony Corporation
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Wireless Headphones
Over-Ear Vs. On-Ear Vs. In-Ear Headphones: A Comparison
Wireless Headphones: Market Analysis and Outlook
Product Segment Analysis
In-Ear Wireless Headphones: Largest Category
Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Segment Demonstrates Fastest Growth
On-Ear Wireless Headphones Remain in Contention
Geographic Analysis
Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors
Percentage Breakdown of Wireless Headphone Sales (Value) for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019 and 2025
Market Revenues Continue to Scale Up in China and Other Emerging Regions
World Wireless Headphones Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Competition: Characterized by Presence of International and Regional Vendors
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Apple, Inc. (USA)
Bose Corporation (USA)
Fujikon Industrial Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)
Grado Labs (USA)
JVCKENWOOD Corporation (Japan)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)
LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)
Logitech International S.A. (Switzerland)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Plantronics, Inc. (USA)
Samsung (South Korea)
Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Shenzhen Cannice Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Shure Incorporated (USA)
Skullcandy, Inc. (USA)
Sony Corporation (Japan)
Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd. (India)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Widespread Use of Electronic Devices for Infotainment Purposes Builds Strong Momentum for Wireless Headphones Market
Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet Smartphones, and Tablets
Smartphones
Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025
Dual SIM Smartphones Gain Traction Supported by Enhanced Portability & Flexibility
Tablets
Number of Tablet Users Worldwide (in Millions) for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020
Computers
Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media Builds Robust Momentum
Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009, 2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Video, Audio and Others
Key Internet Consumer Habits Favoring Wireless Headphones Sales
Social Media and Social Networking
Active Users (in Millions) for Leading Social Network Sites (H12019)
Proliferation of Online Video Gaming
Rise of VoIP
Emergence of Mass-Market Audiophile Era Builds Massive Momentum
Bluetooth: The De Facto Wireless Standard for Headphones
Range of Bluetooth Devices by Class
Technology Advancements Spur Demand
USB-C-Powered Wireless Headphones
Headphones with Voice Assistants
Extended Battery Life
Smarter Designs
Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): The New High-Tech Feature
A Snapshot of Select Recently Unveiled Wireless Headphone Models
Rise of Hearables, the Smart Headphones, to Drive Next Wave of Growth
Online Channel Emerges as New Growth Driver
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050
Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Rising Living Standards
Resolving Prevailing Issues: Critical for Future Success of the Market
Prevalence of Unorganized Players
Counterfeit Products
Declining Margins
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
