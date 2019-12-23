Global Wireless Headphones Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Wireless Headphones market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.



2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.5%. In-Ear Wireless, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, In-Ear Wireless will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$66.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$162 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, In-Ear Wireless will reach a market size of US$233.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$671 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Apple, Inc.; Bose Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG; Skullcandy, Inc.; Sony Corporation







WIRELESS HEADPHONES MCP15

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, NOVEMBER 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introduction to Wireless Headphones

Over-Ear Vs. On-Ear Vs. In-Ear Headphones: A Comparison

Wireless Headphones: Market Analysis and Outlook

Product Segment Analysis

In-Ear Wireless Headphones: Largest Category

Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Segment Demonstrates Fastest Growth

On-Ear Wireless Headphones Remain in Contention

Geographic Analysis

Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors

Percentage Breakdown of Wireless Headphone Sales (Value) for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019 and 2025

Market Revenues Continue to Scale Up in China and Other Emerging Regions

World Wireless Headphones Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Competition: Characterized by Presence of International and Regional Vendors





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Apple, Inc. (USA)

Bose Corporation (USA)

Fujikon Industrial Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Grado Labs (USA)

JVCKENWOOD Corporation (Japan)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)

Logitech International S.A. (Switzerland)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Plantronics, Inc. (USA)

Samsung (South Korea)

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Shenzhen Cannice Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Shure Incorporated (USA)

Skullcandy, Inc. (USA)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd. (India)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Widespread Use of Electronic Devices for Infotainment Purposes Builds Strong Momentum for Wireless Headphones Market

Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet Smartphones, and Tablets

Smartphones

Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025

Dual SIM Smartphones Gain Traction Supported by Enhanced Portability & Flexibility

Tablets

Number of Tablet Users Worldwide (in Millions) for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Computers

Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media Builds Robust Momentum

Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009, 2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Video, Audio and Others

Key Internet Consumer Habits Favoring Wireless Headphones Sales

Social Media and Social Networking

Active Users (in Millions) for Leading Social Network Sites (H12019)

Proliferation of Online Video Gaming

Rise of VoIP

Emergence of Mass-Market Audiophile Era Builds Massive Momentum

Bluetooth: The De Facto Wireless Standard for Headphones

Range of Bluetooth Devices by Class

Technology Advancements Spur Demand

USB-C-Powered Wireless Headphones

Headphones with Voice Assistants

Extended Battery Life

Smarter Designs

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): The New High-Tech Feature

A Snapshot of Select Recently Unveiled Wireless Headphone Models

Rise of Hearables, the Smart Headphones, to Drive Next Wave of Growth

Online Channel Emerges as New Growth Driver

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Living Standards

Resolving Prevailing Issues: Critical for Future Success of the Market

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Counterfeit Products

Declining Margins





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Wireless Headphones Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Wireless Headphones Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Wireless Headphones Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: In-Ear Wireless (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: In-Ear Wireless (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: In-Ear Wireless (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: On-Ear Wireless (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: On-Ear Wireless (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: On-Ear Wireless (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Over-Ear Wireless (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Over-Ear Wireless (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Over-Ear Wireless (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Electronic Device Usage Patterns Steer Sales of Wireless Headphones

Young Adults Drive Wireless Headphones Sales in the US

Wireless Headphones Gain in Gaming Vertical

Market Facts & Figures

US Wireless Headphones Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Wireless Headphones Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Wireless Headphones Market in the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 15: United States Wireless Headphones Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Wireless Headphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Wireless Headphones Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 18: Wireless Headphones Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Wireless Headphones: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Wireless Headphones Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Wireless Headphones Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

A Market Laden with Opportunities

Market Analytics

Table 22: Chinese Wireless Headphones Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Wireless Headphones Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Wireless Headphones Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Table 25: European Wireless Headphones Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Wireless Headphones Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Wireless Headphones Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Wireless Headphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 29: Wireless Headphones Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Wireless Headphones Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Wireless Headphones Market in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: French Wireless Headphones Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Wireless Headphones Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Wireless Headphones Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Wireless Headphones Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Wireless Headphones Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Wireless Headphones Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Wireless Headphones Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Wireless Headphones Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Wireless Headphones: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Wireless Headphones Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Wireless Headphones Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Wireless Headphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Spanish Wireless Headphones Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 45: Wireless Headphones Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Wireless Headphones Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Wireless Headphones Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 48: Russian Wireless Headphones Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Wireless Headphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 50: Wireless Headphones Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Wireless Headphones Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Strong Growth Forecast for the Asia-Pacific Market

Market Analytics

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Wireless Headphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Wireless Headphones Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Wireless Headphones Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Wireless Headphones Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Wireless Headphones Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Wireless Headphones Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Wireless Headphones Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Wireless Headphones Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 60: Australian Wireless Headphones Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

India: A High Potential Market

Market Analytics

Table 61: Indian Wireless Headphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Indian Wireless Headphones Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 63: Wireless Headphones Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Wireless Headphones Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Wireless Headphones Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 66: Wireless Headphones Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wireless Headphones: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Wireless Headphones Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wireless Headphones Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Wireless Headphones Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 71: Wireless Headphones Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Wireless Headphones Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Wireless Headphones Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Wireless Headphones Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Wireless Headphones Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Wireless Headphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 77: Wireless Headphones Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Wireless Headphones Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Wireless Headphones Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Wireless Headphones Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Wireless Headphones Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Wireless Headphones Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Wireless Headphones Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 84: Mexican Wireless Headphones Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Wireless Headphones Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Wireless Headphones Market in Rest of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Wireless Headphones Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Wireless Headphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Wireless Headphones Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Wireless Headphones Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Wireless Headphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: The Middle East Wireless Headphones Historic Market by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 93: Wireless Headphones Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Wireless Headphones: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Wireless Headphones Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Iranian Wireless Headphones Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Wireless Headphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 98: Wireless Headphones Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Wireless Headphones Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Wireless Headphones Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Wireless Headphones Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Wireless Headphones Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Wireless Headphones Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Wireless Headphones Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Wireless Headphones Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Wireless Headphones Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Wireless Headphones Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Wireless Headphones Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Wireless Headphones Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Wireless Headphones Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 111: African Wireless Headphones Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION









1. 1MORE USA, INC.



2. AIAIAI APS



3. ALLEN & HEATH LIMITED



4. ALLIED ELECTRONICS & MAGNETICS LTD. (AMKETTE)



5. AMAZON.COM, INC.



6. AMBRANE INDIA PVT. LTD.



7. ANKER INNOVATIONS LIMITED



8. APPLE, INC.

BEATS ELECTRONICS LLC ( BEATS BY DR. DRE)



9. ARCTIC (HK) LTD.



10. ASUSTEK COMPUTER, INC.



11. AUDEZE LLC



12. AUDIO-TECHNICA CORPORATION

AUDIO-TECHNICA U.S. INC.



13. AUDIOQUEST



14. AVANCA INTERNATIONAL BV



15. B & W GROUP LIMITED



16. BANG & OLUFSEN



17. BEST IT WORLD (INDIA) PVT. LTD. (IBALL)



18. BEYERDYNAMIC GMBH & CO., KG



19. BOSE CORPORATION

BOSE USA CORPORATION

BOSE CORPORATION INDIA PVT., LTD.



20. BRAGI GMBH



21. CAMBRIDGE AUDIO



22. COWIN AUDIO



23. CRAZYBABY INC.



24. CREATIVE TECHNOLOGY LTD.



25. CROSSBEATS



26. DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.



27. DREAMUS COMPANY



28. EARFUN, INC.



29. EARIN



30. FLYBOT



31. FOCAL-JMLAB SAS



32. FUJIKON INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD.



33. G-UNIT BRANDS, INC.



34. GN STORE NORD A/S

GN STORE NORD A/S - JABRA



35. GONOISE



36. GRADO LABS, INC.



37. HIFIMAN CORPORATION



38. HMD GLOBAL OY



39. HOOKE AUDIO



40. HOUSE OF MARLEY, LLC



41. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.



42. INMUSICBRANDS, LLC (ALESIS)



43. JAM USA



44. JAYS GROUP AB



45. JLAB AUDIO



46. JVC KENWOOD CORPORATION



47. KLIPSCH GROUP INC.



48. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV



49. KOSS CORPORATION



50. LEAF INNOVATION PVT., LTD.



51. LETSCOM



52. LG ELECTRONICS, INC.



53. LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

JAYBIRD

ASTRO GAMING



54. MACMERISE CELFIE DESIGN PVT., LTD.



55. MASTER & DYNAMIC



56. MAXXSONICS USA, INC.



57. MEIZU TELECOM EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.



58. MICROSOFT CORPORATION



59. MIXCDER



60. MIXX AUDIO



61. MOTOROLA MOBILITY LLC



62. MPOW



63. MYMANU LIMITED



64. NU REPUBLIC



65. NUHEARA LTD.



66. ONKYO & PIONEER CORPORATION



67. OPTOMA USA



68. PANASONIC CORPORATION



69. PARROT DRONES SAS



70. POLY, INC.



71. PURO SOUND LABS, LLC



72. RHA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.



73. ROWKIN LLC



74. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS AMERICA, INC.

HARMAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES INC.

HARMAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES - AKG

HARMAN INTERNATIONAL - JBL



75. SENNHEISER ELECTRONIC GMBH & CO. KG



76. SHENZHEN CANNICE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.



77. SHENZHEN MEIDONG ACOUSTICS CO., LTD.



78. SHURE INC.



79. SKULLCANDY INC.



80. SOL REPUBLIC



81. SONY CORPORATION

SONY INDIA PVT. LTD.



82. SOUND UNITED LLC - DENON



83. SOUNDMAGIC HEADPHONES



84. SOUNDPEATS AUDIO LTD.



85. STATUS AUDIO



86. STEELSERIES APS



87. TAOTRONICS



88. TURTLE BEACH CORPORATION



89. UBON



90. URBANISTA AB



91. V-MODA LLC



92. VIVITAR



93. WAVERLY LABS, INC.



94. WESTONE LABORATORIES INC.



95. XECH



96. XIAOMI CORPORATION



97. YAMAHA CORPORATION



98. ZEBRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.



99. ZEEVA INTERNATIONAL LTD.

100. ZOUND INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL AB

URBANEARS







