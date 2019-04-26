Global Wireless Headphones Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2026

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wireless Headphones Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wireless headphones market was valued at US$ 13.55 Bn in 2017 and will be growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

In recent years, the wireless headphones market has witnessed significant growth in terms of both value and volume. The average selling price of wireless headphones is also witnessing an upward growth as a result of increasing demand for premium features such as form factor and noise cancellation among others. The convenience of use is one of the most important factor consumers consider while making a purchase decision for a wireless headphone.

Growing demand for smartphones is another prominent factor aiding the wireless headphone market growth. Moreover, increasing for gaming and virtual reality applications is further complimenting the wireless headphones market growth.

The online segment expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. Availability of lucrative offers coupled with ease of shopping is some of the most prominent factors supporting the growth of the online segment. Rising internet penetration in a region such as the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is further facilitating the online segment growth. Easy return policy and faster delivery are the other important factors influencing people to choose online channels over offline channels.

In terms of investment, the Asia Pacific market expected to remain the most lucrative for wireless headphone manufacturers. The region in recent years has witnessed a rising net disposable income. With the perpetually growing smartphone market in the region, the demand for accessories including wireless headphones is also expected to grow swiftly.

Key players profiled in the report include Apple, Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, JBL, Bose Corporation, Philips, Beats Electronics, Skullcandy, Sennheiser, Jabra and Shure among others.

These companies are engaged in research and development activities in order to stay ahead of the competition. Voice assistant is expected to the next big trend for headphones in the not too distant future. Moreover, an increasing number of wireless headphones are expected to be offered with the noise cancellation feature.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Wireless Headphones Market

2.2 Global Wireless Headphones Market, By Product Type, 2017

2.3 Global Wireless Headphones Market, By Functionality, 2017

2.4 Global Wireless Headphones Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017

2.5 Global Wireless Headphones Market, By Geography, 2017

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Overview

3.1.1 Global Wireless Headphones Market Value, 2016 - 2026

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players

Chapter 4 Global Wireless Headphones Market Analysis, by Product Type, 2016 - 2026

4.1 Overview

4.2 In-Ear

4.3 On-Ear

4.4 Over-Ear

Chapter 5 Global Wireless Headphones Market Analysis, by Functionality, 2016 - 2026

5.1 Overview

5.2 With Microphone

5.3 Without Microphone

Chapter 6 Global Wireless Headphones Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2016 - 2026

6.1 Overview

6.2 Online

6.3 Offline

Chapter 7 North America Wireless Headphones Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

Chapter 8 Europe Wireless Headphones Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Wireless Headphones Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Wireless Headphones Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Apple, Inc.

11.2 Sony Corporation

11.3 JBL

11.4 Samsung Electronics

11.5 Bose Corporation

11.6 Philips

11.7 Beats Electronics

11.8 Skullcandy

11.9 Sennheiser

11.10 Jabra

11.11 Shure

