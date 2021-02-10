Global Wireless Intercom Market Forecast Report 2020-2027: Advancements in Audio & Video Wireless Intercom Systems & Increase in Demand for Wi-Fi Based Wireless Intercoms

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Intercom Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Technology, Application, and Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market was valued at US$ 5,896.81 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9,564.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.



In 2019, North America led the global wireless intercom market with a decent revenue share, followed by APAC and Europe. North America constitutes developed economies, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. These are significant economies contributing to the growth of the wireless intercom market in North America. North America attracts several technological developments from economically robust countries.



The companies in the region are continuously enhancing overall business processes to meet customers' demand for high-quality products and services in the best possible way. Factors, such as increasing demand for Wi-Fi band in residential sectors, are driving the wireless intercom market in the region. There has been a rapid growth in the use of wireless intercom in the security and surveillance industry. North America led the global wireless intercom market in terms of revenue share.



It is anticipated to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period on account of smart city initiatives in economies, such as the US and Canada. The introduction of initiatives, such as smart buildings and smart transportation, is also expected to create growth opportunities for the regional market. The rapid growth of the residential and commercial sectors in the region is further expected to fuel the market over the forecast period. Robust infrastructure and favorable government policies are some of the factors driving the wireless intercom market in the region.



In 2019, APAC stood second in the wireless intercom market with a decent market share and it is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Presence of steadily growing developing economies and rise in adoption of innovative as well as advanced technologies contribute to fast pace of growth of APAC. Development of infrastructure activities due to the expansion of urban population in the Asia Pacific region is expected to propel the demand for robust security and communication solutions.



Increasing disposable incomes and rising affluence have also supported the need for electronic security. This, in turn, is anticipated to increase the need for wireless intercoms to provide better communication for security and surveillance purposes. Moreover, the market in India is mainly driven by rise in demand for apartments having an inbuilt security system and wireless intercoms. Regionally, Asia Pacific is the main production area of video intercom devices.



China and Japan are the largest producers of such devices. Compared to Japan, video intercom devices produced in China are of large volume and cheaper. Also, the present and future of wireless intercoms are related to their integration within the home automation systems. Most of the infrastructure facilities in the region use this wireless intercom to monitor the crowds and secure facilities, which is leading to the market growth.



The global wireless intercom market would continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific would continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region expected to grow at higher rate during the forecast period.



Companies adopt inorganic market strategies to expand their footprints across the world and meet the growing demand. The wireless intercom market players mainly focus on the acquisition strategy to expand their business and maintain their brand name globally. For instance, in 2020, Aiphone introduced its IXG Series IP-based video intercom - a comprehensive solution offering multi-tenant and mixed-use building managers with reliable network communication.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Wireless Intercom Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Wireless Intercom Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Advancements in Audio & Video Wireless Intercom Systems

5.1.2 Increase in Demand for Wi-Fi Based Wireless Intercoms

5.2 Market Restraint

5.2.1 Rising Rate of Cybercrimes

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Number of Smart Cities

5.4 Trend

5.4.1 Rising Demand for Wireless Intercoms in Home Security

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Wireless Intercom Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Wireless Intercom Market Global Overview

6.2 Wireless Intercom Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Wireless Intercom Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Wireless Intercom Market Breakdown, by Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Outdoor Intercom

7.4 Indoor Intercom



8. Wireless Intercom Market Analysis - By Technology

8.1 Overview

8.2 Wireless Intercom Market Breakdown, by Technology, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Wi-Fi Band

8.4 Radio Frequency



9. Wireless Intercom Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Wireless Intercom Market Breakdown, by Application, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Residential

9.4 Commercial



10. Wireless Intercom Market Analysis - By Industry

10.1 Overview

10.2 Wireless Intercom Market Breakdown, by Industry, 2019 & 2027

10.3 Hospitality

10.4 Retail

10.5 Transportation and Logistics

10.6 Security & Surveillance

10.7 Event Management



11. Wireless Intercom Market - Geographic Analysis

11.1 Overview



12. Wireless Intercom Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

12.1 Overview



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiative

13.3 New Product Development



14. Company Profiles

Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (Nokia Corporation)

Aiphone Corporation

Clear-Com LLC

Commend International GmbH

Panasoic Corporation

RIEDEL

RTS intercom systems

Telephonics Corporation

VTech Holdings Limited

Wisycom Srl

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohg624



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

