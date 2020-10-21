Global Wireless LAN Security Industry
Global Wireless LAN Security Market to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2027
Oct 21, 2020, 08:20 ET
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless LAN Security estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. WPA2/WPA (Wi-Fi Protected Access), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.4% CAGR and reach US$7.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the WEP (Wired Equivalent Privacy) segment is readjusted to a revised 17.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR
The Wireless LAN Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 16.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR.
No-Encryption Segment to Record 14.7% CAGR
In the global No-Encryption segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$817.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- A10 Networks, Inc.
- Broadcom Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dell Technologies, Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- Motorola Solutions, Inc.
- Nokia Corporation
- ZTE Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wireless LAN Security Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wireless LAN Security Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Wireless LAN Security Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Wireless LAN Security Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: WPA2/WPA (Wi-Fi Protected Access) (Security Type)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: WPA2/WPA (Wi-Fi Protected Access) (Security Type)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 6: WPA2/WPA (Wi-Fi Protected Access) (Security Type)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: WEP (Wired Equivalent Privacy) (Security Type)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: WEP (Wired Equivalent Privacy) (Security Type)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 9: WEP (Wired Equivalent Privacy) (Security Type) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 10: No-Encryption (Security Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: No-Encryption (Security Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: No-Encryption (Security Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Dedicated Security Appliances (Technology) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Dedicated Security Appliances (Technology) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Dedicated Security Appliances (Technology) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Mobile VPNs (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Mobile VPNs (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Mobile VPNs (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Stand-Alone WLAN Security Software (Technology) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Stand-Alone WLAN Security Software (Technology)
Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Stand-Alone WLAN Security Software (Technology)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Performance Monitoring & Intrusion Detection Systems
(Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Performance Monitoring & Intrusion Detection Systems
(Technology) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Performance Monitoring & Intrusion Detection Systems
(Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wireless LAN Security Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Wireless LAN Security Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Security Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Wireless LAN Security Market in the United States by
Security Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Wireless LAN Security Market Share
Breakdown by Security Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Wireless LAN Security Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 29: United States Wireless LAN Security Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Wireless LAN Security Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Wireless LAN Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Security Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Wireless LAN Security Historic Market Review
by Security Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Wireless LAN Security Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Security Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 34: Wireless LAN Security Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 35: Wireless LAN Security Market in Canada: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Wireless LAN Security Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Wireless LAN Security: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Security Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Wireless LAN Security Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Security Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Wireless LAN Security Market Share Analysis
by Security Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wireless LAN
Security Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 41: Wireless LAN Security Market in Japan in US$ Million
by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Wireless LAN Security Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Wireless LAN Security Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Security Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Wireless LAN Security Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Security Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Wireless LAN Security Market by Security
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Wireless LAN Security Market Estimates and Forecasts
in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 47: Chinese Wireless LAN Security Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 48: Wireless LAN Security Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wireless LAN Security Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Wireless LAN Security Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Wireless LAN Security Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Wireless LAN Security Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Wireless LAN Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Security Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Wireless LAN Security Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Security Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Wireless LAN Security Market Share Breakdown
by Security Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Wireless LAN Security Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: European Wireless LAN Security Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 57: Wireless LAN Security Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Wireless LAN Security Market in France by Security
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Wireless LAN Security Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Security Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Wireless LAN Security Market Share Analysis by
Security Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: French Wireless LAN Security Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Wireless LAN Security Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Wireless LAN Security Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Wireless LAN Security Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Security Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Wireless LAN Security Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Security Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Wireless LAN Security Market Share Breakdown
by Security Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: German Wireless LAN Security Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: Wireless LAN Security Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: German Wireless LAN Security Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Wireless LAN Security Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Security Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Wireless LAN Security Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Security Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Wireless LAN Security Market by Security
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Wireless LAN Security Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 74: Italian Wireless LAN Security Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 75: Wireless LAN Security Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Wireless LAN Security:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Security Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Wireless LAN Security Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Security Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Wireless LAN Security Market Share
Analysis by Security Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Wireless LAN Security Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 80: Wireless LAN Security Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Wireless LAN Security Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Wireless LAN Security Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Security Type: 2020-2027
Table 83: Wireless LAN Security Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Security Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe Wireless LAN Security Market Share
Breakdown by Security Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Wireless LAN Security Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Wireless LAN Security Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 87: Wireless LAN Security Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Wireless LAN Security Market in Asia-Pacific by
Security Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Wireless LAN Security Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Security Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Wireless LAN Security Market Share
Analysis by Security Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Wireless LAN Security Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Wireless LAN Security Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Wireless LAN Security Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Wireless LAN Security Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Security Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Wireless LAN Security Historic Market
Review by Security Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Wireless LAN Security Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Security Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 97: Wireless LAN Security Market Analysis in Rest of
World in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 98: Wireless LAN Security Market in Rest of World:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of World Wireless LAN Security Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 48
