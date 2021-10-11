Global Wireless Mesh Network Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Qualcomm, ABB and Ruckus Wireless Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wireless Mesh Network Market (2021-2026) by Component, Mesh Design, Service, Radio Frequency, Application, End-use, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wireless Mesh Network Market is estimated to be USD 6.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.7 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13%.



Key factors such as the development of smart cities and smart devices, industrial applications, and advancements in the wireless communication sector have been driving the overall Wireless Mesh Network market growth. Security applications have a high demand for improved coverage, structural flexibility, and multi-hop, high-speed short-distance transmission capability of video surveillance systems. These requirements are fulfilled by WMN, and thus augmenting the WMN market growth in security applications.



Conversely, data security and privacy concerns, high cost of installation are the major restraints for the market growth. Technical issues are the challenges faced by the WMN market. The recent developments, new product launches, and product innovations, and mergers and acquisitions are undertaken by the major market players are expected to boost the market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rapid Demand for Bandwidth Requirement

Growing Adoption of Smart Connected Devices

Need for A Consistent and Stable Network

Reduction in the Cost of Connected Devices

Increasing Connectivity in The Mobiles and Handsets, Due to Artificial Intelligence

Restraints

Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Opportunities

Adoption of Advanced Networking Technologies Among SMEs

Potential Growth Opportunities for Security System Integrators

The Development of Infrastructure and Smart Cities

Challenges

Lack of Standards for Interconnectivity and Interoperability

The Global Wireless Mesh Network Market is segmented further based on Component, Mesh Design, Service, Radio Frequency, Application, End-use, and Geography.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Qualcomm, ABB, Qorvo, Cisco, Ruckus Wireless, Aruba Networks, Wirepas, Firetide, Strix Systems, Lumen Radio, Concentris Systems, Fluidmesh Networks, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Wireless Mesh Network Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Physical Appliances

6.3 Mesh Platforms

6.4 Services



7 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Mesh Design

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Infrastructure Wireless Mesh

7.3 AD-HOC Mesh



8 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Deployment and Provisioning

8.3 Network Planning

8.4 Network Security

8.5 Network Analytics

8.6 Support and Maintenance

8.7 Network Testing

8.8 Network Consulting

8.9 Network Optimization



9 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Radio Frequency

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Sub 1 GHZ Band

9.3 2.4 GHZ Band

9.4 4.9 GHZ Band

9.5 5 GHZ Band



10 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Video Streaming and Surveillance

10.3 Telecommunication

10.4 Disaster Management and Public Safety

10.5 Smart Mobility

10.6 Border Security (GPS Tracking)

10.7 Smart Manufacturing

10.7.1 Workforce and Asset Tracking

10.7.2 Predictive Maintenance

10.7.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management

10.7.4 Other Smart Manufacturing Applications

10.8 Smart Building and Home Automation

10.9 Others



11 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By End use

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Education

11.3 Government

11.4 HealthCare

11.5 Hospitality

11.6 Mining

11.7 Oil & Gas

11.8 Transportation & Logistics

11.9 Smart Cities and Smart Warehouses

11.10 Others



12 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Geography

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

13.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

13.3.4 Investments & funding



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Qualcomm

14.2 ABB

14.3 Qorvo

14.4 Cisco Systems

14.5 Ruckus Wireless

14.6 Aruba Networks

14.7 Synapse Wireless

14.8 Wirepas

14.9 Rajant Corporation

14.10 Strix Systems

14.11 Cambium Networks

14.12 Firetide

14.13 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

14.14 Fluidmesh Networks

14.15 Concentris Systems

14.16 SCAN RF Projects

14.17 Lumen radio,

14.18 ValuePoint Networks

14.19 Proxim Wireless

14.20 Winncom Technologies Corp

14.21 Trilliant Holdings Inc.

14.22 Filament

14.23 Veniam

14.24 Hype Labs

14.25 Quantenna Communications, Inc



15 Appendix

