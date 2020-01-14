Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Analysis to 2027
The Global Wireless Power Transmission Market accounted for $5.26 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $29.23 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21%.
Consumer preference for wireless connectivity, and need for effective charging systems are likely to boost the growth of the wireless power transmission market. However, high cost of wireless power transmission technology-based devices is likely to hamper the profit boundaries.
Based on application, the consumer electronics segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increasing use of consumer electronic appliances such as smartphones, laptops and tablets. By geography, Asia-Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the penetration of electronic industries and rising electronic business in the region, and rising disposable income of the population.
Some of the key players in the Wireless Power Transmission market include Convenientpower Hk Ltd, Energous, Fulton Innovations, Humavox, Integrated Device Technology Inc, Murata Manufacturing, Nucurrent Inc, Ossia Inc, Philips, PowerbyProxi, Powermat Technologies Ltd, Qualcomm Inc, Salcomp PLC, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc, UBeam, WI-Charge, and Witricity Corporation.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Devices with Battery
5.3 Devices without Battery
6 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market, By Range
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Long Range
6.3 Medium Range
6.4 Short Range
7 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Far-Field Technologies
7.2.1 Laser/Infrared
7.2.2 Microwave/RF
7.3 Near-Field Technologies
7.3.1 Capacitive Coupling/Conductive
7.3.2 Inductive Technology
7.3.3 Magnetic Resonance Technologies
8 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market, By Implementation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Aftermarket
8.3 Integrated
9 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market, By Transmitter Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Automotive (In-Vehicle Charging System)
9.3 Electric Vehicle Charging
9.4 Furniture
9.5 Industrial
9.6 Standalone Chargers
10 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market, By Receiver Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Electrical Vehicle Charging
10.3 Industrial
10.4 Notebooks
10.5 Smartphones
10.6 Tablets
10.7 Wearable Electronics
11 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Automotive
11.3 Consumer Electronics
11.4 Defense
11.5 Industrial
11.6 Other End Users
12 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Convenientpower Hk, Ltd.
14.2 Energous
14.3 Fulton Innovations
14.4 Humavox
14.5 Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
14.6 Murata Manufacturing
14.7 Nucurrent, Inc.
14.8 Ossia, Inc.
14.9 Philips
14.10 PowerbyProxi
14.11 Powermat Technologies, Ltd.
14.12 Qualcomm, Inc.
14.13 Salcomp PLC
14.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
14.15 TDK Corporation
14.16 Texas Instruments, Inc.
14.17 UBeam
14.18 Wi-Charge
14.19 Witricity Corporation
