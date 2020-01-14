Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Analysis to 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Power Transmission - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wireless Power Transmission Market accounted for $5.26 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $29.23 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21%.



Consumer preference for wireless connectivity, and need for effective charging systems are likely to boost the growth of the wireless power transmission market. However, high cost of wireless power transmission technology-based devices is likely to hamper the profit boundaries.



Based on application, the consumer electronics segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increasing use of consumer electronic appliances such as smartphones, laptops and tablets. By geography, Asia-Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the penetration of electronic industries and rising electronic business in the region, and rising disposable income of the population.



Some of the key players in the Wireless Power Transmission market include Convenientpower Hk Ltd, Energous, Fulton Innovations, Humavox, Integrated Device Technology Inc, Murata Manufacturing, Nucurrent Inc, Ossia Inc, Philips, PowerbyProxi, Powermat Technologies Ltd, Qualcomm Inc, Salcomp PLC, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc, UBeam, WI-Charge, and Witricity Corporation.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Devices with Battery

5.3 Devices without Battery



6 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market, By Range

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Long Range

6.3 Medium Range

6.4 Short Range



7 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Far-Field Technologies

7.2.1 Laser/Infrared

7.2.2 Microwave/RF

7.3 Near-Field Technologies

7.3.1 Capacitive Coupling/Conductive

7.3.2 Inductive Technology

7.3.3 Magnetic Resonance Technologies



8 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market, By Implementation

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aftermarket

8.3 Integrated



9 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market, By Transmitter Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive (In-Vehicle Charging System)

9.3 Electric Vehicle Charging

9.4 Furniture

9.5 Industrial

9.6 Standalone Chargers



10 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market, By Receiver Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Electrical Vehicle Charging

10.3 Industrial

10.4 Notebooks

10.5 Smartphones

10.6 Tablets

10.7 Wearable Electronics



11 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Automotive

11.3 Consumer Electronics

11.4 Defense

11.5 Industrial

11.6 Other End Users



12 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Convenientpower Hk, Ltd.

14.2 Energous

14.3 Fulton Innovations

14.4 Humavox

14.5 Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

14.6 Murata Manufacturing

14.7 Nucurrent, Inc.

14.8 Ossia, Inc.

14.9 Philips

14.10 PowerbyProxi

14.11 Powermat Technologies, Ltd.

14.12 Qualcomm, Inc.

14.13 Salcomp PLC

14.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

14.15 TDK Corporation

14.16 Texas Instruments, Inc.

14.17 UBeam

14.18 Wi-Charge

14.19 Witricity Corporation



