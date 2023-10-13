Global Wireless Power Transmission Market is Predicted an Elevation Up to USD 186.76 Billion By 2030 with a Growing CAGR of 20.39% | Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium Global Research, a leading provider of market research, has recently released a comprehensive report on the Global Wireless Power Transmission Market. This report presents a detailed analysis of various segments and sub-segments within the global and regional wireless power transmission markets. It also sheds light on the impact of drivers, restraints, and macro indicators on both short-term and long-term market dynamics. The report provides a comprehensive outlook on trends, forecasts, and dollar values of the global wireless power transmission market. Significantly, the global wireless power transmission market, valued at USD 35.02 billion in 2022, is anticipated to soar to USD 186.76 billion by 2030, exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 20.39% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Key Market Drivers:

The wireless power transmission market is witnessing robust growth, primarily propelled by the surging demand for battery-powered devices and the necessity for efficient charging systems. Moreover, the emergence of innovative applications for wireless power transmission, such as solar-power satellites, is expected to further fuel global market expansion. Additionally, the continuous enhancement of power transmission system efficiency is creating favorable conditions for the market's growth in the near future.

Notably, popular smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy, Google Nexus, and Motorola Droid now feature wireless charging capabilities, contributing significantly to the broader adoption of inductive wireless power transmission in the smartphone market. In the automotive sector, companies such as Honda, Nissan, and Toyota Motors are increasingly focusing on electrically charged vehicles, opening up substantial opportunities for wireless power transmission solutions over the forecast period.

However, challenges persist, including potential interference of microwaves with existing communication systems and the rising costs associated with wireless power technology, which are acting as hindrances to the market's growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown measures led to the suspension of semiconductor and electronics production facilities, resulting in a shortage of available workforce worldwide. Travel bans and government-imposed facility closures kept workers away from factories, disrupting market growth. Additionally, the market faced issues related to raw material shortages and decreased demand during the pandemic, leading to constraints in its growth prospects within the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

North America : Currently, North America holds the largest share of the global wireless power transmission market. Mexico , in particular, is emerging as a thriving manufacturing hub, driven by cost-effectiveness and increasing demand in North American countries like the United States and Canada .

: Currently, holds the largest share of the global wireless power transmission market. , in particular, is emerging as a thriving manufacturing hub, driven by cost-effectiveness and increasing demand in North American countries like and . Asia Pacific : It is expected that the Asia Pacific region will exert significant dominance and drive market expansion during the forecast period. The flourishing automobile sector in countries such as China and India are poised to fuel market growth in the coming years.

Segmentation:

The report offers a detailed analysis of the wireless power transmission market, categorized into several key segments, including:

Range : Near field and far field.

: Near field and far field. Type : Microwave power transmission, inductive coupling power transmission, and resonance.

: Microwave power transmission, inductive coupling power transmission, and resonance. End User Industries: Consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, industrial, and others (drones, solar power satellite).

Key Players:

The report profiles prominent companies in the wireless power transmission market, including:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

PowerbyProxi (acquired by Apple Inc.)

SAMSUNG

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (acquired by Renesas)

TDK CORPORATION

Powermat

WiTricity Corporation

PLUGLESS POWER INC.

Salcomp Plc.

