Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Report to 2030: Convenience Offered by the Wireless Connectivity Drives Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Jun, 2023, 12:30 ET

DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Power Transmission Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless power transmission market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% during 2023-2030.

This report on global wireless power transmission market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global wireless power transmission market by segmenting the market based on type, technology, implementation, receiver application, transmitter application, end-use industry and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Wireless Power Transmission Market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Convenience Offered by the Wireless Connectivity
  • Cost Effective
  • User Friendly

Challenges

  • Uncertified and Non-Standardized Products
  • Tradeoff Between Transmission Range, Efficiency and Safety Of The Wireless Power System

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Key Insights

3. Global Hub Motor Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges

4. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
4.5. Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

5. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Devices With Battery
5.3. Devices Without Battery

6. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Technology
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Near-Field Technology
6.2.1. Inductive
6.2.2. Magnetic Resonance
6.2.3. Capacitive Coupling/Conductive
6.3. Far-Field Technology
6.3.1. Microwave/RF
6.3.2. Laser/Infrared

7. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Implementation
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Aftermarket
7.3. Integrated

8. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Receiver Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Smartphones
8.3. Tablets
8.4. Wearable Electronics
8.5. Notebooks
8.6. Electric Vehicles
8.7. Robots
8.8. Others

9. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Transmitter Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Standalone Chargers
9.3. Automotive
9.4. Electric Vehicle Charging
9.5. Furniture
9.6. Industrial

10. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by End-Use Industry
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Consumer Electronics
10.3. Automotive
10.4. Healthcare
10.5. Defence
10.6. Power Generation
10.7. Others

11. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Region

12. SWOT Analysis

13. Porter's Five Forces

14. Market Value Chain Analysis

15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competitive Scenario
15.2. Company Profiles

  • Analog Devices Inc.
  • Energous Corporation
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  • Powermat Technologies Ltd.
  • Qualcomm Inc.
  • Renesas Electronics Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Semtech Corporation
  • TDK Corporation
  • Texas Instruments Inc.
  • WiTricity Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kigtvn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Intelligent Railways Transportation Management Systems Market 2023: Ability to Reduce Fuel Consumption Drives Growth

Global Uncrewed Systems & Robotics Database 2023: A Comprehensive, Searchable, Global Database of 8,000+ Uncrewed Vehicle Platforms

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.