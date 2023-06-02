Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Report to 2030: Convenience Offered by the Wireless Connectivity Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Power Transmission Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless power transmission market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% during 2023-2030.

This report on global wireless power transmission market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global wireless power transmission market by segmenting the market based on type, technology, implementation, receiver application, transmitter application, end-use industry and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Wireless Power Transmission Market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Convenience Offered by the Wireless Connectivity

Cost Effective

User Friendly

Challenges

Uncertified and Non-Standardized Products

Tradeoff Between Transmission Range, Efficiency and Safety Of The Wireless Power System

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Key Insights



3. Global Hub Motor Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges



4. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19

4.5. Impact of Russia-Ukraine War



5. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Devices With Battery

5.3. Devices Without Battery



6. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Near-Field Technology

6.2.1. Inductive

6.2.2. Magnetic Resonance

6.2.3. Capacitive Coupling/Conductive

6.3. Far-Field Technology

6.3.1. Microwave/RF

6.3.2. Laser/Infrared



7. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Implementation

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Aftermarket

7.3. Integrated



8. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Receiver Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Smartphones

8.3. Tablets

8.4. Wearable Electronics

8.5. Notebooks

8.6. Electric Vehicles

8.7. Robots

8.8. Others



9. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Transmitter Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Standalone Chargers

9.3. Automotive

9.4. Electric Vehicle Charging

9.5. Furniture

9.6. Industrial



10. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by End-Use Industry

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Consumer Electronics

10.3. Automotive

10.4. Healthcare

10.5. Defence

10.6. Power Generation

10.7. Others



11. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Region



12. SWOT Analysis



13. Porter's Five Forces



14. Market Value Chain Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competitive Scenario

15.2. Company Profiles

Analog Devices Inc.

Energous Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Powermat Technologies Ltd.

Qualcomm Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Semtech Corporation

TDK Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

WiTricity Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kigtvn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets