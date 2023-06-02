Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Report to 2030: Convenience Offered by the Wireless Connectivity Drives Growth

02 Jun, 2023, 12:30 ET
The global wireless power transmission market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% during 2023-2030.
This report on global wireless power transmission market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global wireless power transmission market by segmenting the market based on type, technology, implementation, receiver application, transmitter application, end-use industry and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Wireless Power Transmission Market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Convenience Offered by the Wireless Connectivity
- Cost Effective
- User Friendly
Challenges
- Uncertified and Non-Standardized Products
- Tradeoff Between Transmission Range, Efficiency and Safety Of The Wireless Power System
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Key Insights
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
4.5. Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
5. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Devices With Battery
5.3. Devices Without Battery
6. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Technology
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Near-Field Technology
6.2.1. Inductive
6.2.2. Magnetic Resonance
6.2.3. Capacitive Coupling/Conductive
6.3. Far-Field Technology
6.3.1. Microwave/RF
6.3.2. Laser/Infrared
7. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Implementation
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Aftermarket
7.3. Integrated
8. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Receiver Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Smartphones
8.3. Tablets
8.4. Wearable Electronics
8.5. Notebooks
8.6. Electric Vehicles
8.7. Robots
8.8. Others
9. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Transmitter Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Standalone Chargers
9.3. Automotive
9.4. Electric Vehicle Charging
9.5. Furniture
9.6. Industrial
10. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by End-Use Industry
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Consumer Electronics
10.3. Automotive
10.4. Healthcare
10.5. Defence
10.6. Power Generation
10.7. Others
11. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Region
12. SWOT Analysis
13. Porter's Five Forces
14. Market Value Chain Analysis
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competitive Scenario
15.2. Company Profiles
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Energous Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Powermat Technologies Ltd.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Semtech Corporation
- TDK Corporation
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- WiTricity Corporation
