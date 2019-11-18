Global Wireless Protocol Analyzers, Load Stress Generators & Functional Test, Passive Network Monitoring, and Active Network Test and Monitoring Market, Forecast to 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

This research takes a closer look at four technologies which although different are used by end users to measure and address the quality of service on the network and the quality of experience of the end user. There have been significant changes in the telecommunications industry which have had quite an impact on the communications testing industry. As 5G promises higher speeds at ultra-low latencies, the network infrastructure which would support these deployments would be radically different from conventional ones. The networks of the future would be multi-vendor and would include heterogeneous networks in which a considerable amount of network virtualization and software-defined networks are incorporated. These networks would also incorporate a higher degree of automation, reducing the degree of human intervention required for establishing a network.To enhance network visibility end-to-end, communication testing vendors have to re-architect their solutions from hardware-based solutions to software solutions which are more pervasive across many different elements of the network infrastructure. They have unified different technologies, such as active and passive, which were earlier two distinct technology products. The entire market is expected to grow moderately, primarily driven by the growth of the passive and active network test and monitoring segments. Wireless protocol analyzers have, on the other hand, seen a decline in revenues, primarily due to a number of participants who realigned their business objectives and chose to come out of the segment. From a geographic perspective, North America was a market leader, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific.In recent years, the communications testing community has experienced a substantial degree of consolidation, with vendors merging with other testing vendors or acquiring smaller testing vendors to create an end-to-end testing platform.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827641/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

