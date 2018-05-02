Global Wireless Router Market 2018-2025: Supply Chain Analysis, Transition of 802.11 ac to 802.11ax 4.3.3 & Router + Extenders vs. Routers only

Wireless router market is expected to grow US$ 16,128.2 Mn by 2025 from US$ 8,531.7 Mn in 2017.

The volatile growth of the internet industry coupled with demand for mobility is fueling a rapid rise in the demand for wireless routers. Companies that were quick to jump into the wireless router trend are Cisco, Enterprise, 3Com, ADTRAN, NetGear, Linksys (now Cisco), D-Link, Vanguard, Tasman, Enterasys, Telesyn, etc.

The existing enterprise business model cannot afford to be on the traditional network, it needs a network that allows the enterprise to take advantage of digital transformation with the flexibility required to support the dynamic enterprise. While the network of the past was monolithic and inflexible, the network of the future must be dynamic, programmable and able to meet workloads wherever they may be.

Key trend which will predominantly impact the market in coming year is increasing trend for high speed internet access. Economic affordability and availability of smart phones, bolstering demand for internet access, reduced technology cost per MB data, and lack of fixed line access in certain developing markets are some of the factors cumulatively, driving the mobile broadband connectivity globally. This stupendous growth in demand for high speed internet on the go is anticipated to contribute towards the growth of wireless routers on a large scale

Wireless router market by end-use is segmented into indoor and outdoor. Indoor segment covers household, enterprise, commercial (such as shopping malls, hospitality, etc.), transportation including airports and different industries. Since indoor wireless router have more application area and is increasing radically during the forecast period, therefore, the segment will lead the market in 2017 as well as in 2025.

Also, the increasing process the incorporation of IoT into all these areas through both the introduction of networked devices and the expansion of remote access and control capabilities, coupled with the linking together of different end-user within a single network, all these would result to increase in wireless router deployment in outdoor application

Key Topics Covered:



1 Tables & Figures



2 Introduction



2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 the Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

3 Key Takeaways

4 Wireless Router Market Landscape



4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Global Wireless Router Market Analysis - by Premium Insights

4.3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.3.2 Transition of 802.11 ac to 802.11ax

4.3.3 Router + Extenders vs. Routers only

4.4 PEST Analysis

5 Global Wireless Router Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising advent of smart ecosystem

5.1.2 Increasing demand for high-speed mobile broadband connection

5.1.3 Government initiatives promoting the adoption of wireless network

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Increasing threat of security breaches

5.2.2 Inability to cope up with complex consumer demands

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Active development of the telecommunications industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emergence of mesh-router system

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6 Wireless Router Market - Global

6.1 Global Wireless Router Market Overview

6.2 Global Wireless Router Market Forecast and Analysis

7 Global Wireless Router Market Analysis - by Standard

7.1 Overview

7.2 802.11b

7.3 802.11g

7.4 802.11n

7.5 802.11ac

7.6 802.11ax

8 Global Wireless Router Market Analysis - by Band

8.1 Overview

8.2 Single Band

8.3 Dual Band

8.4 Tri Band

9 Global Wireless Router Market Analysis - by Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Household

9.3 Commercial

9.4 Industry

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Global Industry Market Revenue & Volume and Forecast to 2025 (US$ Mn)

9.4.2.1 Government

9.4.2.2 Manufacturing & Natural Resources

9.4.2.3 BFSI

9.4.2.4 Education

9.4.2.5 Healthcare

9.4.2.6 Enterprise

9.4.2.7 Others

9.5 Transportation

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Global Transportation Market Revenue & Volume and Forecast to 2025 (US$ Mn)

9.5.2.1 Railways

9.5.2.2 Airways

9.5.2.3 Roadways

10 Global Wireless Router Market Analysis - by End-User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Indoor

10.3 Outdoor

11 Global Wireless Router Market - Geographical Analysis

12 Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiatives

12.2 New Development

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Product Mapping

13.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking

14 Global Wireless Router Market - Key Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co. Ltd.

TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

Belkin International, Inc.

D-Link Corporation

Edimax Technology Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd.

Netgear Inc

Xiaomi

ASUSTeK Computer Inc

