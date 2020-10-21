Global Wireline Services Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireline Services estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.1% over the period 2020-2027. Onshore, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.9% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Offshore segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799997/?utm_source=PRN







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.8% CAGR



The Wireline Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 268-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Archer

Baker Hughes, Inc.

Basic Energy Services, Inc.

C&J Energy Services, Inc.

Expro Group

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Oilserv

Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Superior Energy Services

Weatherly International plc

Wireline Engineering Limited

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799997/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wireline Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Wireline Services Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Wireline Services Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Wireline Services Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Onshore (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Onshore (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Onshore (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Offshore (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Offshore (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Offshore (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Electricline (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Electricline (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Electricline (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Slickline (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Slickline (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Slickline (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Completion (Services) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Completion (Services) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Completion (Services) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Well Intervention (Services) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Well Intervention (Services) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Well Intervention (Services) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Logging (Services) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Logging (Services) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Logging (Services) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Cased Hole (Hole Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Cased Hole (Hole Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Cased Hole (Hole Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Open Hole (Hole Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Open Hole (Hole Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Open Hole (Hole Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Wireline Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Wireline Services Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Wireline Services Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Wireline Services Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Wireline Services Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Wireline Services Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Wireline Services Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Wireline Services Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Services: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Wireline Services Market in the United States by

Services: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Wireline Services Market Share

Breakdown by Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Wireline Services Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Hole Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Wireline Services Market in the United States by Hole

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Wireline Services Market Share

Breakdown by Hole Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Wireline Services Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Wireline Services Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Wireline Services Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Canadian Wireline Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Wireline Services Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Wireline Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Wireline Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Services: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Wireline Services Historic Market Review by

Services in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Wireline Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Services for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Canadian Wireline Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Hole Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Canadian Wireline Services Historic Market Review by

Hole Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 54: Wireline Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Hole Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireline

Services in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Japanese Wireline Services Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Wireline Services Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Market for Wireline Services: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Wireline Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Wireline Services Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Market for Wireline Services: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Services for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Wireline Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Services for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: Japanese Wireline Services Market Share Analysis by

Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Japanese Market for Wireline Services: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Hole Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Wireline Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Hole Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Japanese Wireline Services Market Share Analysis by

Hole Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 67: Chinese Demand for Wireline Services in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Wireline Services Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Wireline Services Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Chinese Wireline Services Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Wireline Services Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Wireline Services Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Chinese Wireline Services Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Services for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Wireline Services Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Services: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Wireline Services Market by Services:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Chinese Wireline Services Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Hole Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Wireline Services Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Hole Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese Wireline Services Market by Hole Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Wireline Services Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 79: European Wireline Services Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 80: Wireline Services Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: European Wireline Services Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Wireline Services Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Wireline Services Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: European Wireline Services Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: European Wireline Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 86: Wireline Services Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: European Wireline Services Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: European Wireline Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Services: 2020-2027



Table 89: Wireline Services Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Services: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: European Wireline Services Market Share Breakdown by

Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: European Wireline Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Hole Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Wireline Services Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Hole Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: European Wireline Services Market Share Breakdown by

Hole Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 94: Wireline Services Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 95: French Wireline Services Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: French Wireline Services Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Wireline Services Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: French Wireline Services Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: French Wireline Services Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Wireline Services Market in France by Services:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: French Wireline Services Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Services: 2012-2019



Table 102: French Wireline Services Market Share Analysis by

Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Wireline Services Market in France by Hole Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: French Wireline Services Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Hole Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: French Wireline Services Market Share Analysis by

Hole Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 106: Wireline Services Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: German Wireline Services Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Wireline Services Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Wireline Services Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: German Wireline Services Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: German Wireline Services Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Wireline Services Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Services for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: German Wireline Services Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Services: 2012-2019



Table 114: German Wireline Services Market Share Breakdown by

Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Wireline Services Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Hole Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: German Wireline Services Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Hole Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: German Wireline Services Market Share Breakdown by

Hole Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 118: Italian Demand for Wireline Services in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Wireline Services Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Italian Wireline Services Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Italian Wireline Services Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Wireline Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Italian Wireline Services Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Italian Wireline Services Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Services for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Wireline Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Services: 2012-2019



Table 126: Italian Wireline Services Market by Services:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Italian Wireline Services Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Hole Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Wireline Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Hole Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Italian Wireline Services Market by Hole Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 130: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Wireline Services in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: United Kingdom Wireline Services Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Wireline Services Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: United Kingdom Market for Wireline Services: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Wireline Services Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: United Kingdom Wireline Services Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: United Kingdom Market for Wireline Services: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Services for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Wireline Services Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Services for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: United Kingdom Wireline Services Market Share

Analysis by Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: United Kingdom Market for Wireline Services: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Hole Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Wireline Services Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Hole Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: United Kingdom Wireline Services Market Share

Analysis by Hole Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 142: Rest of Europe Wireline Services Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: Wireline Services Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Europe Wireline Services Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Europe Wireline Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Wireline Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Europe Wireline Services Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Rest of Europe Wireline Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Services: 2020-2027



Table 149: Wireline Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Services: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of Europe Wireline Services Market Share

Breakdown by Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Rest of Europe Wireline Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Hole Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Wireline Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Hole Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Europe Wireline Services Market Share

Breakdown by Hole Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 154: Wireline Services Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Wireline Services Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Wireline Services Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 157: Wireline Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Wireline Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Wireline Services Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Wireline Services Market in Asia-Pacific by

Services: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Asia-Pacific Wireline Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Services: 2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific Wireline Services Market Share Analysis

by Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Wireline Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Hole

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 164: Asia-Pacific Wireline Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Hole Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Asia-Pacific Wireline Services Market Share Analysis

by Hole Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 166: Rest of World Wireline Services Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Wireline Services Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of World Wireline Services Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of World Wireline Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Rest of World Wireline Services Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Wireline Services Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 172: Rest of World Wireline Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Services: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Rest of World Wireline Services Historic Market

Review by Services in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Wireline Services Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Services for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 175: Rest of World Wireline Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Hole Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Rest of World Wireline Services Historic Market

Review by Hole Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Wireline Services Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Hole Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799997/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

