The women apparel comprises apparel products for women aged 15 and above. It covers tops, bottom wear, intimates, sleepwear, dresses, coats, jackets, suits, accessories, and other clothing



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global women apparel market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from retail sales of women's apparel products to individual customers in the global market. The report includes market segmentation by product, distribution channel, and geography



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Women Apparel Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Gap

• H&M

• Inditex

• Kering

• L Brands

• LVMH



Market driver

• Premiumization through well-positioned brands

Market challenge

• Availability of counterfeit products

Market trend

• Mass customization and personalization

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



