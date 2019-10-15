Global Women's and Girls' Clothing Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's and Girls' Clothing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$201.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.1%. Coats & Jackets, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$117.4 Billion by the year 2025, Coats & Jackets will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Coats & Jackets will reach a market size of US$5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$57.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Adidas AG; All American Clothing Co.; Amer Sports Corporation; Angel Schlesser SL; Arcadia Group Ltd.; Arvind Ltd.; Banana Republic; Benetton Group Srl; Bruno Banani Underwear GmbH; C&A Mode GmbH & Co. KG; Calvin Klein, Inc.; Camuto Group; Carrera SpA; Chanel SA; Cherokee Global Brands; Cintas Corporation; Cobra Golf; Creazioni Elena Srl; Damella AB; Danskin, Inc.; Debenhams Retail PLC; Delta Galil Industries Ltd.; Destination Maternity Corporation; Dillard's, Inc.; Empreinte SAS; Ennis, Inc.; ESCADA Online GmbH; ESPRIT Holdings Ltd.; Etienne Aigner AG; Exilia Gaia Srl; ExOfficio LLC; Five Foxes Co., Ltd.; French Connection Group PLC; Fruit of The Loom, Inc.; Fukusuke Corporation; Gap, Inc.; G-III Apparel Group Ltd.; Gildan Activewear, Inc.; Gini & Jony Ltd.; Giorgio Armani SpA; Givenchy Paris; Guccio Gucci SpA; Guess, Inc.; Gymboree Group, Inc.; H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB; Hanesbrands, Inc.; Happy Socks AB; Highland Mills, Inc.; Hong Heng Industries Pte., Ltd.; Hugo Boss AG; J. C. Penney Co., Inc.; J. Crew Group, Inc.; Jeanswest Corporation Pty., Ltd.; JLM Couture, Inc.; Jockey International, Inc.; Joe's Jeans, Inc.; Jones New York; Jordache Enterprises; Kate Spade & Company; Kayser-Roth Corporation; Kellwood Company LLC; Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc.; Kohl's Corporation; Komar, Inc.; L Brands, Inc.; Lafuma SA; Lands' End, Inc.; Lane Bryant, Inc.; Laura Biagiotti (Biagiotti Group SpA); Leineweber GmbH & Co., KG.; Levi Strauss & Co.; LT Apparel Group; Macy's, Inc.; Marimekko Corporation; Marks & Spencer PLC; Marni Group Srl; Mascot International A/S; Naturana Dolker GmbH & Co. KG; Nike, Inc.; Nordstrom, Inc.; Nubian Skin Ltd.; On The Go Hosiery, Inc.; O'Neill Clothing; OshKosh B'gosh, Inc.; Oxford Industries, Inc.; Perry Ellis International, Inc.; Pierre Balmain SAS; Preca Brummel SpA; Progetto Moda Srl; PVH Corporation; Quiksilver, Inc.; Ralph Lauren Corporation; Reebok International Ltd.; Saks Fifth Avenue; Sears Holdings Corporation; Spanx, Inc.; Speedo International Ltd.; Target Corporation; Ted Baker London; The Antigua Group Inc.; The Limited LLC; The TJX Companies, Inc.; TOM TAILOR Holding SE; Triumph Global Sales AG; Under Armour, Inc.; Uniqlo Co., Ltd.; Van Laack GmbH; VF Corporation; Victoria's Secret; Wacoal Holdings Corporation; Watters Designs, Inc.
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Share this article