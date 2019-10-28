Global Women's Health Diagnostics Industry
Oct 28, 2019, 14:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Women's Health Diagnostics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$18.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.6%. Breast Cancer Testing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$14.7 Billion by the year 2025, Breast Cancer Testing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799999/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$654.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$554.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Breast Cancer Testing will reach a market size of US$564.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abbott Laboratories, Inc.; Alere, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; bioMerieux SA; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; GE Healthcare; Hologic, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips NV; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Quest Diagnostics, Inc.; Siemens AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799999/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Women's Health Diagnostics Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Women's Health Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Women's Health Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Breast Cancer Testing (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Breast Cancer Testing (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Breast Cancer Testing (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Osteoporosis Testing (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Osteoporosis Testing (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Osteoporosis Testing (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Ovarian Cancer Testing (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Ovarian Cancer Testing (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Ovarian Cancer Testing (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Cervical Cancer Testing (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Cervical Cancer Testing (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Cervical Cancer Testing (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Genetic Screening and Carrier Testing (Application)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Genetic Screening and Carrier Testing (Application)
Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 18: Genetic Screening and Carrier Testing (Application)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Diagnostic & Imaging Centers (End-Use) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Diagnostic & Imaging Centers (End-Use) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Diagnostic & Imaging Centers (End-Use) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Home Care (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Home Care (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Home Care (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Women's Health Diagnostics Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Women's Health Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 33: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Women's Health Diagnostics Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Women's Health Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Women's Health Diagnostics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 38: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Canadian Women's Health Diagnostics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 41: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Women's
Health Diagnostics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Women's Health Diagnostics Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Women's
Health Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Women's Health Diagnostics Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Women's Health Diagnostics in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Women's Health Diagnostics in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Women's Health Diagnostics Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Women's Health Diagnostics Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Women's Health Diagnostics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Women's Health Diagnostics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Women's Health Diagnostics Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Women's Health Diagnostics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 67: Women's Health Diagnostics Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Women's Health Diagnostics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Women's Health Diagnostics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Women's Health Diagnostics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Demand for Women's Health Diagnostics in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Women's Health Diagnostics in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Women's Health Diagnostics in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Women's Health Diagnostics Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Women's Health Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Women's Health Diagnostics Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Women's Health Diagnostics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 89: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Spanish Women's Health Diagnostics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 92: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Women's Health Diagnostics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Women's Health Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Women's Health Diagnostics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Women's Health Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Women's Health Diagnostics
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 101: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Women's Health Diagnostics Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Women's Health Diagnostics
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 104: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Women's Health Diagnostics Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Women's Health Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 107: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Women's Health Diagnostics Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Women's Health Diagnostics Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 112: Women's Health Diagnostics Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Women's Health Diagnostics Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Women's Health Diagnostics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Women's Health Diagnostics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Women's Health Diagnostics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 122: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Indian Women's Health Diagnostics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 125: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Women's Health Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Women's Health Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Women's Health Diagnostics in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Women's Health Diagnostics
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Women's Health Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Women's Health Diagnostics
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 138: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Women's Health Diagnostics Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 140: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Women's Health Diagnostics Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Women's Health Diagnostics
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Women's Health Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Women's Health Diagnostics
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Women's Health Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Women's Health Diagnostics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Women's Health Diagnostics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Women's Health Diagnostics Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Women's Health Diagnostics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 157: Women's Health Diagnostics Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Women's Health Diagnostics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Women's Health Diagnostics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Women's Health Diagnostics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 165: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Women's Health Diagnostics
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: Women's Health Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 168: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Women's Health Diagnostics
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Women's Health Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 171: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Women's Health Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 173: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Women's Health Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Women's Health Diagnostics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 176: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Women's Health Diagnostics Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Women's Health Diagnostics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 179: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Women's Health Diagnostics Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Women's
Health Diagnostics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Women's Health Diagnostics Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Women's
Health Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Iranian Women's Health Diagnostics Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Women's Health Diagnostics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 188: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Women's Health Diagnostics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 191: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Women's Health Diagnostics
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Women's Health Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Women's Health Diagnostics
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Women's Health Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Women's Health Diagnostics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 201: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Women's Health Diagnostics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Women's Health Diagnostics
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Women's Health Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Women's Health Diagnostics
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 210: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Women's Health Diagnostics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Women's Health Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Women's Health Diagnostics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Women's Health Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: Women's Health Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
ALERE
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG
HOLOGIC
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV
PERKINELMER
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
SIEMENS AG
BIOMÉRIEUX SA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799999/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article