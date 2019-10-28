Global Women's Health Diagnostics Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Women's Health Diagnostics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$18.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.6%. Breast Cancer Testing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$14.7 Billion by the year 2025, Breast Cancer Testing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$654.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$554.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Breast Cancer Testing will reach a market size of US$564.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abbott Laboratories, Inc.; Alere, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; bioMerieux SA; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; GE Healthcare; Hologic, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips NV; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Quest Diagnostics, Inc.; Siemens AG







IV. COMPETITION



ABBOTT LABORATORIES

ALERE

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG

HOLOGIC

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV

PERKINELMER

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS

SIEMENS AG

BIOMÉRIEUX SA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

