Global Women's Health Diagnostics Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Women's Health Diagnostics estimated at US$30.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Breast Cancer Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$15.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Osteoporosis Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Women's Health Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Ovarian Cancer Testing Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR



In the global Ovarian Cancer Testing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Alere, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux SA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GE Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Siemens AG









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Women's Health Diagnostics Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799999/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

