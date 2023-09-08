Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market Report 2023: A $37.3 Billion Industry by 2028 - Increasing Infertility Challenges Sparks Growth

08 Sep, 2023, 14:30 ET
The global women's health diagnostics market has witnessed substantial growth, reaching a market size of US$ 23.6 billion in 2022, and it is poised to continue its upward trajectory, projected to reach US$ 37.3 billion by 2028. This growth is characterized by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.93% during the period from 2022 to 2028.
Healthcare diagnostics centers worldwide are increasingly offering an extensive array of laboratory testing solutions tailored to the unique health needs of women. The rising incidence of health conditions that specifically impact women's well-being plays a pivotal role in driving market growth.
Additionally, the growing awareness of the advantages of early diagnosis and heightened health consciousness among women are fueling the demand for point-of-care (POC) women's health diagnostics. Factors like lifestyle-related stress, increased alcohol and drug consumption contributing to infertility, and the need to address pregnancy complications are further propelling the market's expansion.
Furthermore, the demographic shift toward a larger female population over 50 years old, where menopause can heighten the risk of various medical conditions, including cardiovascular diseases and urinary incontinence, contributes significantly to market growth.
In parallel, research findings indicating a higher likelihood of psychiatric disorders such as depression and anxiety during hormonal changes in women have spurred initiatives by health agencies globally to improve women's mental health. This, combined with other drivers, is fostering market growth on a global scale.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- bioMerieux SA
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Cook Group Incorporated
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- General Electric Company
- Hologic Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Diagnostic Devices
- Biopsy Device
- Imaging and Monitoring Devices
- Accessories and Consumables
- Diagnostic Tests
- Breast Cancer Testing
- PAP Smear and HPV Test
- Pregnancy Testing and Ovulation Testing
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Breast Cancer
- Infectious Disease Testing
- Osteoporosis Testing
- Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
- Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Hospital and Diagnostics Centers
- Home Care
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
