Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market Report 2023: A $37.3 Billion Industry by 2028 - Increasing Infertility Challenges Sparks Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Women's Health Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global women's health diagnostics market has witnessed substantial growth, reaching a market size of US$ 23.6 billion in 2022, and it is poised to continue its upward trajectory, projected to reach US$ 37.3 billion by 2028. This growth is characterized by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.93% during the period from 2022 to 2028.

Healthcare diagnostics centers worldwide are increasingly offering an extensive array of laboratory testing solutions tailored to the unique health needs of women. The rising incidence of health conditions that specifically impact women's well-being plays a pivotal role in driving market growth.

Additionally, the growing awareness of the advantages of early diagnosis and heightened health consciousness among women are fueling the demand for point-of-care (POC) women's health diagnostics. Factors like lifestyle-related stress, increased alcohol and drug consumption contributing to infertility, and the need to address pregnancy complications are further propelling the market's expansion.

Furthermore, the demographic shift toward a larger female population over 50 years old, where menopause can heighten the risk of various medical conditions, including cardiovascular diseases and urinary incontinence, contributes significantly to market growth.

In parallel, research findings indicating a higher likelihood of psychiatric disorders such as depression and anxiety during hormonal changes in women have spurred initiatives by health agencies globally to improve women's mental health. This, combined with other drivers, is fostering market growth on a global scale.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the global women's health diagnostics market in 2022?

What is the expected growth rate of the global women's health diagnostics market during 2023-2028?

What are the key factors driving the global women's health diagnostics market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global women's health diagnostics market?

What is the breakup of the global women's health diagnostics market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the global women's health diagnostics market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the global women's health diagnostics market based on the end user?

What are the key regions in the global women's health diagnostics market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global women's health diagnostics market?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company bioMerieux SA

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cook Group Incorporated

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

General Electric Company

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Type:

Diagnostic Devices

Biopsy Device

Imaging and Monitoring Devices

Accessories and Consumables

Diagnostic Tests

Breast Cancer Testing

PAP Smear and HPV Test

Pregnancy Testing and Ovulation Testing

Others

Breakup by Application:

Breast Cancer

Infectious Disease Testing

Osteoporosis Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospital and Diagnostics Centers

Home Care

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e1qo3o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets