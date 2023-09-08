Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market Report 2023: A $37.3 Billion Industry by 2028 - Increasing Infertility Challenges Sparks Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Women's Health Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global women's health diagnostics market has witnessed substantial growth, reaching a market size of US$ 23.6 billion in 2022, and it is poised to continue its upward trajectory, projected to reach US$ 37.3 billion by 2028. This growth is characterized by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.93% during the period from 2022 to 2028.

Healthcare diagnostics centers worldwide are increasingly offering an extensive array of laboratory testing solutions tailored to the unique health needs of women. The rising incidence of health conditions that specifically impact women's well-being plays a pivotal role in driving market growth.

Additionally, the growing awareness of the advantages of early diagnosis and heightened health consciousness among women are fueling the demand for point-of-care (POC) women's health diagnostics. Factors like lifestyle-related stress, increased alcohol and drug consumption contributing to infertility, and the need to address pregnancy complications are further propelling the market's expansion.

Furthermore, the demographic shift toward a larger female population over 50 years old, where menopause can heighten the risk of various medical conditions, including cardiovascular diseases and urinary incontinence, contributes significantly to market growth.

In parallel, research findings indicating a higher likelihood of psychiatric disorders such as depression and anxiety during hormonal changes in women have spurred initiatives by health agencies globally to improve women's mental health. This, combined with other drivers, is fostering market growth on a global scale.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the size of the global women's health diagnostics market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global women's health diagnostics market during 2023-2028?
  • What are the key factors driving the global women's health diagnostics market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global women's health diagnostics market?
  • What is the breakup of the global women's health diagnostics market based on the type?
  • What is the breakup of the global women's health diagnostics market based on the application?
  • What is the breakup of the global women's health diagnostics market based on the end user?
  • What are the key regions in the global women's health diagnostics market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global women's health diagnostics market?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Becton Dickinson and Company
  • bioMerieux SA
  • Cardinal Health Inc.
  • Cook Group Incorporated
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • General Electric Company
  • Hologic Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Perkinelmer Inc.
  • Quest Diagnostics Inc.
  • Siemens AG
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

  • Diagnostic Devices
  • Biopsy Device
  • Imaging and Monitoring Devices
  • Accessories and Consumables
  • Diagnostic Tests
  • Breast Cancer Testing
  • PAP Smear and HPV Test
  • Pregnancy Testing and Ovulation Testing
  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Breast Cancer
  • Infectious Disease Testing
  • Osteoporosis Testing
  • Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
  • Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing
  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Hospital and Diagnostics Centers
  • Home Care

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

