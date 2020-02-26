Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market to Reach Valuation of ~US$53.8 bn by 2027; Increasing Awareness About Women Health to Drive Growth, Observes TMR

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Transparency Market Research has published a new report that provide detailed insights on factors helping the overall development of the global Women's Health Diagnostics Market. The research report predicts that the global market will reach a valuation worth US$53.8 bn by the end of 2027. The market will achieve this valuation with the help of a strong CAGR of ~6% over the forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. Initially, in 2018, the valuation of the global women's health diagnostics market was around US$30.7 bn.

"The companies operating in the global women's health diagnostics market are focusing on the research and development studies for better understanding of 'two-for-one' diagnostic approach. Such approach helps in detection of different types of HPV infection as well as evaluating precancerous markers. Patients are now steadily benefitting from such approach as it works as a cost effective option for determining riskier types of HPV infection. Hence, in order to offer more convenient services to their patients, the companies in the global market for women's health diagnostics are preferring to collaborate with research laboratories to optimize and improve results that will aid in avoiding unnecessary medical procedures," states TMR analyst.

Key Findings in the Research Report

Based on type of device, the global women's health diagnostics market can be segmented into consumable & accessories, kits & reagents, imaging & monitoring systems, and biopsy devices. Of these, the market is projected to be dominated by the segment of kits & reagents. These kits and reagents are mainly used in popular tests such as infectious disease testing, parental genetic testing, and cancer biopsy among others

In terms of type of tests, the global market is segmented into infectious disease testing, fertility & ovulation testing, pregnancy testing, pregnancy testing, parental genetic screening & carrier testing, cervical cancer testing, and breast cancer testing among others. Of these, the segment of infectious disease segment led the global market in 2018 and is projected continue to dominate over the forecast period

With respect to end-user, the global market for women's health diagnostics is divided into specialty clinics, laboratories & imaging centers, specialty clinics, and hospitals among others. The segment of diagnostic laboratories and imaging centers accounted for a larger share in the global market in 2018. The segment is expected to continue to dominate in the coming years of the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the rise in number of diagnostic tests and procedures

Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market – Key Driving Factors

The growth of the global women's health diagnostics market is primarily driven by the increasing cases of menopause among women. Moreover, growing awareness among masses about the easy availability of new treatments and diagnostics for sexually transmitted diseases is also a prominent growth factor for the market development

Another important factor for the growth of the global market has been increasing awareness about women health. This coupled with the favorable reimbursement and incentive policies for UTIs are also expected push up the growth of the global women's health diagnostics market.

Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market – Key Restraining Factors

Even though the market is on course to achieve considerable valuation, there are some factors that are projected to impede its development. Some of the prominent growth factors are mentioned down below:

One of the biggest restraining factor for the market growth is the risk of breast cancer associated with the HRT treatment. This might lead to people turning their back on the treatment, which in turn will hamper the development of the global market

Another prominent restraining factor for the market development has been the increasing demand for alternative therapies. Moreover, some clinical legal obligations might also impede the market growth in coming years.

Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market – Geographical Outlook

In terms of geographical segmentation, the global women's health diagnostics market can be segmented into Latin America , North America , Asia Pacific , Europe , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , , and the and Of these, the regional segment of North America is expected to present more lucrative growth opportunities for the overall development of the global market

is expected to present more lucrative growth opportunities for the overall development of the global market Presence of several key market players, robust medical and healthcare infrastructure, and increasing health awareness are some of the key reasons behind the growth of the North America region.

Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market – Key Market Companies

Some of the most notable names in the global women's health diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Cardinal Health, and Siemens AG.

Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

Women's Health Diagnostics Market, by Device Type

Biopsy Devices



Imaging & Monitoring Systems



Ultrasound Devices





Mammography Systems





MRI Systems





Others



Kits & Reagents



Consumables & Accessories

Women's Health Diagnostics Market, by Test Type

Breast Cancer Testing



Cervical Cancer Testing



Prenatal Genetic Screening & Carrier Testing



Pregnancy Testing



Fertility & Ovulation Testing



Infectious Disease Testing



Others

Women's Health Diagnostics Market, by End User

Hospitals



Diagnostic Laboratories & Imaging Centers



Specialty Clinics



Others

Women's Health Diagnostics Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of the Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare industry:

Molecular Diagnostics Market - The global molecular diagnostics market stood at US$7.1 bn in 2015 and is projected to garner a CAGR of about 11.6% from 2016 to 2025. By the end of the period, the global worth will be equal to US$18.9 bn. Technology advancements in the molecular diagnostics market stems from the pressing need for accurate provision of finding genetic basis of range of inherited diseases. The role that genomic biomarkers play in personalized treatment modalities is continuously expanding the potential application of molecular diagnostics. Key application areas include genetic disease, cancer, hospital-acquired infections, and hepatitis virus.

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug Market - The global market for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug is expanding significantly, owing to increased chances of infection led by increase in the life expectancy of people across the globe. Rise in incidences of unprotected sex has led to an increase in the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases. A driving factor for the sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug is rising initiatives by governments and multiple agencies drawn up guidelines or recommendations for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Low voluntary screening rate for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) is major restrain for this market.

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market - The human papillomavirus vaccine market was valued approximately US$ 2.0 Bn in 2016 and is anticipated to reach US$ 3.5 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of over 5.0% from 2017 to 2025. Approval of new human papillomavirus vaccines in various countries is likely to fuel the human papillomavirus vaccine market from 2017 to 2025.

