Global Wood Adhesives Market Report to 2030 - Featuring 3M, Arkema and HB Fuller Among Others

Jun 17, 2022, 13:45 ET
The "Wood Adhesives Market, by Product Type, by Technology, by Substrate, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Wood adhesive refers to adhesive that assists in bonding pieces of wood together. They are commonly used in furniture, shipbuilding, and arts and crafts. Hide glue, epoxy, PVA glue, and polyurethane are some of the most used wood adhesives. These adhesives are water resistant and designed to ensure that there are no gaps between wooden parts.
Adhesives are becoming more popular as a substitute for traditional fasteners, which is driving the market growth. They are lightweight and give strong bonding and clean finishes. They are non-corrosive and contain anti-sealing qualities. The Asia-Pacific region has the largest market for wood adhesives.
A solvent-based adhesive is a glue or adhesion agent that comes in the form of a liquid. Because they include an adhesive inside a more flexible or spreadable material, solvent-based adhesives are easier to apply. It helps users to apply the adhesive with greater care, covering areas where hard glue would be impossible to cover. When solvent-based adhesives are introduced, the solvent evaporates, allowing the polymer solution to dry quickly. The glue becomes stronger as the solvent evaporates, until there is no more solvent in the solution and the adhesive reaches its maximum strength. As a result of these factors, the wood adhesives market is predicted to advance in the future.
Wood adhesive consumption in particleboard (PB) is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Particleboard is made by combining flakes and wood particles with glue and making thin sheets out of the sticky mixture. In Europe, particleboards are extremely popular. Because of its reduced cost, particleboard can be used to replace other materials such as plywood. When compared to plywood, it is denser, less expensive, and more consistent. Over the forecast period, this is expected to have a favorable impact on product demand.
In the woodworking industry, soy-based adhesives have essentially replaced petrochemical-based adhesives. These adhesives are safe for the environment and increase the wood panel's overall performance.
The raw material or feedstock obtained from petroleum or crude oil for the manufacture of these adhesives is one of the primary challenges facing the global market for wood adhesives. As a result, price fluctuation has an impact on the cost of producing wood adhesives, which is a significant concern for the producers.
