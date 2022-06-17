Global Wood Adhesives Market Report to 2030 - Featuring 3M, Arkema and HB Fuller Among Others

DUBLIN, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Adhesives Market, by Product Type, by Technology, by Substrate, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wood adhesive refers to adhesive that assists in bonding pieces of wood together. They are commonly used in furniture, shipbuilding, and arts and crafts. Hide glue, epoxy, PVA glue, and polyurethane are some of the most used wood adhesives. These adhesives are water resistant and designed to ensure that there are no gaps between wooden parts.

Adhesives are becoming more popular as a substitute for traditional fasteners, which is driving the market growth. They are lightweight and give strong bonding and clean finishes. They are non-corrosive and contain anti-sealing qualities. The Asia-Pacific region has the largest market for wood adhesives.



A solvent-based adhesive is a glue or adhesion agent that comes in the form of a liquid. Because they include an adhesive inside a more flexible or spreadable material, solvent-based adhesives are easier to apply. It helps users to apply the adhesive with greater care, covering areas where hard glue would be impossible to cover. When solvent-based adhesives are introduced, the solvent evaporates, allowing the polymer solution to dry quickly. The glue becomes stronger as the solvent evaporates, until there is no more solvent in the solution and the adhesive reaches its maximum strength. As a result of these factors, the wood adhesives market is predicted to advance in the future.



Wood adhesive consumption in particleboard (PB) is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Particleboard is made by combining flakes and wood particles with glue and making thin sheets out of the sticky mixture. In Europe, particleboards are extremely popular. Because of its reduced cost, particleboard can be used to replace other materials such as plywood. When compared to plywood, it is denser, less expensive, and more consistent. Over the forecast period, this is expected to have a favorable impact on product demand.



In the woodworking industry, soy-based adhesives have essentially replaced petrochemical-based adhesives. These adhesives are safe for the environment and increase the wood panel's overall performance.



The raw material or feedstock obtained from petroleum or crude oil for the manufacture of these adhesives is one of the primary challenges facing the global market for wood adhesives. As a result, price fluctuation has an impact on the cost of producing wood adhesives, which is a significant concern for the producers.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global wood adhesives market, and provides market size (US$ Million and Kilotons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global wood adhesives market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, The 3M Company, Arkema, HB Fuller, Bostik SA, Ashland Inc., Pidilite Industries Limited, Akzo Nobel NV, and Jubilant Industries Ltd.

Company, Arkema, HB Fuller, Bostik SA, Ashland Inc., Pidilite Industries Limited, Akzo Nobel NV, and Jubilant Industries Ltd. Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global wood adhesives market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, extruded aluminum profiles manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global wood adhesives market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Technology

Market Snippet, By Substrate

Market Snippet, By End User

Market Snippet, By Country/Region

Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Market Trends

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

4. Global Wood Adhesives Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19)Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Wood Adhesives Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Wood Adhesives Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Segment Trends

Urea-formaldehyde (UF) & Melamine urea-formaldehyde (MUF)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Phenol-formaldehyde

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Epoxy

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Polyurethane

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Polyvinyl acetate (PVA)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Others (Soy Based, etc.)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

6. Global Wood Adhesives Market, By Technology, 2017-2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Segment Trends

Solvent-based

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Water-based

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Others (Solvent less, etc.)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

7. Global Wood Adhesives Market, By Substrate, 2017-2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Segment Trends

Solid Wood

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Oriented Strand Boards

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Plywood

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Fiberboards

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Others (Particle Board, etc.)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

8. Global Wood Adhesives Market, By End User, 2017-2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Segment Trends

Furniture

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Flooring

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Housing Components

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Doors & Windows

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

9. Global Wood Adhesives Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

10. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Company Overview

Key Developments

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Sika AG

Company Overview

Key Developments

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

The 3M Company

Company Company Overview

Key Developments

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Arkema

Company Overview

Key Developments

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

HB Fuller

Company Overview

Key Developments

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Bostik SA

Company Overview

Key Developments

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Ashland Inc.

Company Overview

Key Developments

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Pidilite Industries Limited

Company Overview

Key Developments

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Akzo Nobel NV

Company Overview

Key Developments

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Jubilant Industries Ltd.

Company Overview

Key Developments

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

11. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zctfog

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets