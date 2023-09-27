Global Wood Chipper Market Expected to Reach $551.2 Million by 2030, Driven by Sustainable Forest Management Practices

News provided by

Research and Markets

27 Sep, 2023, 10:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wood Chipper Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Application, By type, By Power source, By Capacity - Industry Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wood chipper market is projected to grow from USD 430.4 million in 2022 to USD 551.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Wood chippers are robust and efficient machines used in forestry and landscaping industries to convert wood into smaller, manageable wood chips. They help reduce waste and provide a sustainable solution for recycling wood debris.

Market Segmentation

The global wood chipper market is segmented based on:

  1. Type: This includes drum chippers, disk chippers, screener chippers, and others.
  2. Power Source: Segments include gasoline-powered wood chippers, electric-powered wood chippers, PTO-driven wood chippers, and others.
  3. Capacity: Segments include residential wood chippers, commercial wood chippers, and others.
  4. Application: Wood chippers find applications in forestry and logging, landscaping and gardening, agriculture, construction, and others.
  5. Sales Channel: Sales channels include various methods of distribution.
  6. Region: Geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Regional Insights

  • North America: Dominates the global wood chipper market with an established forestry industry and a high demand for wood chippers.
  • Asia-Pacific: Expected to exhibit rapid growth due to increasing use of wood chips in the paper and pulp industry and growing demand for biomass production.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Sustainable Forest Management: Forestry and agriculture significantly impact the global economy. Wood chippers offer a cost-effective solution for managing wood waste, minimizing transportation expenses, and enhancing operational efficiency.

Restraints

  • High Initial Investment: The substantial initial investment and maintenance expenses associated with wood chippers can pose challenges for small businesses and startups, serving as an entry barrier.

Competitive Landscape

The wood chipper market is highly competitive, with key players like Bandit Industries, Vermeer Corporation, Morbark, LLC, and Peterson Pacific Corp dominating the industry. These companies are known for producing high-quality wood chippers designed to meet diverse customer needs. Smaller players also offer more affordable options, creating intense competition in the market.

This information provides an overview of the global wood chipper market, its growth prospects, and key trends.

Companies Mentioned

  • Bandit Industries, Inc.
  • Vermeer Corporation
  • Morbark, LLC
  • Peterson Pacific Corp.
  • Terex Corporation
  • J.P. Carlton Company, Inc.
  • Wood-Mizer, LLC
  • Wallenstein Equipment Inc.
  • Schliesing Maschinenbau GmbH
  • GreenMech Limited
  • Rayco Manufacturing, Inc.
  • Albach Maschinenbau GmbH
  • Bruks Siwertell AB (a subsidiary of JCE Group AB)
  • Bugnot SAS
  • Eliet Machines NV
  • Farmer-Helper Machinery Co., Ltd.
  • Pezzolato S.p.A.
  • Saelen Energie Development
  • Trelan Manufacturing, Inc.
  • Zenoah Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of Husqvarna Group)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

157

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$430.4 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$551.2 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.4 %

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/foeykf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global POS Software Market Report 2023-2028: Seamless Retail Transactions and the Rise of Contactless Payments - How POS Software Responds to New Norms

Global Portable Patient Isolation Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Telemedicine and Home Healthcare Driving Growth with Increased Adoption in Medical Tourism and Disaster Relief Efforts

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.