Global Wood Chipper Market Size had Reached a Revenue of US$ 418.2 Mn in 2021 and is Likely to Surpass a Valuation of US$ 598.6 Mn at a CAGR of 3.4% by the end of 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The wood chipper market in China is anticipated to expand at 3.7% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 and 2032. The pulp & paper industry holds a considerable market share in the global wood chipper market

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market Insights, the global wood chipper market size is expected to grow from US$ 430.4 Mn to US$ 598.6 Mn by 2032, with overall sales accelerating at 3.4% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Rising applications across end use sectors such as construction, forestry & biomass, paper & pulp, timber factories & sawmills is a key factor driving demand for wood chippers and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Wood chippers are advanced equipment used for reducing wood into smaller wood chips, that can be used as fuels across various industries. These machines eliminate the need for carrying large portions of trees across from one place to another.

The excessive demand for wood chippers for industrial applications is mainly due to the ongoing infrastructural development and adoption of new technologies in the industrial sector.

Similarly, rising spending on infrastructure and construction across the world is likely to generate huge demand for wood chippers during the projected period (2022-2032).

In addition to this, technological advancements in wood chippers and growing popularity of electric machines are expected to boost the global wood chipper market over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Wood Chippers Market Study

By product type, drum type segment is projected to grow at 3.5% CAGR through 2032.

Based on end use, the pulp and paper industry is set to hold more than 1/4 th of the market share on a value basis by the end of the forecast period.

of the market share on a value basis by the end of the forecast period. By fuel type, diesel powered wood chipper sales are set to surge at a CAGR of approximately 3.9% over the coming decade.

Europe accounted for more than 1/3 rd of the global wood chipper market in 2022.

accounted for more than 1/3 of the global wood chipper market in 2022. Demand for wood chippers across North America is poised to grow at a steady pace during the next ten years.

is poised to grow at a steady pace during the next ten years. The wood chipper market is expected to grow at 3.7% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

"The wood chippers demand is expected to boost in the upcoming period owing to increasing investments in infrastructure development, especially in developing countries." says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Who is Winning?

The Wood Chippers Market is moderately fragmented with more than 100 players across the world. Key players currently account for around 20-25% of the market share. In order to achieve more sales top companies are creating contracts with end users and developing custom products according to needs of the customer. Besides this, they are focused on enhancing their sales network in order to achieve a strong global presence.

Some of the key players in this industry include but are not limited to Bandit, Vermeer, Patriot Products Inc, Avant Tecno Oy, Bruks, Siwertell Ab, Bugnot, Crary Industries, Inc, Wajax Limited Barreto Manufacturing Inc, Salsco Inc, Vecoplan, LLC, Bca Industries Inc, and Pequea Machine, Inc.

Find More Valuable Insights

The research report analyzes demand for Wood Chippers market. The global Wood Chippers Market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends and market background. As per Future Market Insights, the market has been analyzed on the basis of product type, fuel type, capacity type, end use and region.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both supply side and demand factors.

SOURCE Future Market Insights