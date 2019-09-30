Global Wood Coatings Market Forecast 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global wood coatings market is estimated to project a CAGR of 6.23% in terms of revenue and 5.76% in terms of volume during the forecast period. The rising construction activities across various regions, and advanced living standards, are the factors contributing to the market growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816993/?utm_source=PRN



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global wood coatings market is segmented into resin type, technology, and application.The wood coatings are widely used in the refinement of wood and its protection.



The solid solvent-borne coatings are in huge demand in the market due to its low cost and quick-drying characteristics.The market growth for wood coatings is expected to increase due to the growth in the real estate and housing market.



At the same time, rigorous environmental rules by the government with regards to volatile organic compounds (VOC), pose a hindrance to market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

On the basis of geography, the global wood coatings market is assessed based on the markets situated across regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of World. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to hold the largest market share by 2027, owing to prominent application sectors, such as furniture and joineries, and aided by the utilization and manufacturing of wood coatings in regions like China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Vietnam.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

There numerous companies operating in the global wood coatings market. Some of the major companies are Eastman Chemical Company, Dowdupont Inc., ICA Gruppen Ab (ICA), Helios Coatings Inc., Benjamin Moore & Co., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Kapci Coatings, Basf SE, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. AKZO NOBEL N.V.

2. AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS

3. BASF SE

4. BENJAMIN MOORE & CO

5. DOWDUPONT INC.

6. EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

7. HELIOS COATINGS INC.

8. ICA GRUPPEN AB (ICA)

9. KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD.

10. KAPCI COATINGS

11. MINWAX COMPANY

12. NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

13. PPG INDUSTRIES INC.

14. RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.

15. THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816993/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

