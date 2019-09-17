Global Wood Coatings Market Report 2019: Market Size is Expected to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wood Coatings Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wood Coatings Market size is expected to reach $11.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.34% CAGR during the forecast period.

Wood coatings are the commonly used materials for preserving, waterproofing and improving the performance of multiple surfaces in various applications. Doors and windows, metal grills and furniture have a common form of paint, enamel paint, which is used for coating or wooden painting.

But unlike furniture, doors, and windows are enclosed in walls that makes them vulnerable to humidity. Polyurethane coatings are the modern solution to old-fashioned varnishes and the painting of furniture products with enamel paints. They are synthetic and provide an incredibly tough and transparent protective coating.

Increasing consumer disposable income and improving living standards are important factors fuelling demand for modern furniture, which in turn is supposed to drive demand for wood coatings. Furthermore, as the housing and real estate market is experiencing significant developments, they make a positive effect on the demand for joinery. Joinery includes cabinets and facades. Each of these factors is boosting the wood coatings market at a rapid rate.

Based on Resin Type, the market is segmented into Polyurethane, Acrylic, Nitrocellulose, Unsaturated Polyester and Others. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Waterborne, Conventional Solid Solvent Borne, High Solid Solvent Borne, Powder Coating, Radiation Cured and Others. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Furniture, Joinery, Flooring and Others.

