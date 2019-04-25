Global Wood Packaging Markets to 2023 - Increased Demand for Safe and Hygienic Pallets

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wood Packaging Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wood packaging market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.

Distribution centers, production units and manufacturing units are focusing on reducing the cost of shipment during the export and import of goods which also includes trade packaging cost sanitization charges floor spacing and utilization costs and labor charges during storage and transportation of goods. Wood packaging such as pallets and wooden boxes for export and import are a cost-effective option for end-users when compared with substitute products such as plastic pallets.

The cost of floor spacing and space utilization constitutes a significant percentage of the shipment cost of goods. Wooden pallets are preferred for transporting food and beverage products. This is because the wood naturally absorbs bacteria, which helps protect these products from cross-contamination.

Market Overview



Rise in global containerized cargo trade



The shift in the global trade pattern toward containerized seaborne and airborne trade has increased over the period. Wooden pallets and boxes are increasingly used to facilitate the smooth transportation of containerized goods. The rising trade agreement has led to an increase in the volume of containerized cargo trades.



Fluctuating raw material prices



The variations in raw material prices will affect the profit margins of wood packaging product manufacturers. Low raw material prices will increase raw material purchases for vendors in the market, At the same time they can affect the profit margins because low raw material prices impact the price of the final end-products (wooden pallets and boxes).



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be highly fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Pallets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Cases and boxes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing innovation in wooden pallets

Implementation of advanced IT-enabled technology

Increased demand for safe and hygienic pallets

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Brambles Limited

Greif, Inc.

Mondi

NEFAB GROUP

Universal Forest Products, Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX



