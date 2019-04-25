Global Wood Packaging Markets to 2023 - Increased Demand for Safe and Hygienic Pallets
The "Global Wood Packaging Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The wood packaging market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.
Distribution centers, production units and manufacturing units are focusing on reducing the cost of shipment during the export and import of goods which also includes trade packaging cost sanitization charges floor spacing and utilization costs and labor charges during storage and transportation of goods. Wood packaging such as pallets and wooden boxes for export and import are a cost-effective option for end-users when compared with substitute products such as plastic pallets.
The cost of floor spacing and space utilization constitutes a significant percentage of the shipment cost of goods. Wooden pallets are preferred for transporting food and beverage products. This is because the wood naturally absorbs bacteria, which helps protect these products from cross-contamination.
Market Overview
Rise in global containerized cargo trade
The shift in the global trade pattern toward containerized seaborne and airborne trade has increased over the period. Wooden pallets and boxes are increasingly used to facilitate the smooth transportation of containerized goods. The rising trade agreement has led to an increase in the volume of containerized cargo trades.
Fluctuating raw material prices
The variations in raw material prices will affect the profit margins of wood packaging product manufacturers. Low raw material prices will increase raw material purchases for vendors in the market, At the same time they can affect the profit margins because low raw material prices impact the price of the final end-products (wooden pallets and boxes).
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be highly fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Pallets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Cases and boxes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing innovation in wooden pallets
- Implementation of advanced IT-enabled technology
- Increased demand for safe and hygienic pallets
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Brambles Limited
- Greif, Inc.
- Mondi
- NEFAB GROUP
- Universal Forest Products, Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
