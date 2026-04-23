Global Wood Pellets Market Outlook 2035: How Drax Group plc, Enviva Inc. & Graanul Invest Are Driving Renewable Energy Growth Across North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific

News provided byFuture Market Insights
Apr 23, 2026, 02:34 ET
NEWARK, Del., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis by Future Market Insights, the global wood pellets market is experiencing strong growth as countries accelerate their transition toward renewable energy and carbon-neutral fuel solutions. The wood pellets market is valued at USD 12.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 31.1 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9%. Growth is fueled by increasing demand for sustainable heating, utility-scale biomass energy, and global decarbonization initiatives.
Quick Stats: Wood Pellets Market
- Market Size (2025): USD 12.1 Billion
- Market Size (2035): USD 31.1 Billion
- Growth Rate: 9.9% CAGR (2025–2035)
- Total Value Addition: USD 19.0 Billion
- Top Growth Countries: South Korea (10.4%), USA (10.2%), Germany (10%)
- Leading Feedstock: Forest & wood waste (68% share)
- Top End-Use: Residential/Commercial Heating (38% share)
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Energy Transition and Renewable Demand Driving Growth
The global shift toward renewable energy is a key driver for the wood pellets market. Wood pellets are widely recognized as a carbon-neutral fuel, making them an attractive alternative to fossil fuels across residential heating, industrial energy, and power generation.
Key growth drivers include:
- Rising global decarbonization targets
- Expansion of biomass energy in utilities
- Increasing adoption of eco-friendly heating systems
- Integration with existing energy infrastructure
Market Growth Phases and Expansion Outlook
The market is evolving through two major growth phases:
- 2025–2030: Market grows to USD 19.7 billion, contributing 40% of total expansion. This phase is driven by adoption of certified pellet systems, improved energy density, and automated production.
- 2030–2035: Market reaches USD 31.1 billion, contributing 60% of growth, supported by utility-scale integration, long-term supply contracts, and mass adoption.
Feedstock and End-Use Dominance
- Forest & Wood Waste: Dominates the market due to sustainability, availability, and alignment with circular economy practices.
- Residential/Commercial Heating: Leads demand with 38% share, driven by rising need for efficient and eco-friendly heating solutions.
Other growing segments include CHP/district heating and co-firing applications in power generation.
Supply Chain Challenges and Logistics Impact
Despite strong growth, the market faces key challenges:
- Variability in wood biomass supply due to forestry regulations
- Competition with timber and paper industries
- Seasonal fluctuations in raw material availability
- High logistics and transportation costs, especially for import-dependent regions
These factors can impact pricing and supply consistency across global markets.
Regulatory Push and Carbon Neutrality Benefits
Governments worldwide are implementing stricter environmental regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Wood pellets are gaining traction as they:
- Offer carbon-neutral combustion
- Support renewable energy targets
- Align with international agreements such as climate accords
- Enable utilities to reduce emissions without major infrastructure changes
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Regional Growth and Market Leaders
Key regions driving market expansion include:
- North America: Strong production capacity and export infrastructure
- Europe: High demand driven by renewable heating policies
- Asia Pacific: Rapid growth due to utility conversion programs and import demand
Countries like South Korea, the United States, and Germany are leading adoption through policy support and infrastructure development.
Competitive Landscape
The wood pellets market is moderately consolidated, with leading players focusing on sustainability, production scale, and supply chain efficiency.
Key companies include:
- Drax Group plc
- Enviva Inc.
- Graanul Invest
- Pinnacle Renewable Energy
- Lignetics Inc.
- Fram Renewable Fuels
- Energex
- Land Energy
- Vyborgskaya Cellulose
- German Pellets GmbH
Competition is based on:
- Production capacity expansion
- Sustainability certifications (ENplus, DINplus)
- Logistics and global supply capabilities
- Long-term utility contracts
Opportunity Outlook
The wood pellets market presents strong opportunities across:
- Utility-scale biomass energy
- Residential heating modernization
- Export-driven supply chains
- Certified premium pellet production
- Integration with carbon accounting systems
As renewable energy adoption accelerates globally, wood pellets are transitioning from an alternative fuel to a mainstream energy solution.
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SOURCE Future Market Insights
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