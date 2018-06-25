Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wood Preservative Chemicals in US$ Million.



The US market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Applications: Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 56 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Borax, Inc.

- BASF Wolman GmbH

- Janssen PMP

- KMG Chemicals, Inc.

- Kop-Coat, Inc.





WOOD PRESERVATIVE CHEMICALS MCP-1486 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Wood Preservative Chemicals: Protecting & Prolonging Life of Wood and Wood-based Products

Developed Nations Lead, Developing Regions to Propel Future Growth

Stable Outlook for Construction Industry Spells Growth for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

Table 1: World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the Year 2010, 2016, 2020 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Demand for Wood & Wood Products due to Rapid Urbanization - Prospects in Store for Preservative Chemicals Market

Table 2: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth

Table 4: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Renovation & Remodeling Market: Opportunities for Wood Preservative Chemicals

Demand for Interior Wood Applications to Outshine Exterior Applications

High Demand for Wooden Furniture Sustains Demand for Preservative Chemicals

Expanding Wood Flooring Market Spells Growth for Wood Preservatives

Table 5: World Market for Wood Flooring - Breakdown of Consumption in Million Square Feet by Geographic Region for Years 2015 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Wooden Railroad Crossties - Need for Wood Preservatives

Focus on Eco-Friendly Wood Preservative Chemicals

Environmental Issues Drive Demand for Greener Formulations

Wood Composites to Drive Demand

FRT Wood Benefits from the Increase in Mid-Rise Constructions

Quest for Viable Alternatives Continues

Emergence of Boron-Based Systems

Transition from Arsenic Structures to Alternatives

Water Based Treatments Gain Momentum

Micronized Copper Wood Treatments -New Versions

Biocides: Steady Demand from Wood Preservatives Market



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



3. SELECT END-USE APPLICATIONS

Decking

Other Construction

Highway Construction

Marine Construction

Railroad Crossties

Telecommunication & Public Utilities



4. ENVIRONMENTAL & REGULATORY ISSUES

EPA Prohibits Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood

Pressure Treated Wood - Key Concerns

Impact of CCA on the Environment

CCA-Health Hazards

Environmental Concerns Over ACZA Treated Wood

Use of Creosote and Risks Associated

Used Preservative Treated Wood Management

Managing Used Preservative Treated Wood

Options for Managing Used Treated Wood Products

Managing CCA-Treated Wood Waste

EPA Regulation on Usage of CCA-treated Wood Mulch

Pollution Management In Treatment Plants

Designing of Plants

General Operating Practices for CCA and ACA Preservation Facilities

Specific Operating Practices



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Lonza Wood Protection Introduces Tanalith E 8000 Wood Preservative

Kohlberg and Company Acquires Osmose Utilities Services

Lonza Takes Over Zelam

KMG Sells Creosote Distribution Business to Koppers

OGC Merges with Japan EnviroChemicals

Koppers Acquires Wood Preservation and Railroad Services Business of Osmose

OrganoWoods Receives Eco-Label Flame & Rot Protection Product

Solignum and Jardine Introduce Solgnum Eco-Friendly Wood Preservatives

Osmose Unveils MP500-EXT Preservative for Wood Utility Poles

RÃœTGERS Organics Acquires VIANCEâ€™s European Business

Rockwood Inks Agreement to Divest Non-Strategic Businesses to Huntsman

Sika Acquires Everbuild Building Products

Timberstore Opens New Wood Treatment Plant in UK

Osmose Receives UL GREENGUARD GOLD Certification



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Borax, Inc. (US)

BASF Wolman GmbH (Germany)

Janssen PMP (Belgium)

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (US)

Kop-Coat, Inc. (US)

Koppers, Inc. (US)

Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

LANXESS AG (Germany)

Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland)

RÃœTGERS Organics GmbH (Germany)

Viance LLC (US)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World 14-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Water Borne Preservatives: The Dominance Continues

Resurgent Growth in Construction Sector to Drive Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

Table 10: Construction Spending in the US - Annual Value of Construction Put in Place in US$ Million for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Residential Construction in the US - Number of New Privately Owned Housing Unit Starts in Thousands by Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increase in Home Repair and Improvement Spending - Opportunity for Wood Preservation Market

Table 12: Home Improvement Market in the US - Spending on Home Improvement and Repair Initiatives in US$ Billion for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Wood Decking Stays Afloat despite Threat from Alternatives, Providing Opportunities for Wood Protection Products

Table 13: Decking Market in the US (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by Material - Wood, Wood Plastic Composites, and Plastics & Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Pressure-Treated Wood Decking Market in the US (2013): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Wood - Southern Yellow Pine, Ponderosa Pine, Douglas & Hemlock Fir, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Borates - Emerging Uses in House Frames

Utility Pole Treatment: A Major Application for Wood Preservatives

Table 15: Wood Utility Poles in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Poles (in Service) Treated by Type of Wood (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Wood Utility Poles in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Poles (in Service) Treated by Type of Wood Preservative Chemical (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Concerns Associated with Preservative-Treated Wooden Utility Poles

Crossties - A Major End-Use Market

Table 17: Railroad Crossties Market in the US (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Installed Base of Crossties by Type of Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Railroad Ties Installed by Major Railroads in the US (2015): Percentage Breakdown of the Number of Installations by New Ties and Replacement Ties (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demand Rises for Dual-Treated Wood Crossties in Railroads

Water Repellent Technology - A Significant Breakthrough

Emerging Need for New End-Uses

EPA Bans Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood

CuNap: Supply Uncertainties Affect Demand

CCA Alternatives: Rise of Copper Based Wood Preservatives

CCA Phase Out - The Aftermath

Organics Preservatives Gain Momentum

Threat to Health & Environment: Major Barriers to Growth

Regulatory Issues

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 19: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals by End-Use Application - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Use Application Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: US Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals by End-Use Application - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Use Application Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: US 14-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative Chemicals by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Use Application Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Regulatory Issues

B.Market Analytics

Table 22: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Canadian Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 24: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Japanese Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 26: European Market for Pressure Treated Wood (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Wood Volume by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: European Wood Preservation Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Wood Volume Treated with Type of Treatment Product (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Trends

Waterborne Vs Solvent based Preservatives

Anti-Sapstain Chemicals Market - An Overview

EU Imposes Tighter Restrictions on Creosote Use

Creosote Use in Wooden Sleepers: Affected by Restrictions on Creosote

Table 28: Sleepers in Europe (2013) - Percentage Mix of Main Tracks and Side Tracks by Wooden Sleepers, Concrete Sleepers, and Steel & Other Sleepers

Table 29: Wooden Sleepers in Europe (2015) - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Wooden Sleepers in Use by Type of Wood (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Status of Creosote Use in Select European Countries

Chromium-based Preservatives: Under the Scanner

Construction Industryâ€™s Gradual Recovery Provides Growth Prospects for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

Table 30: Construction Industry in EU-28 - Annual Percentage Change of Construction Production by Select Countries for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Construction Industry in EU-28 - Annual Percentage Change for Building Construction and Civil Engineering Works Sector for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Construction Industry in EU-28 - Annual Percentage Change for Building Construction and Civil Engineering Works Sector by Select Countries for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

European Decking Market: An Insight

Table 33: Western Europe Decking Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Eastern Europe Decking Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

European Fencing Market: An Overview

Table 35: Western Europe Fencing Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Eastern Europe Fencing Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Europe Transitions from Wood Preservation to Wood Protection

Regulatory Environment

Biocidal Products Regulations (BPR)

Biocidal Products Directive (BPD)

Ban/Restrictions on Usage of CCA-Treated Wood/ Timber

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: European Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: European 14-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. France

Market Analysis

Table 40: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: French Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. Germany

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: German Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. Italy

Market Analysis

Table 44: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Italian Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Climate Change Necessitates Wood Protection

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: UK Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. Spain

Market Analysis

Table 48: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Spanish Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. Russia

Market Analysis

Table 50: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Russian Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. Rest of Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Wood Preservation in Nordic Region - An Overview

Table 52: Pressure-Treated Wood Market in Nordic Region (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Classification of Timber Impregnation Chemicals

Commonly Used Wood Preservation Chemicals

Emerging Wood Preservation Technologies and Chemicals

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Norway

Sweden

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Upward Momentum in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Growth

Table 55: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2014-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. China

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 59: Chinese Wood Preservative Chemicals Market (2015) - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Demand for Outdoor Wooden Furniture: Potential for Wood Preservation Market

Exploring New Technologies

Challenges Facing Wood Preservatives Market

Construction Industry Trends Influence Demand for Wood Preservatives

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Chinese Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. India

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Positive Growth Prospects of Construction Sector to Drive Demand

B.Market Analytics

Table 62: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Indian Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Australia

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Brazil

B.Market Analytics

Table 66: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Latin American Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes correspondingGraph/Chart)

Table 68: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Table 69: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Rest of World Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 56 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 65) The United States (26) Canada (4) Japan (1) Europe (24) - Germany (6) - The United Kingdom (9) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8) Latin America (1) Africa (1)

