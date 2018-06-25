Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wood Preservative Chemicals in US$ Million.
The US market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Applications: Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 56 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Borax, Inc.
- BASF Wolman GmbH
- Janssen PMP
- KMG Chemicals, Inc.
- Kop-Coat, Inc.
WOOD PRESERVATIVE CHEMICALS MCP-1486 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Wood Preservative Chemicals: Protecting & Prolonging Life of Wood and Wood-based Products
Developed Nations Lead, Developing Regions to Propel Future Growth
Stable Outlook for Construction Industry Spells Growth for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
Table 1: World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the Year 2010, 2016, 2020 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Demand for Wood & Wood Products due to Rapid Urbanization - Prospects in Store for Preservative Chemicals Market
Table 2: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth
Table 4: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Renovation & Remodeling Market: Opportunities for Wood Preservative Chemicals
Demand for Interior Wood Applications to Outshine Exterior Applications
High Demand for Wooden Furniture Sustains Demand for Preservative Chemicals
Expanding Wood Flooring Market Spells Growth for Wood Preservatives
Table 5: World Market for Wood Flooring - Breakdown of Consumption in Million Square Feet by Geographic Region for Years 2015 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Wooden Railroad Crossties - Need for Wood Preservatives
Focus on Eco-Friendly Wood Preservative Chemicals
Environmental Issues Drive Demand for Greener Formulations
Wood Composites to Drive Demand
FRT Wood Benefits from the Increase in Mid-Rise Constructions
Quest for Viable Alternatives Continues
Emergence of Boron-Based Systems
Transition from Arsenic Structures to Alternatives
Water Based Treatments Gain Momentum
Micronized Copper Wood Treatments -New Versions
Biocides: Steady Demand from Wood Preservatives Market
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
3. SELECT END-USE APPLICATIONS
Decking
Other Construction
Highway Construction
Marine Construction
Railroad Crossties
Telecommunication & Public Utilities
4. ENVIRONMENTAL & REGULATORY ISSUES
EPA Prohibits Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood
Pressure Treated Wood - Key Concerns
Impact of CCA on the Environment
CCA-Health Hazards
Environmental Concerns Over ACZA Treated Wood
Use of Creosote and Risks Associated
Used Preservative Treated Wood Management
Managing Used Preservative Treated Wood
Options for Managing Used Treated Wood Products
Managing CCA-Treated Wood Waste
EPA Regulation on Usage of CCA-treated Wood Mulch
Pollution Management In Treatment Plants
Designing of Plants
General Operating Practices for CCA and ACA Preservation Facilities
Specific Operating Practices
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Lonza Wood Protection Introduces Tanalith E 8000 Wood Preservative
Kohlberg and Company Acquires Osmose Utilities Services
Lonza Takes Over Zelam
KMG Sells Creosote Distribution Business to Koppers
OGC Merges with Japan EnviroChemicals
Koppers Acquires Wood Preservation and Railroad Services Business of Osmose
OrganoWoods Receives Eco-Label Flame & Rot Protection Product
Solignum and Jardine Introduce Solgnum Eco-Friendly Wood Preservatives
Osmose Unveils MP500-EXT Preservative for Wood Utility Poles
RÃœTGERS Organics Acquires VIANCEâ€™s European Business
Rockwood Inks Agreement to Divest Non-Strategic Businesses to Huntsman
Sika Acquires Everbuild Building Products
Timberstore Opens New Wood Treatment Plant in UK
Osmose Receives UL GREENGUARD GOLD Certification
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Borax, Inc. (US)
BASF Wolman GmbH (Germany)
Janssen PMP (Belgium)
KMG Chemicals, Inc. (US)
Kop-Coat, Inc. (US)
Koppers, Inc. (US)
Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
LANXESS AG (Germany)
Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland)
RÃœTGERS Organics GmbH (Germany)
Viance LLC (US)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World 14-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Water Borne Preservatives: The Dominance Continues
Resurgent Growth in Construction Sector to Drive Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
Table 10: Construction Spending in the US - Annual Value of Construction Put in Place in US$ Million for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Residential Construction in the US - Number of New Privately Owned Housing Unit Starts in Thousands by Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increase in Home Repair and Improvement Spending - Opportunity for Wood Preservation Market
Table 12: Home Improvement Market in the US - Spending on Home Improvement and Repair Initiatives in US$ Billion for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Wood Decking Stays Afloat despite Threat from Alternatives, Providing Opportunities for Wood Protection Products
Table 13: Decking Market in the US (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by Material - Wood, Wood Plastic Composites, and Plastics & Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Pressure-Treated Wood Decking Market in the US (2013): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Wood - Southern Yellow Pine, Ponderosa Pine, Douglas & Hemlock Fir, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Borates - Emerging Uses in House Frames
Utility Pole Treatment: A Major Application for Wood Preservatives
Table 15: Wood Utility Poles in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Poles (in Service) Treated by Type of Wood (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Wood Utility Poles in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Poles (in Service) Treated by Type of Wood Preservative Chemical (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Concerns Associated with Preservative-Treated Wooden Utility Poles
Crossties - A Major End-Use Market
Table 17: Railroad Crossties Market in the US (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Installed Base of Crossties by Type of Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Railroad Ties Installed by Major Railroads in the US (2015): Percentage Breakdown of the Number of Installations by New Ties and Replacement Ties (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Demand Rises for Dual-Treated Wood Crossties in Railroads
Water Repellent Technology - A Significant Breakthrough
Emerging Need for New End-Uses
EPA Bans Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood
CuNap: Supply Uncertainties Affect Demand
CCA Alternatives: Rise of Copper Based Wood Preservatives
CCA Phase Out - The Aftermath
Organics Preservatives Gain Momentum
Threat to Health & Environment: Major Barriers to Growth
Regulatory Issues
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 19: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals by End-Use Application - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Use Application Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: US Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals by End-Use Application - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Use Application Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: US 14-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative Chemicals by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Use Application Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Regulatory Issues
B.Market Analytics
Table 22: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: Canadian Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 24: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: Japanese Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 26: European Market for Pressure Treated Wood (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Wood Volume by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: European Wood Preservation Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Wood Volume Treated with Type of Treatment Product (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Trends
Waterborne Vs Solvent based Preservatives
Anti-Sapstain Chemicals Market - An Overview
EU Imposes Tighter Restrictions on Creosote Use
Creosote Use in Wooden Sleepers: Affected by Restrictions on Creosote
Table 28: Sleepers in Europe (2013) - Percentage Mix of Main Tracks and Side Tracks by Wooden Sleepers, Concrete Sleepers, and Steel & Other Sleepers
Table 29: Wooden Sleepers in Europe (2015) - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Wooden Sleepers in Use by Type of Wood (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Status of Creosote Use in Select European Countries
Chromium-based Preservatives: Under the Scanner
Construction Industryâ€™s Gradual Recovery Provides Growth Prospects for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
Table 30: Construction Industry in EU-28 - Annual Percentage Change of Construction Production by Select Countries for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Construction Industry in EU-28 - Annual Percentage Change for Building Construction and Civil Engineering Works Sector for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Construction Industry in EU-28 - Annual Percentage Change for Building Construction and Civil Engineering Works Sector by Select Countries for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
European Decking Market: An Insight
Table 33: Western Europe Decking Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Eastern Europe Decking Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
European Fencing Market: An Overview
Table 35: Western Europe Fencing Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Eastern Europe Fencing Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Europe Transitions from Wood Preservation to Wood Protection
Regulatory Environment
Biocidal Products Regulations (BPR)
Biocidal Products Directive (BPD)
Ban/Restrictions on Usage of CCA-Treated Wood/ Timber
B.Market Analytics
Table 37: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: European Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: European 14-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. France
Market Analysis
Table 40: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: French Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. Germany
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 42: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: German Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. Italy
Market Analysis
Table 44: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Italian Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Climate Change Necessitates Wood Protection
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: UK Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. Spain
Market Analysis
Table 48: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Spanish Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. Russia
Market Analysis
Table 50: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Russian Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. Rest of Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Wood Preservation in Nordic Region - An Overview
Table 52: Pressure-Treated Wood Market in Nordic Region (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Classification of Timber Impregnation Chemicals
Commonly Used Wood Preservation Chemicals
Emerging Wood Preservation Technologies and Chemicals
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Norway
Sweden
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 53: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Upward Momentum in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Growth
Table 55: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2014-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. China
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 59: Chinese Wood Preservative Chemicals Market (2015) - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Demand for Outdoor Wooden Furniture: Potential for Wood Preservation Market
Exploring New Technologies
Challenges Facing Wood Preservatives Market
Construction Industry Trends Influence Demand for Wood Preservatives
B.Market Analytics
Table 60: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Chinese Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. India
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Positive Growth Prospects of Construction Sector to Drive Demand
B.Market Analytics
Table 62: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Indian Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Australia
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Brazil
B.Market Analytics
Table 66: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Latin American Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes correspondingGraph/Chart)
Table 68: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
Table 69: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Rest of World Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 56 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 65) The United States (26) Canada (4) Japan (1) Europe (24) - Germany (6) - The United Kingdom (9) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8) Latin America (1) Africa (1)
