Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Wood Preservative Chemicals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$626.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. Decking, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$761 Billion by the year 2025, Decking will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443572/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$18 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Decking will reach a market size of US$32.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$181.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Borax Inc.

BASF Wolman GmbH

Janssen PMP

KMG Chemicals Inc.

Kop-Coat Inc.

Koppers Inc.

Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG

LANXESS AG

Lonza Group Ltd

RÜTGERS Organics GmbH

Viance LLC









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443572/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Wood Preservative Chemicals: Protecting and Prolonging Life of

Wood & Wood-based Products

Wood and its Biodeterioration

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wood Preservative Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

EPA Prohibits Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood

Pressure Treated Wood - Key Concerns

Environmental Concerns Over ACZA Treated Wood

Use of Creosote and Risks Associated

Used Preservative Treated Wood Management

Managing Used Preservative Treated Wood





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Borax, Inc. (USA)

BASF Wolman GmbH (Germany)

Janssen PMP (Belgium)

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (USA)

Kop-Coat, Inc. (USA)

Koppers, Inc. (USA)

Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

LANXESS AG (Germany)

Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland)

RÜTGERS Organics GmbH (Germany)

Viance LLC (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Use of Wood and Wood-based Products Spurs Demand for

Wood Preservative Chemicals

Developed Nations Lead, Developing Regions to Propel Future Growth

Waterborne Formulations: The Preferred Type of Wood

Preservative Chemical

Sustained Demand for Myriad End-Use Applications Supports

Market Growth

Recovery in Construction Activity Spells Growth for Wood

Preservative Chemicals Market

Increasing Demand for Wood & Wood Products due to Rapid

Urbanization - Prospects in Store for Preservative Chemicals

Market

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth

Renovation & Remodeling Market: Opportunities for Wood

Preservative Chemicals

Demand for Interior Wood Applications to Outshine Exterior

Applications

High Demand for Wooden Furniture Sustains Demand for

Preservative Chemicals

Expanding Wood Flooring Market Spells Growth for Wood

Preservatives

Wooden Railroad Crossties - Need for Wood Preservatives

Rising Significance of Nanotechnology in Wood Preservation and

Protection

Focus on Eco-Friendly Wood Preservative Chemicals

Environmental Issues Drive Demand for Greener Formulations

Wood Composites to Drive Demand

FRT Wood Benefits from the Increase in Mid-Rise Constructions

Quest for Viable Alternatives Continues

Emergence of Boron-Based Systems

Transition from Arsenic Structures to Alternatives

Micronized Copper Wood Treatments - New Versions

Biocides: Steady Demand from Wood Preservatives Market





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Wood Preservative Chemicals Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Wood Preservative Chemicals Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Decking (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Decking (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Decking (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Landscape Products (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Landscape Products (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Landscape Products (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Railroad Products (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Railroad Products (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Railroad Products (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Utility Poles (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Utility Poles (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Utility Poles (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Fencing (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Fencing (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Fencing (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share (in %) by Company:

2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Wood Preservative Chemicals Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 26: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 27: Canadian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wood

Preservative Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Japanese Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 30: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Wood Preservative Chemicals in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 33: Chinese Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Wood Preservative Chemicals Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Wood Preservative Chemicals Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 38: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: European Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 40: Wood Preservative Chemicals Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 41: French Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: French Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 46: Italian Demand for Wood Preservative Chemicals in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Italian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Wood Preservative Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 50: United Kingdom Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 53: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 54: Spanish Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Wood Preservative Chemicals Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 57: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Wood Preservative Chemicals

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 59: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Rest of Europe Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 62: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Wood Preservative Chemicals Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Australian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 70: Indian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 71: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 72: Indian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: South Korean Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Wood Preservative Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wood Preservative Chemicals

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 80: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 82: Latin American Demand for Wood Preservative Chemicals

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Latin American Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Wood Preservative Chemicals Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 86: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Argentinean Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 88: Wood Preservative Chemicals Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 89: Brazilian Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Brazilian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 91: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Mexican Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Wood Preservative Chemicals

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 96: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 98: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: The Middle East Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 101: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 102: The Middle East Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wood

Preservative Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Iranian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Wood Preservative Chemicals Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Israeli Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Wood Preservative Chemicals

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Saudi Arabian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: United Arab Emirates Wood Preservative Chemicals

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Rest of Middle East Wood Preservative Chemicals

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AFRICA

Table 118: African Wood Preservative Chemicals Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 120: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 56

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443572/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

