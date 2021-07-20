Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market 2021-2027 - Rising Concerns Over Toxicity Push Global Demand for Eco-Friendly Wood Preservative Chemicals

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Preservative Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wood Preservative Chemicals estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027.

Water-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Formulations segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $472.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR

The Wood Preservative Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$472.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$355.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Wood Preservative Chemicals to Take a Hit as the Construction Industry Reels Under the Pandemic

Wood Preservative Chemicals: An Introduction

Types of Wood Preservative Chemicals

Select End-Use Applications

Rising Use of Wood and Wood-based Products Spurs Demand for Wood Preservative Chemicals

Developed Nations Lead, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth

Waterborne Formulations: The Preferred Type of Wood Preservative Chemical

Sustained Demand for Myriad End-Use Applications Supports Market Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Concerns over Toxicity Push Global Demand for Eco-Friendly Wood Preservative Chemicals

Nanotechnology Gains Significance in Wood Preservation and Protection

High Demand for Wooden Furniture Sustains Demand for Preservative Chemicals

Expanding Wood Flooring Market Spells Growth for Wood Preservatives

Wooden Railroad Crossties Drive the Need for Wood Preservatives

Wood Composites to Drive Demand

FRT Wood Benefits from Rise in Mid-Rise Constructions

Quest for Viable Alternatives Continues

Emergence of Boron-Based Systems

Micronized Copper Wood Treatments

Biocides: Steady Demand from Wood Preservatives Market

Renovation & Remodeling Open Opportunities for Wood Preservative Chemicals

Demand for Interior Wood Applications to Outshine Exterior Applications

Rapid Urbanization and Ensuing Demand for Wood & Wood Products Drive Prospects for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth

Environmental & Regulatory Issues

EPA Prohibits Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood

Pressure Treated Wood - Key Concerns

Impact of CCA on the Environment

Environmental Concerns Over ACZA Treated Wood

Use of Creosote and Risks Associated

UNITED STATES

Market Overview

New Formulations to Spur Demand

Revision of AWPA Standards Benefits Demand for Wood Preservatives

Slower Growth in Railway Industry Affects Preservatives Demand

Water Borne Preservatives: The Dominance Continues

Construction Industry Dynamics Influence Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

United States Construction Spending Growth: July 2019- May 2020

Home Repair and Improvement Spending Levels Influence Demand for Wood Products and Preservative Chemicals

Wood Decking Sustains Competition from Alternatives

Borates Find Use in House Frames

Utility Pole Treatment: A Major Application for Wood Preservatives

Pentachlorophenol to Face a Phase Out

Concerns Associated with Preservative-Treated Wooden Utility Poles

Crossties: A Major End-Use Market

Demand on Rise for Dual-Treated Wood Crossties in Railroads

Emerging Need for New Application Markets

EPA Bans Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood

CCA Alternatives: Rise of Copper-Based Wood Preservatives

Organics Preservatives Gain Momentum

Increasing Use of Non-Wood Materials Restrains Market Growth

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

Rising Demand for Outdoor Wooden Furniture: Potential for Wood Preservation Market

Focus Grows on New Technologies

Challenges Facing Wood Preservatives Market

Construction Industry Trends and Demand for Wood Preservatives

EUROPE

Market Overview

Product Trends

Waterborne Vs Solvent-based Preservatives

EU Imposes Tighter Restrictions on Creosote Use

Creosote Use in Wooden Sleepers: Affected by Restrictions on Creosote

Chromium-based Preservatives: Under the Scanner

Construction and Growth Prospects for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

European Decking Market: An Insight

European Fencing Market: An Overview

Europe Transitions from Wood Preservation to Wood Protection

Timber Preservation Standards in Europe

Regulatory Environment

Biocidal Products Regulations (BPR)

Biocidal Products Directive (BPD)

REST OF EUROPE

Wood Preservation in Nordic Region: An Overview

Commonly Used Wood Preservation Chemicals

Emerging Wood Preservation Technologies and Chemicals

Sweden : A Major Market for Wood Preservation

Market Analytics

INDIA

Construction Industry Trends Impact Demand

Total Companies Profiled: 62

