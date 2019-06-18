Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Projections Report to 2025: Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing, and More
Jun 18, 2019, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Preservative Chemicals: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wood Preservative Chemicals in US$ Million. The US market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Applications: Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing, and Others.
The report profiles 56 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- BASF Wolman GmbH (Germany)
- Borax Inc. (USA)
- Janssen PMP (Belgium)
- KMG Chemicals Inc. (USA)
- Kop-Coat Inc. (USA)
- Koppers Inc. (USA)
- Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- LANXESS AG (Germany)
- Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
- RTGERS Organics GmbH (Germany)
- Viance LLC (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Wood Preservative Chemicals: Protecting and Prolonging Life of Wood & Wood-based Products
Rising Use of Wood and Wood-based Products Spurs Demand for Wood Preservative Chemicals
Developed Nations Lead, Developing Regions to Propel Future Growth
Waterborne Formulations: The Preferred Type of Wood Preservative Chemical
Sustained Demand for Myriad End-Use Applications Supports Market Growth
Recovery in Construction Activity Spells Growth for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
Increasing Demand for Wood & Wood Products due to Rapid Urbanization - Prospects in Store for Preservative Chemicals Market
Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth
Renovation & Remodeling Market: Opportunities for Wood Preservative Chemicals
Demand for Interior Wood Applications to Outshine Exterior Applications
High Demand for Wooden Furniture Sustains Demand for Preservative Chemicals
Expanding Wood Flooring Market Spells Growth for Wood Preservatives
Wooden Railroad Crossties - Need for Wood Preservatives
Rising Significance of Nanotechnology in Wood Preservation and Protection
Focus on Eco-Friendly Wood Preservative Chemicals
Environmental Issues Drive Demand for Greener Formulations
Wood Composites to Drive Demand
FRT Wood Benefits from the Increase in Mid-Rise Constructions
Quest for Viable Alternatives Continues
Emergence of Boron-Based Systems
Transition from Arsenic Structures to Alternatives
Micronized Copper Wood Treatments - New Versions
Biocides: Steady Demand from Wood Preservatives Market
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Wood and its Biodeterioration
Organisms Responsible for Wood Decay
Fungi
Termites
Carpenter Ants
Bacteria
Wood-boring Beetles
Marine Borers
Need for Wood Preservation
Wood Preservatives - Life Cycle Analysis
Process of Wood Preservation
Pressure Treatment Processes
Non-Pressure Treatment Processes
Wood Preservative Chemicals
Waterborne Preservative Chemicals
Major Types
Chromated Copper Arsenate (CCA)
Acid Copper Chromate (ACC)
Ammoniacal Copper Arsenate (ACA)
Ammoniacal Copper Zinc Arsenate (ACZA)
Chromated Zinc Chloride (CZC)
Ammoniacal Copper Quaternary (ACQ-A, B, C)
Amine Copper Quat (ACQ-D)
Copper Azole (CA)
Borates
Ammoniacal Copper Citrate (CC)
Copper Dimethyldithiocarbamate (CDDC)
Dissimilarities between Copper-Based and Borate Preservatives
Consequences of Waterborne Preservative Treatment
Oil borne Preservative Chemicals
Major Types
Creosote
Pentachlorophenol (PCP)
Copper Naphthenate & Zinc Naphthenate
Copper-8-Quinolinolate (Oxine Copper)
Anti Sapstain Wood Treatment Chemicals
Light Organic Solvent Preservatives (LOSP)
Fire Retardants
Prospects for Alternative Chemicals to CCA
Copper-Based Alternatives
ACQ
Copper Azole (CA)
Sodium Borates
Light Organic Solvent Preservatives (LOSPs)
Wood Preservative Treatments
Major Types
Preventive Treatment
Curative Treatment
New Generation of Preservation Treatments for Engineered Wood Products
Methods
Glue Line
Integral Treatment
Surface Treatment
Pressure Treatment
Alternative Technologies and Methods
Acetylation
Furfurylation
Resin Impregnation
Natural Wood Preservatives
Naturally Rot-Resistant Woods
Tung Oil
Linseed Oil
Heat Treatment
Mud Treatment
4. SELECT END-USE APPLICATIONS
Decking
Other Construction
Highway Construction
Marine Construction
Railroad Crossties
Telecommunication & Public Utilities
5. ENVIRONMENTAL & REGULATORY ISSUES
EPA Prohibits Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood
Pressure Treated Wood - Key Concerns
Impact of CCA on the Environment
CCA-Health Hazards
Chromium
Copper
Arsenic
Environmental Concerns Over ACZA Treated Wood
Use of Creosote and Risks Associated
Used Preservative Treated Wood Management
Managing Used Preservative Treated Wood
Options for Managing Used Treated Wood Products
Pentachlorophenol
CCA
Creosote
ACA & ACZA
Others
Managing CCA-Treated Wood Waste
Waste Minimization
Alternative Structural Materials
Methods for Enhancing Product Service Life
Chemical Re-treatment
Supplemental Treatments
Recycling
Retrieval of Untreated Parts of Treated Wood
Wood Cement Composites
Wood Based Composites
Wood Gypsum Composites
Metal Extraction
Disposal
Landfills
Combustion
Ash Disposal
EPA Regulation on Usage of CCA-treated Wood Mulch
Pollution Management In Treatment Plants
Designing of Plants
General Operating Practices for CCA and ACA Preservation Facilities
Specific Operating Practices
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Recent Industry Activity
Cabot Microelectronics Acquires KMG Chemicals
Akzo Nobel Acquires Xylazel
Koppers Takes Over Cox Industries
Koppers Launches FlamePRO
UK's WPA Approves BASF's Wolmanit CX-8WB and Wolmanit CX-8F
Troy Takes Over RONA
Lonza Wood Protection Introduces Tanalith E 8000 Wood Preservative
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 56 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 65)
- The United States (26)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (25)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eev0qy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article