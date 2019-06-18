Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Projections Report to 2025: Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing, and More

DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Preservative Chemicals: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wood Preservative Chemicals in US$ Million. The US market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Applications: Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing, and Others.

The report profiles 56 companies including many key and niche players such as:

BASF Wolman GmbH ( Germany )

) Borax Inc. ( USA )

) Janssen PMP ( Belgium )

) KMG Chemicals Inc. ( USA )

) Kop-Coat Inc. ( USA )

) Koppers Inc. ( USA )

) Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) LANXESS AG ( Germany )

( ) Lonza Group Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) RTGERS Organics GmbH ( Germany )

) Viance LLC ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Wood Preservative Chemicals: Protecting and Prolonging Life of Wood & Wood-based Products

Rising Use of Wood and Wood-based Products Spurs Demand for Wood Preservative Chemicals

Developed Nations Lead, Developing Regions to Propel Future Growth

Waterborne Formulations: The Preferred Type of Wood Preservative Chemical

Sustained Demand for Myriad End-Use Applications Supports Market Growth

Recovery in Construction Activity Spells Growth for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

Increasing Demand for Wood & Wood Products due to Rapid Urbanization - Prospects in Store for Preservative Chemicals Market

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth

Renovation & Remodeling Market: Opportunities for Wood Preservative Chemicals

Demand for Interior Wood Applications to Outshine Exterior Applications

High Demand for Wooden Furniture Sustains Demand for Preservative Chemicals

Expanding Wood Flooring Market Spells Growth for Wood Preservatives

Wooden Railroad Crossties - Need for Wood Preservatives

Rising Significance of Nanotechnology in Wood Preservation and Protection

Focus on Eco-Friendly Wood Preservative Chemicals

Environmental Issues Drive Demand for Greener Formulations

Wood Composites to Drive Demand

FRT Wood Benefits from the Increase in Mid-Rise Constructions

Quest for Viable Alternatives Continues

Emergence of Boron-Based Systems

Transition from Arsenic Structures to Alternatives

Micronized Copper Wood Treatments - New Versions

Biocides: Steady Demand from Wood Preservatives Market



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Wood and its Biodeterioration

Organisms Responsible for Wood Decay

Fungi

Termites

Carpenter Ants

Bacteria

Wood-boring Beetles

Marine Borers

Need for Wood Preservation

Wood Preservatives - Life Cycle Analysis

Process of Wood Preservation

Pressure Treatment Processes

Non-Pressure Treatment Processes

Wood Preservative Chemicals

Waterborne Preservative Chemicals

Major Types

Chromated Copper Arsenate (CCA)

Acid Copper Chromate (ACC)

Ammoniacal Copper Arsenate (ACA)

Ammoniacal Copper Zinc Arsenate (ACZA)

Chromated Zinc Chloride (CZC)

Ammoniacal Copper Quaternary (ACQ-A, B, C)

Amine Copper Quat (ACQ-D)

Copper Azole (CA)

Borates

Ammoniacal Copper Citrate (CC)

Copper Dimethyldithiocarbamate (CDDC)

Dissimilarities between Copper-Based and Borate Preservatives

Consequences of Waterborne Preservative Treatment

Oil borne Preservative Chemicals

Major Types

Creosote

Pentachlorophenol (PCP)

Copper Naphthenate & Zinc Naphthenate

Copper-8-Quinolinolate (Oxine Copper)

Anti Sapstain Wood Treatment Chemicals

Light Organic Solvent Preservatives (LOSP)

Fire Retardants

Prospects for Alternative Chemicals to CCA

Copper-Based Alternatives

ACQ

Copper Azole (CA)

Sodium Borates

Light Organic Solvent Preservatives (LOSPs)

Wood Preservative Treatments

Major Types

Preventive Treatment

Curative Treatment

New Generation of Preservation Treatments for Engineered Wood Products

Methods

Glue Line

Integral Treatment

Surface Treatment

Pressure Treatment

Alternative Technologies and Methods

Acetylation

Furfurylation

Resin Impregnation

Natural Wood Preservatives

Naturally Rot-Resistant Woods

Tung Oil

Linseed Oil

Heat Treatment

Mud Treatment



4. SELECT END-USE APPLICATIONS

Decking

Other Construction

Highway Construction

Marine Construction

Railroad Crossties

Telecommunication & Public Utilities



5. ENVIRONMENTAL & REGULATORY ISSUES

EPA Prohibits Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood

Pressure Treated Wood - Key Concerns

Impact of CCA on the Environment

CCA-Health Hazards

Chromium

Copper

Arsenic

Environmental Concerns Over ACZA Treated Wood

Use of Creosote and Risks Associated

Used Preservative Treated Wood Management

Managing Used Preservative Treated Wood

Options for Managing Used Treated Wood Products

Pentachlorophenol

CCA

Creosote

ACA & ACZA

Others

Managing CCA-Treated Wood Waste

Waste Minimization

Alternative Structural Materials

Methods for Enhancing Product Service Life

Chemical Re-treatment

Supplemental Treatments

Recycling

Retrieval of Untreated Parts of Treated Wood

Wood Cement Composites

Wood Based Composites

Wood Gypsum Composites

Metal Extraction

Disposal

Landfills

Combustion

Ash Disposal

EPA Regulation on Usage of CCA-treated Wood Mulch

Pollution Management In Treatment Plants

Designing of Plants

General Operating Practices for CCA and ACA Preservation Facilities

Specific Operating Practices



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Focus on Select Players



6.2 Recent Industry Activity

Cabot Microelectronics Acquires KMG Chemicals

Akzo Nobel Acquires Xylazel

Koppers Takes Over Cox Industries

Koppers Launches FlamePRO

UK's WPA Approves BASF's Wolmanit CX-8WB and Wolmanit CX-8F

Troy Takes Over RONA

Lonza Wood Protection Introduces Tanalith E 8000 Wood Preservative



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 56 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 65)

The United States (26)

(26) Canada (4)

(4) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (25)

(25) Germany (6)

(6)

The United Kingdom (9)

(9)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (9)

(9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

(Excluding Japan) (8) Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eev0qy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

