Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market to Accumulate Revenues Worth US$ 2,284.2 Million by 2025 as Urbanization Gathers Pace - Transparency Market Research

The global wood preservative chemicals market displays a highly competitive vendor landscape due to the presence of ardent manufacturers of wood preservative chemicals. Each of the market players in the global market has been tapping into the unmet needs within the market to prove their supremacy in the industry. Furthermore, most of the leading market players have attained expertise in manufacturing of chemicals which has further intensified the competition. The leading market players are expected to concentrate on introducing proven marketing strategies in order to capture the product-hungry consumers.

Moreover, these leading players are projected to avert the entry of new players by signing deals with large consumers and entities. To outdo the competition from their counterparts, the leading market players are projected to acquire smaller players and expand their geographical reach. On the other hand, the small or medium-sized players are expected to go through a rough patch over the coming years, majorly due to the solid position of the top vendors. Strategic alliances and partnerships are prognosticated to be the key strategies of the small market players. Some of the key vendors in the global market for wood preservative chemicals are Rio Tinto Borates, BASF SE, Lonza Group, Koppers Inc., Lanxess, Safeguard Europe Ltd., Troy Corporation, Rütgers Organics GmbH, and Kurt Obermeier GmbH.

A report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) projects the trends and figures pertaining to the global market for wood preservative chemicals. The report estimates that the global market would accumulate revenues worth US$2,284.2 mn by 2025 elevating up from a value of US$1,663.2 mn in 2016. Furthermore, the report predicts the CAGR of the global market over the period between 2017 and 2025 to be 3.70%.

Rapid Urbanization to Propel Demand

The entire world has been hit with a wave of urbanization and industrialization, and the effects of each have given an impetus to the growth of several markets and industries. Urbanization has paved way for better constructions which has in turn propelled the demand for wood, teak, and other important materials. Hence, the demand within the global market for wood preservative chemicals has been rising at a robust rate in recent times. Furthermore, wood work in houses and to make artifacts has also emerged as a key area of operation, thus, enhancing the growth prospects of the global market. Wooden furniture has been demand for decades and is still a top pick for houses, office spaces, and recreation areas. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the demand within the global market for wood preservative chemicals is projected to escalate by leaps and bounds over the forthcoming years.

North America to Emerge as Key Regional Segment

The constructions industry in North America is unquestionably the most remarkable amongst all other regional pockets. The usage of wood, teak, and other expensive materials for interiors designing is quite common across North America. Since usage of wood for aesthetics necessitates its maintenance too, the market for wood preservative chemicals is expected to experience increased demand in North America.

The review is based on TMR's report title "Wood Preservative Chemicals Market (Product - Chromated Arsenicals, Creosote, Copper Based (Alkaline Copper Quaternary, Ammoniacal Copper Arsenite, Copper Azole, and Copper Napthenate) and Zinc Based; Technology - Waterborne, Oil borne, and Organic Solvent borne; End-use - Furniture & Decking, Marine, and Construction) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025".

The global wood preservative chemicals market is segmented as follows:

Wood Preservative Chemicals Market - Product Analysis

Chromated Arsenicals

Creosote

Copper Based Alkaline Copper Quarternary Ammoniacal Copper Arsenite Copper Azole Copper Napthenate Others

Zinc Based

Others

Wood Preservative Chemicals Market - Technology Analysis

Waterborne

Oil borne

Organic Solvent borne

Others

