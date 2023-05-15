Global Wood Products Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Supply Chain Transparency and Stringent Government Regulations Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Products Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global wood products market grew from $696.78 billion in 2022 to $748.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The wood products market is expected to grow to $964.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Major companies in the wood products market include Weyerhaeuser Company, LIXIL Group, UFP Industries Inc., JELD-WEN Inc., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Canfor Corporation, CELULOSA ARAUCO Y CONSTITUCION S.A., Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, upm-kymmene oyj and Builders FirstSource.

Wood products refer to a collective term for all the goods and furniture manufactured from wood, including tables, chairs, beds, sofas, countertops, cutting boards, and other products.



The main types of wood products are finished wood products, wood processing, and manufactured wood materials. Wood processing is a technical discipline that includes the manufacture of forest goods including pulp and paper, building components, and tall oil. The different applications include residential and commercial. The products are distributed through offline and online channels.



The wood products market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides wood products market statistics, including wood products industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a wood products market share, detailed wood products market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the wood products industry. This wood products market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The increasing demand for supply chain transparency and stringent government regulations on the wood industry has led to the implementation of tracking and tracing technologies.

Many wood companies have implemented their own tracking systems to maintain transparency in their timber supply chain. Electronic tracking is being adopted by wood companies and government agencies over paper-based systems and technologies such as radio-frequency identification chips, barcodes and advanced traceability software are being used.

For instance, the Forest Stewardship Council, a leading non-profit organization has developed Online Claims Platform for providing timely information about the FSC's products and the companies that produce them for free of charge to FSC Certificate holders. This enables digital connection between FSC-certified suppliers and customers.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the wood products market in 2022. North America was the second largest region in the wood products market. The regions covered in the wood products report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



The countries covered in the wood products market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Wood Products Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Wood Products Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Wood Products Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Wood Products Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Wood Products Market Trends And Strategies



8. Wood Products Market - Macro Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact On Wood Products Market

8.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Wood Products Market

8.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Wood Products Market



9. Wood Products Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Wood Products Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Wood Products Market, 2022, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Wood Products Market, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Wood Products Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Wood Products Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Wood Products Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Finished Wood Products

Wood Processing

Manufactured Wood Materials

11.2. Global Wood Products Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

11.3. Global Wood Products Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Offline

Online

12. Wood Products Market Segments

12.1. Global Finished Wood Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) - Millwork; Wood Pallets & Skids; Prefabricated Home; Other Finished Wood Products

12.2. Global Wood Processing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) - Sawmills; Wood Preservation

12.3. Global Manufactured Wood Materials Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) - Reconstituted Wood; Plywood; Veneer Sheets



13. Wood Products Market Metrics

13.1. Wood Products Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2017-2027, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Wood Products Market Expenditure, 2017-2027, Global

